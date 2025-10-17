From Gaza to Gumbo: How a Terrorist Became a 'Louisiana Man' in 90 Days Flat

Oh, the old 'Louisiana Man' line, huh?
BREAKING: Man arrested by the FBI in Louisiana for participating in the October 7 massacre— Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 17, 2025
Mahmoud Amin Ya-qub Al-Muhtadi is accused of being a member of the DFLP terrorist organization's military wing and invading Israel from Gaza on October 7, 2023.
He reportedly entered the… pic.twitter.com/y9alZKiNF0
Living in Louisiana for barely a year hardly makes one a 'man' of that state, but we digress.
Why is a terrorist who just moved there a few months ago being identified as a “Louisiana man”?— AG (@AGHamilton29) October 17, 2025
He only came to America after receiving a visa in late 2024 from Egypt.
The fact that such a visa was granted to a terrorist shows that our system for vetting is broken. pic.twitter.com/zgY9iiBsyn
Why was this person in any state in America?
Worth noting this wasn’t some guy who just crossed the border during the attack. He’s a DFLP member who actively organized fighters that day and was part of the force that massacred people at Kfar Aza. pic.twitter.com/SBTOqhLvFd— AG (@AGHamilton29) October 17, 2025
Presumably because he is a man and was living in Louisiana and until he's proven to be what he is accused of, it's a fair description that avoids possible future libel charges— realokieman502 (@realokieman502) October 17, 2025
Absolute nonsense. If I visit Paris for a few months, does that make me a French man?— AG (@AGHamilton29) October 17, 2025
Of course not. Any objective framing would use his nationality or origin.
And if you stay at Disney World for the week, maybe people should call you Mickey Mouse.
I cannot believe that's the headline. I just can't even believe it.— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 17, 2025
I'm from Louisiana, lifelong saints fan. I was born outside the state because my dad was still on active duty.— Joe Salem (@Joe86753091) October 17, 2025
Growing up, people said "he's not a Louisianian, he wasn't born here"
I'm kind of jealous
Apparently, the parameters have loosened.
Ah, yes, he’s surely of the Opelousas Al-Mutardis, been there since antebellum days.— Robert J. Crane (@RobertJCrane) October 18, 2025
God, the Times is such a rag. People whose families have been here four hundred years? Colonizers. Guy who’s been here 90 days? Louisiana man. 🙄
The logic of Leftists.
Can we arrange for him to meet Florida Man? Because that would be fun.— Meredith (@Opportunitweet) October 17, 2025
The battle of the swamp men.
They’re calling him a ‘Louisiana’ man because they’re trying to avoid calling him what he is, a Hamas terrorist & also it’s the New York Times, a former newspaper. pic.twitter.com/6UhuHVIQQQ— Pinky Snuggly Pumpkin Patch Hugger 🎃✝️🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@ddenean) October 17, 2025
In other words, it's a way to get out of telling the truth. That's just what Corporate Media does.
"Wild! A guy born in Louisiana went to Gaza to help do 10/7?"— ClusterOfMotifs (@ClusterOfMotifs) October 17, 2025
"Well, he was actually born in Gaza."
"Oh, well that makes a little more sense, I guess. Still he went all the way back for it though, crazy."
"Actually he was in Gaza the whole time. He moved to Louisiana… pic.twitter.com/NjfEiKkQMi
Well, when you say it like that .....
