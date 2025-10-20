MSNBC's Desperate Live Flop: 'The Free Beacon' Crashes the Party and Exposes the Absolute Lunacy

Senate Democrats Admit They've Kept the Government Closed Because They're Scared of Their...
justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on October 20, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

MSNBC had an event in Manhattan last week. It was billed as 'MSNBC Live' which is good since MSNBC viewership numbers are pretty dead. 'The Free Beacon' was there and the outtakes are pretty hilarious.

Learning people structure their day around watching Nicolle Wallace lie to their faces is disturbing. 

So, the Live appearance was much like her show. She tells a whole bunch of lies and then an occasional truth and hopes the viewers can't figure out which is which. 

That had to be riveting. Maybe they can get that Superintendent from Iowa who is illegal to come talk about 'radical empathy'.

They'll have to wait until he gets out of jail, though.

Small mercies.

It clearly doesn't have a brain.

Understandable. 

Touche.

