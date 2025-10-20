MSNBC's Desperate Live Flop: 'The Free Beacon' Crashes the Party and Exposes the Absolute Lunacy

MSNBC had an event in Manhattan last week. It was billed as 'MSNBC Live' which is good since MSNBC viewership numbers are pretty dead. 'The Free Beacon' was there and the outtakes are pretty hilarious.

GOODBYE, MSNBC:



MSNBC held a live event in Manhattan last weekend—“MSNBC Live ‘25: This Is Who We Are.” The Free Beacon was on the scene in the historic Hammerstein Ballroom alongside several dozen elderly liberals. Many spent big money to hear the network’s personalities… pic.twitter.com/Ou25FcECKW — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 20, 2025

Learning people structure their day around watching Nicolle Wallace lie to their faces is disturbing.

“The afternoon session kicks off with MSNBC host Ari Melber and Maya Wiley, the senior vice president for social justice at the New School and failed candidate for New York City mayor. A 56-year-old music producer named DJ Stretch Armstrong is also there for some reason. Wiley… pic.twitter.com/cZT5kpXjpX — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 20, 2025

“Rachel Maddow tells one truth and two lies after taking the stage to a huge ovation. She calls MSNBC a ‘really special’ place because the hosts are ‘making a lot of money and having a big audience and growing, and at no risk of becoming state TV.’ Maddow is right about the… pic.twitter.com/KT0QzSbQjq — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 20, 2025

So, the Live appearance was much like her show. She tells a whole bunch of lies and then an occasional truth and hopes the viewers can't figure out which is which.

It's a little hard to concentrate at this point. We can't stop thinking about the Capstone Dinner where—for the embarrassingly low cost of $1,100—an even more exclusive group of VIPs will get to dine on braised short rib and miso glazed salmon while listening to Maddow and Psaki… pic.twitter.com/Iy6X5IC87Z — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 20, 2025

That had to be riveting. Maybe they can get that Superintendent from Iowa who is illegal to come talk about 'radical empathy'.

They'll have to wait until he gets out of jail, though.

Taking the lesson to heart, we almost feel bad for everyone involved, especially those who were too poor to attend. It's clear that MSNBC provides some much-needed therapy for mentally distressed senior citizens. They're going to miss it when it's gone. pic.twitter.com/t3qZZbn2i5 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 20, 2025

On the plus side for @chrislhayes, he looks a lot more like a man (@Robt_Gibbs) than a lesbian (@maddow) these days. — Daniel: End Legacy Media=Make America United Again (@DHT12AMDG) October 20, 2025

Small mercies.

You found the heartbeat of The Idiocracy. — Shelly (@LeafyMaple) October 20, 2025

It clearly doesn't have a brain.

The inevitable reckoning with reality is going to hit this crowd hard. — Dustythepainter (@dustythepainter) October 20, 2025

I could only make it through 1 min of this 2 min clip before I had to vomit — DDD (@DougDaniels7) October 20, 2025

Understandable.

Compare the age of the audience to Charlie Kirk’s rallies and it makes sense why they are glad he’s dead. — Greg (@GTL_310) October 20, 2025

Touche.

