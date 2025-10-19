Chicago Nutcase Speaker at 'No Kings Rally' Calls for ICE Agent Bloodbath: Leftist...
VIP
Wife Roasts Husband’s Hard Work Online: A Masterclass in Missing the Point
UCLA’s Race & Equity Clown Mocks Kirk’s Death, Rants on Bluesky: Leave Extended,...
Caught on Video: Chicago Teacher Mocks Charlie Kirk’s Death, Proves Public Schools Are...
Larry Elder Asks an Inconvenient Question About '#NoKings Protesters'
George Conway’s MSNBC Mess: Thinks He’s Clever, Looks Like a Plastic Surgery Mishap
FBI Director: 'USSS Spotted a Suspicious Stand Near the AF1 Zone in Palm...
'Republicans Refuse to Come to the Table': Are @TheDemocrats Serious With This Tweet?
Queue the Imperial March: Obama Learns What Folks Really Think About His Awfully...
ELEVENTY BILLION PEOPLE! X Has HELLA FUN at the Left's Expense Mocking No...
Hillary Faceplants Over Her Own RAGE Shrieking About Trump's Latest AI-Generated MASTERPIE...
White Guy at JMU Game Yells at Winsome Sears, Tells Her to GO...
#BOOMRoasted: Greg Gutfeld SCORES With Masterful, Hilarious, No Kings Rally George Conway...
VIP
HAAAAA! No Kings Rally Was SO Organic They Literally Handed Out Instructions on...

White House Slaps Down 'No Kings' Whiners with a Savage 'Who Cares?'—Roasting the Dems’ Pointless Tantrum

justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on October 19, 2025
PJ Media

MSNBC asked the White House for their comment on the 'No Kings' protests this weekend. Their response was absolutely pitch perfect. 

Advertisement

That about sums it up.

The vast majority of Americans watched College Football and hung out with their family and friends. 

What we do care about is the great memes. 

Plus the people were sane and more attractive. 

The Democrats didn't even have a primary. They have a lot of nerve. 

Recommended

Queue the Imperial March: Obama Learns What Folks Really Think About His Awfully Ugly Presidential Center
Eric V.
Advertisement

RIP Elvis!

Boom!

So true!

It just confirmed all our priors.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GUN RIGHTS MSNBC SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Queue the Imperial March: Obama Learns What Folks Really Think About His Awfully Ugly Presidential Center
Eric V.
Caught on Video: Chicago Teacher Mocks Charlie Kirk’s Death, Proves Public Schools Are a Dumpster Fire
justmindy
UCLA’s Race & Equity Clown Mocks Kirk’s Death, Rants on Bluesky: Leave Extended, Probe Gets Spicier
justmindy
White Guy at JMU Game Yells at Winsome Sears, Tells Her to GO BACK TO HAITI (Watch) UPDATE; Found Him
Sam J.
Wife Roasts Husband’s Hard Work Online: A Masterclass in Missing the Point
justmindy
Larry Elder Asks an Inconvenient Question About '#NoKings Protesters'
Jacob B.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Queue the Imperial March: Obama Learns What Folks Really Think About His Awfully Ugly Presidential Center Eric V.
Advertisement