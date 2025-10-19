SF Lefties' Creepy Graveyard: Trump, Kavanaugh and DeSantis Tombstones Celebrate Assassination Fanfic

Wow! The Leftists have truly lost their minds. A San Francisco couple have created a graveyard with some interesting tombstones. The tombstones include the names of conservative lawmakers, justices, and others. In the wake of Charlie Kirk's death and President Trump's attempted assassination (twice), that seems like a really bad image to invoke.

A couple, who appears to be Wade Joffrion and Greg Price decides to decorate their San Francisco home with graves of conservative Justices, lawmakers and Trump.



After the murder of Charlie Kirk, does anyone else find this is poor taste? @CollinRugg @GovRonDeSantis @megynkelly… pic.twitter.com/nAn6sS90ES — Erin Friday, Esq. (@ErinFriday75490) October 19, 2025

Wishing death of Justice Alito is just wrong. Once again, reminding me that leaving the Democrat party was the right call. @FBIDirectorKash @wesyang pic.twitter.com/Gyh7XiLyQQ — Erin Friday, Esq. (@ErinFriday75490) October 19, 2025

Which side stokes violence? @mtgreenee @RepMTG. Sounds like Virgina’s Jay Jones - why do they want death of their adversaries? @WinsomeSears pic.twitter.com/XQAcjGbdFe — Erin Friday, Esq. (@ErinFriday75490) October 19, 2025

Seems like this is exactly what Jay Jones wished might happen.

Justice Kavanaugh’s would be assassin was just prosecuted, but this SF couple thinks a head stone with the Justice’s name is all in good fun. Tell that to Kavanaugh’s family. @SCOTUSblog pic.twitter.com/nG7sm8VDyc — Erin Friday, Esq. (@ErinFriday75490) October 19, 2025

These people are truly sick.

And of course, a dead Trump. Hilarious isn’t it, that these homeowners want the death of our President. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/PrkqixnnPS — Erin Friday, Esq. (@ErinFriday75490) October 19, 2025

Murdercrats — Melrond (@Melrondut) October 19, 2025

They should change the name of their party.

The man who showed up to Bret Kavanaugh's house with a gun before chickening out and turning himself in also researched the addresses of two other justices. The sentencing judge gave him 8 years (the sentencing guidelines call for 30 years.) With time served he could be out in… https://t.co/R9xpR23IQI — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) October 19, 2025

Some Democrats downplay crimes with a sly 'wink-wink' at violence, egging on their fringe to turn rhetoric into reality.

Yes it's poor taste, but also a little funny as many will pretend it's a serious death threat and proof that democrats want to kill you all. — Abraham Witch vs Zava mech (@doneandone1) October 19, 2025

Democrats are nuts. This is not at all a 'little funny'.

yeah definitely not okay but I understand the anger especially after seeing him boasting about the weapons given to Israel for blowing up little kids. — 🄶🄾🄻🄳🄱🄴🅁🅁🅈 (@nsfw_goldberry) October 19, 2025

And this is exactly the kind of person who is inciting violence. Saying things like 'it's definitely not ok, but' excuses this nasty behavior. Also, not one person 'bragged about blowing up little kids'. Israel had the right to defend itself. These people live in an alternate reality.

They probably work for the S.F. Unified school district. — Beth Bourne (@bourne_beth2345) October 19, 2025

I expect this behavior from a death cult. — Radicalnormie (@Savvy_heretic) October 19, 2025

Good point.

