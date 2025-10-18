CNN Melts Down Over Rooftop Snipers, Blissfully Forgetting Conservatives Are the Usual Victims

Listen, we don't expect CNN to make sense or use logic, but this is a real head scratcher. So, the crowd doesn't know the snipers are there, but also they are scared they might shot at any second? Huh? Make it make sense.

the political moment: there are multiple snipers with scopes and rifles on the roof the National Gallery above the DC No Kings rally. DC police say they are part of necessary security, but the crowd doesn’t know that and it’s freaking many out that they’re about to get shot. pic.twitter.com/oeTyvwx2yt — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 18, 2025

So, a crowd of people encouraging political violence is concerned about being victims of political violence? https://t.co/1e6Yb6ddex pic.twitter.com/Nb3VEM0A8I — The Highland Knight (@KnightHighland) October 18, 2025

I mean, to be clear, the last THREE times someone was up on a roof shooting people for political reasons, the shooter was on the “No Kings” side of the political aisle https://t.co/hbxxzzXfxw — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 18, 2025

They don't want to talk about that.

Yeah, imagine that. Trying to express your political opinion, all the while worried that some lunatic with a high-powered rifle is going to murder you. I can’t imagine what that must be like. 🙄 https://t.co/ayzUecI4mr — KC O’Dea Program (@KCOnTheRadio) October 18, 2025

Charlie Kirk tried to do just that.

Enough said.

The leftists at the No Kings rally don’t understand what a standard law-enforcement security presence actually entails. https://t.co/KTyjHwS3Ai — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 18, 2025

Well, they're dumb, so ....

The boomers deeply WANT to live in a dystopia and be part of a revolution because it gives meaning to their empty, comfy lives.



Otherwise they’d have to confront the dark reality that they will leave the country worse than they found it. Just blame ‘King Drumpf’ instead! https://t.co/hybtIjjrtU — Criminal Penguin (@Crime_Penguin) October 18, 2025

Spending time with their grandchildren and contributing to society is too much to ask of them.

Nah, we’re not the ones who sh00t people we disagree with. https://t.co/KktZpxBTBT — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 18, 2025

The people who wrote gleefully about Trump and Kirk being shot, are worried they're going to be shot.



Do worry, those are agents, not leftists up there, so you're safe.



Oh, the irony. https://t.co/xRzXGEbztw — Iteration #7 (@RJO5142) October 18, 2025

Only conservatives get shot when gather together to support a political cause, after all. Also, conservatives get shot when they gather to play softball, or beat up when they go out to mow their yards. It kind of feels like Republicans aren't allowed to do much at all.

Everyone in this crowd voted for Jay Joneshttps://t.co/9VwcW0aaJn — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) October 18, 2025

Yes, the guy who wished for two bullets for a Republican foe and then for the wife to watch her kids die. Super upstanding citizen.

