OOF! David French Went to the No Kings Rally and All He Got...
President Trump Trolls 'No Kings' Clowns: Leftist Tantrum March Gets the Mockery It...
David French’s ‘No Kings’ Fiasco: Shilling for Boomer Commies While Gaslighting Actual Con...
Trump Administration Torpedoes Narco Sub: Drug Lords Get a One-Way Ticket to Davy...
Democracy’s Dancers: Cringey Chicago Protesters Bust a Move to Advance Their ‘No Kings’...
Democrat Influencer Adam Mockler Says Young Men’s Journey to the Right Starts With...
Wakey Wakey! Bill Maher Shocked to Discover His Democrat Party Vastly Favors Socialism...
JD Vance Trolls ‘No Kings’ Protesters With a Momentous Monarchy Video Featuring a...
VIP
Boomer Bonanza: No Kings Rallies Prove It's All Gray Hair, Guilt, and Vietnam...
John Harwood Says It's Hard to Fathom a Press Secretary Lying So Brazenly...
WHOOPS! Kamala Harris' Husband's Sign BEST Nutshelled the 'No Kings' Protest (Accidentally...
VIP
Winsome Earle-Sears: It’s Beyond the Pale to Compare Those Buried at Arlington to...
Nancy Pelosi Tears Up a Crown Like It Was Trump's State of the...
NBC News: Doctors Say RFK’s Concern About Sperm Count Is ‘Little Cause for...

SF Lefties' Creepy Graveyard: Trump, Kavanaugh and DeSantis Tombstones Celebrate Assassination Fanfic

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 AM on October 19, 2025
AP Photo/Michael Probst

Wow! The Leftists have truly lost their minds. A San Francisco couple have created a graveyard with some interesting tombstones. The tombstones include the names of conservative lawmakers, justices, and others. In the wake of Charlie Kirk's death and President Trump's attempted assassination (twice), that seems like a really bad image to invoke. 

Advertisement

Seems like this is exactly what Jay Jones wished might happen.

Recommended

OOF! David French Went to the No Kings Rally and All He Got Was This Lousy T-shirt ... and DRAAAGGED on X
Sam J.
Advertisement

These people are truly sick.

They should change the name of their party.

Some Democrats downplay crimes with a sly 'wink-wink' at violence, egging on their fringe to turn rhetoric into reality.

Advertisement

Democrats are nuts. This is not at all a 'little funny'.

And this is exactly the kind of person who is inciting violence. Saying things like 'it's definitely not ok, but' excuses this nasty behavior. Also, not one person 'bragged about blowing up little kids'. Israel had the right to defend itself. These people live in an alternate reality.

Good point. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GUN VIOLENCE JUSTICE BRETT KAVANAUGH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OOF! David French Went to the No Kings Rally and All He Got Was This Lousy T-shirt ... and DRAAAGGED on X
Sam J.
President Trump Trolls 'No Kings' Clowns: Leftist Tantrum March Gets the Mockery It Deserves
justmindy
Wakey Wakey! Bill Maher Shocked to Discover His Democrat Party Vastly Favors Socialism Over Capitalism
Warren Squire
JD Vance Trolls ‘No Kings’ Protesters With a Momentous Monarchy Video Featuring a Crowned Trump
Warren Squire
Trump Administration Torpedoes Narco Sub: Drug Lords Get a One-Way Ticket to Davy Jones’ Locker (WATCH)
justmindy
David French’s ‘No Kings’ Fiasco: Shilling for Boomer Commies While Gaslighting Actual Conservatives
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

OOF! David French Went to the No Kings Rally and All He Got Was This Lousy T-shirt ... and DRAAAGGED on X Sam J.
Advertisement