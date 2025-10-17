VIP
From Gaza to Gumbo: How a Terrorist Became a 'Louisiana Man' in 90 Days Flat

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on October 17, 2025

Oh, the old 'Louisiana Man' line, huh?

Living in Louisiana for barely a year hardly makes one a 'man' of that state, but we digress.

Why was this person in any state in America?

And if you stay at Disney World for the week, maybe people should call you Mickey Mouse.

Apparently, the parameters have loosened. 

The logic of Leftists. 

The battle of the swamp men.

In other words, it's a way to get out of telling the truth. That's just what Corporate Media does. 

Well, when you say it like that .....

