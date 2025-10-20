Junker Stunned by No Counter-Protests to 'No Kings,' X Says Trump’s Win and Full Lives Are the Real Reply

Andrea Junker describes herself as a 'strong voice against Trumpism'. She has lots of followers on X and apparently was very impressed with her side's 'No King's' protests. She also thinks it was telling there were no counter protests. In her estimation, that means people no longer support Trump. Boy, is she ever wrong.

Going to Football games and Fall Festivals was the counter protest dummy. https://t.co/cl8BKprKVb — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) October 19, 2025

There is no reason for 'counter-protests'. Conservatives won. Also, conservatives have jobs, families and hobbies. They also don't make politics their religion. They certainly aren't going to spend a whole day indulging in activities that are meaningless and performative.

We won. We don't have to protest. You idiots kept your #resist hashtags in your bios even when Biden was in office because you just like chaos. pic.twitter.com/vEUs4xvI1v — Pam D (@soirchick) October 19, 2025

RX Trumpists and MAGAists, so called, have jobs, families, responsibilities and we’d rather watch college football or enjoy the autumn air than march and protest https://t.co/F5YarDq5Sk — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 19, 2025

Conservatives are happy warriors.

Bless your deluded heart. Sorry you missed the counterprotest. It was last November. 77 million Americans participated in it. https://t.co/VjvCtxOTpm — Duane Patterson (@Radioblogger) October 19, 2025

The difference is that protest was effective.

this is a deeply ironic comment from a government troll bot putting out near verbatim talking points about "existing outside of social media."



it's pure "always accuse the other side of that which you are guilty" cope and propoganda.



there were no counter protests because "why… https://t.co/Tobh7eUO2y pic.twitter.com/p2d3b4DEwe — el gato malo (@boriquagato) October 19, 2025

I’m not a MAGA but even as an Independent that doesn’t like Trump it’s impossible for anyone with a brain to take the “No Kings Protests” serious. We don’t and have never had a king in America. TBH, the Democrats crowning Kamala Harris as the Democratic Presidential Nominee… https://t.co/UdVMTBaGZu — Austin D. Jordan (@AustinDJordan) October 19, 2025

Even the Independent voters know the 'No Kings' protest was a big old joke.

Yeah. Excellent observation, toots. That’s why Trump won the popular vote 😂 the truth is, nobody cares about your cringe protest. https://t.co/dJTGhH5E3T — Ames (@VivaLaAmes11) October 19, 2025

Why would MAGA waste any time or energy organizing to counter a nothing gathering of America hating old folks pretending to have some issues they oppose?



No kings is just a big nothing burger waste of time.



We protest with our votes😎 https://t.co/M5OjIZlrFH — Paul Radlund (@PRadlund) October 19, 2025

Actually, we were all busy watching college football and hanging out with our families because our entire lives don’t miserably revolve around politics. https://t.co/lmnoy8qisA — Jayme Leagh Franklin (@jaymefranklin16) October 19, 2025

As it should be. Maybe Leftists should go reconnect with their family and make some friends.

