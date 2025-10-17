Fetterman 'Steaks' His Claim: A 'Prime' Time Push for 100% American Ranch-Raised Beef

Unmasked: Democrat Graham Platner's Radical Reddit Revelations Shake Maine Senate Race
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on October 17, 2025
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

When Senator John Fetterman asks 'Where's the Beef?', the only answer he will accept is 100% American ranch raised beef! Good for him!

Advertisement

This answer probably won't 'meat' the expectations of all the soy boys and plant ladies in his party, but it's an excellent answer nonetheless. 

The 'steaks' are too high.

They'll have major beef with him over this comment.

That tweet was 'well-done'.

This is a 'prime' opportunity to switch parties, Senator Fetterman. Fetterman is one of the 'rare' Democrats left whose brain isn't totally scrambled by Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Ronin has a real 'bone to pick' with our current beef production practices in the US. 

American shoppers deserve to know where our beef comes from and get it for a reasonable price when we add up groceries on our 'cow-culators' before checking out. 

We 'herd' that! What a great idea.

Make no 'mi-steak', the old ways are sometimes still the best ways. 

Let him cook.

