From Gaza to Gumbo: How a Terrorist Became a 'Louisiana Man' in 90 Days Flat

Oh, the old 'Louisiana Man' line, huh?

BREAKING: Man arrested by the FBI in Louisiana for participating in the October 7 massacre



Mahmoud Amin Ya-qub Al-Muhtadi is accused of being a member of the DFLP terrorist organization's military wing and invading Israel from Gaza on October 7, 2023.



He reportedly entered the… pic.twitter.com/y9alZKiNF0 — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 17, 2025

Advertisement

Living in Louisiana for barely a year hardly makes one a 'man' of that state, but we digress.

Why is a terrorist who just moved there a few months ago being identified as a “Louisiana man”?



He only came to America after receiving a visa in late 2024 from Egypt.



The fact that such a visa was granted to a terrorist shows that our system for vetting is broken. pic.twitter.com/zgY9iiBsyn — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 17, 2025

Why was this person in any state in America?

Worth noting this wasn’t some guy who just crossed the border during the attack. He’s a DFLP member who actively organized fighters that day and was part of the force that massacred people at Kfar Aza. pic.twitter.com/SBTOqhLvFd — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 17, 2025

Presumably because he is a man and was living in Louisiana and until he's proven to be what he is accused of, it's a fair description that avoids possible future libel charges — realokieman502 (@realokieman502) October 17, 2025

Absolute nonsense. If I visit Paris for a few months, does that make me a French man?



Of course not. Any objective framing would use his nationality or origin. — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 17, 2025

And if you stay at Disney World for the week, maybe people should call you Mickey Mouse.

I cannot believe that's the headline. I just can't even believe it. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 17, 2025

I'm from Louisiana, lifelong saints fan. I was born outside the state because my dad was still on active duty.



Growing up, people said "he's not a Louisianian, he wasn't born here"



I'm kind of jealous — Joe Salem (@Joe86753091) October 17, 2025

Apparently, the parameters have loosened.

Ah, yes, he’s surely of the Opelousas Al-Mutardis, been there since antebellum days.



God, the Times is such a rag. People whose families have been here four hundred years? Colonizers. Guy who’s been here 90 days? Louisiana man. 🙄 — Robert J. Crane (@RobertJCrane) October 18, 2025

The logic of Leftists.

Can we arrange for him to meet Florida Man? Because that would be fun. — Meredith (@Opportunitweet) October 17, 2025

The battle of the swamp men.

They’re calling him a ‘Louisiana’ man because they’re trying to avoid calling him what he is, a Hamas terrorist & also it’s the New York Times, a former newspaper. pic.twitter.com/6UhuHVIQQQ — Pinky Snuggly Pumpkin Patch Hugger 🎃✝️🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@ddenean) October 17, 2025

Advertisement

In other words, it's a way to get out of telling the truth. That's just what Corporate Media does.

"Wild! A guy born in Louisiana went to Gaza to help do 10/7?"



"Well, he was actually born in Gaza."



"Oh, well that makes a little more sense, I guess. Still he went all the way back for it though, crazy."



"Actually he was in Gaza the whole time. He moved to Louisiana… pic.twitter.com/NjfEiKkQMi — ClusterOfMotifs (@ClusterOfMotifs) October 17, 2025

Well, when you say it like that .....

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.