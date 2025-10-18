Bill Nye the Not a Science Guy Says Trump Doesn't Tolerate Dissent (All...
Leftist Hearthrob and Alleged Murderer, Luigi Mangioni Gets Sympathetic Headline From ABC...

CNN Melts Down Over Rooftop Snipers, Blissfully Forgetting Conservatives Are the Usual Victims

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on October 18, 2025
AP Photo/Amanda Barrett

Listen, we don't expect CNN to make sense or use logic, but this is a real head scratcher. So, the crowd doesn't know the snipers are there, but also they are scared they might shot at any second? Huh? Make it make sense. 

They don't want to talk about that. 

Charlie Kirk tried to do just that. 

Enough said.

Well, they're dumb, so .... 

Spending time with their grandchildren and contributing to society is too much to ask of them.

Only conservatives get shot when gather together to support a political cause, after all. Also, conservatives get shot when they gather to play softball, or beat up when they go out to mow their yards. It kind of feels like Republicans aren't allowed to do much at all. 

Yes, the guy who wished for two bullets for a Republican foe and then for the wife to watch her kids die. Super upstanding citizen.

