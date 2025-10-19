White House Slaps Down 'No Kings' Whiners with a Savage 'Who Cares?'—Roasting the Dems’ Pointless Tantrum

MSNBC asked the White House for their comment on the 'No Kings' protests this weekend. Their response was absolutely pitch perfect.

I asked the White House for comment on the coast to coast "No Kings" protests this weekend.



Their response: "Who cares?" — Jake Traylor (@jake__traylor) October 19, 2025

That about sums it up.

The vast majority of Americans decided to spend their Saturday not caring about the latest Democrat Party temper tantrum about imaginary shit. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) October 19, 2025

The vast majority of Americans watched College Football and hung out with their family and friends.

Ahahaha — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 19, 2025

They are right ✅️ pic.twitter.com/bmoXX07vv4 — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) October 19, 2025

What we do care about is the great memes.

Honestly, I wasn't paying much attention. Saturdays are for football. pic.twitter.com/gZ4Suutyi0 — Hummingbirder 🇺🇸🏈🌰 (@Humming_birder) October 19, 2025

Plus the people were sane and more attractive.

Votes in the 2024 Primary Elections



-Donald Trump: 17,015,756

-Kamala Harris: 0



Where were the "No Queens" protests? TDS is a sickness!! pic.twitter.com/9HDw56qQ4X — Ringo (@Ringo391854) October 19, 2025

The Democrats didn't even have a primary. They have a lot of nerve.

RIP Elvis!

Correct. No one cares about a fake protest. There are no kings. You are just pissed because your guy isn’t POTUS. Y’all are corrupt — Sheri™ (@FFT1776) October 19, 2025

Because we already have a no kings day. Incase they didn’t know pic.twitter.com/Uu9me3j0WA — Atlas (@AtlasThundr) October 19, 2025

They make a solid point…unlike the protests. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) October 19, 2025

Boom!

Pretty much what the other 90% of the country feels.

If I wasn’t on X, I wouldn’t even know it happened. — Average_Joe_MI (@Average_Joe_MI) October 19, 2025

So true!

Perfect response. The no kings "protests" accomplished nothing. We already knew liberals were annoying, loud, and prone to regurgitating DNC talking points. — The Tim (not that Tim) 🇺🇲 (@Tradindad) October 19, 2025

It just confirmed all our priors.

