Junker Stunned by No Counter-Protests to 'No Kings,' X Says Trump’s Win and Full Lives Are the Real Reply

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on October 20, 2025
Andrea Junker describes herself as a 'strong voice against Trumpism'. She has lots of followers on X and apparently was very impressed with her side's 'No King's' protests. She also thinks it was telling there were no counter protests. In her estimation, that means people no longer support Trump. Boy, is she ever wrong. 

There is no reason for 'counter-protests'. Conservatives won. Also, conservatives have jobs, families and hobbies. They also don't make politics their religion. They certainly aren't going to spend a whole day indulging in activities that are meaningless and performative. 

Conservatives are happy warriors.

The difference is that protest was effective.

Even the Independent voters know the 'No Kings' protest was a big old joke. 

As it should be. Maybe Leftists should go reconnect with their family and make some friends. 

Tags:

CONSERVATISM DONALD TRUMP GOP

