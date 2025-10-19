'Republicans Refuse to Come to the Table': Are @TheDemocrats Serious With This Tweet?
Queue the Imperial March: Obama Learns What Folks Really Think About His Awfully...
ELEVENTY BILLION PEOPLE! X Has HELLA FUN at the Left's Expense Mocking No...
Hillary Faceplants Over Her Own RAGE Shrieking About Trump's Latest AI-Generated MASTERPIE...
White Guy at JMU Game Yells at Winsome Sears, Tells Her to GO...
#BOOMRoasted: Greg Gutfeld SCORES With Masterful, Hilarious, No Kings Rally George Conway...
VIP
HAAAAA! No Kings Rally Was SO Organic They Literally Handed Out Instructions on...
WHOA: Biden Administration Democrat Comes Out and Admits He'll Vote Republican in Virginia...
OOF! David French Went to the No Kings Rally and All He Got...
SF Lefties' Creepy Graveyard: Trump, Kavanaugh and DeSantis Tombstones Celebrate Assassina...
President Trump Trolls 'No Kings' Clowns: Leftist Tantrum March Gets the Mockery It...
David French’s ‘No Kings’ Fiasco: Shilling for Boomer Commies While Gaslighting Actual Con...
Trump Administration Torpedoes Narco Sub: Drug Lords Get a One-Way Ticket to Davy...
Democracy’s Dancers: Cringey Chicago Protesters Bust a Move to Advance Their ‘No Kings’...

George Conway’s MSNBC Mess: Thinks He’s Clever, Looks Like a Plastic Surgery Mishap

justmindy
justmindy | 3:10 PM on October 19, 2025
Townhall Media

First of all, let's address the elephant in the room. Conway has clearly gotten ahold of some Ozempic and plastic surgery (allegedly), but he went overboard on the teeth whitening procedure. Put on your sunglasses to watch this segment.

Advertisement

That was a mistake.

Kellyanne Conway's ex-husband.

That's why he is floundering.

Like most of the 'men' of Antifa.

Recommended

Queue the Imperial March: Obama Learns What Folks Really Think About His Awfully Ugly Presidential Center
Eric V.
Advertisement

His poor corgi deserves better. 

If so, they should sue for malpractice.

This is one of many reasons.

Big reminders of this meme.

It's possible he is hitting the gummies a bit too hard.

Advertisement

Easy way to become a Leftist hero.

Maybe he's just dumb with no sense of humor? 

That's him and that pretty much sums it up.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

ANTIFA MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Queue the Imperial March: Obama Learns What Folks Really Think About His Awfully Ugly Presidential Center
Eric V.
Hillary Faceplants Over Her Own RAGE Shrieking About Trump's Latest AI-Generated MASTERPIECE and WAAANH
Sam J.
ELEVENTY BILLION PEOPLE! X Has HELLA FUN at the Left's Expense Mocking No Kings Rally Size With Pics
Sam J.
White Guy at JMU Game Yells at Winsome Sears, Tells Her to GO BACK TO HAITI (Watch) UPDATE; Found Him
Sam J.
'Republicans Refuse to Come to the Table': Are @TheDemocrats Serious With This Tweet?
Jacob B.
#BOOMRoasted: Greg Gutfeld SCORES With Masterful, Hilarious, No Kings Rally George Conway SLAM and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Queue the Imperial March: Obama Learns What Folks Really Think About His Awfully Ugly Presidential Center Eric V.
Advertisement