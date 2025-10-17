Fetterman 'Steaks' His Claim: A 'Prime' Time Push for 100% American Ranch-Raised Beef

When Senator John Fetterman asks 'Where's the Beef?', the only answer he will accept is 100% American ranch raised beef! Good for him!

100% 🇺🇸 ranch-raised beef >>> Frankenslop 🧟‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/rA9xY1KWah — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) October 17, 2025

This answer probably won't 'meat' the expectations of all the soy boys and plant ladies in his party, but it's an excellent answer nonetheless.

Let this never become reality pic.twitter.com/MF00GjNvUK — Bar of Soap (@BarofsoapGDP) October 17, 2025

The 'steaks' are too high.

Ohhhh that’s going to get him kicked out of the cult even more. — Politicat (@MnPolitiCAT) October 17, 2025

They'll have major beef with him over this comment.

Frankenslop. Perfect word to describe what the Democrats have become! 😂 — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔊𝔬𝔩𝔡𝔢𝔫 𝔄𝔤𝔢 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 🇺🇸 (@GoldenAgeTimes2) October 17, 2025

I do not want green steaks or ham, I do not want them, Uncle Sam. — peppersagooddog (@peppersagooddog) October 17, 2025

That tweet was 'well-done'.

Just become a Republican. You have too much common sense to be a Democrat. — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) October 17, 2025

This is a 'prime' opportunity to switch parties, Senator Fetterman. Fetterman is one of the 'rare' Democrats left whose brain isn't totally scrambled by Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Why are we as a nation importing beef when we have ranchers right here in the U.S.?

Even better still, why are we taking products from here, sending them overseas, then having them sold/shipped back to the U.S.? — Ronin (@JSGuy2019) October 17, 2025

Ronin has a real 'bone to pick' with our current beef production practices in the US.

Hey Senator, can you work on getting a law passed that requires all beef products sold in the US to be labeled with country of origin? I like to know where my food comes from but for some reason fresh beef isn't always labeled. — Lee Stetson🇺🇸⚓#🟦 (@flankspeed_) October 17, 2025

American shoppers deserve to know where our beef comes from and get it for a reasonable price when we add up groceries on our 'cow-culators' before checking out.

💯



Find a local rancher. Buy a cow. Take it to a meat market for them to butcher. Get it back frozen and store in the freezer. Meat is better and much better for you. No hormones or artificial preservatives or dyes to make the meat redder. You’ll be thankful you did it — Paul Robertson 🇺🇸 (@ShadeSalvo) October 17, 2025

We 'herd' that! What a great idea.

John come on over to the Republican Party — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) October 17, 2025

At this point in my life, it seems the food industry has been poisoning us with processed foods. No thanks, to man made meats grown in a lab. — GrumpyOldBoomer (@StevenRobertDE) October 17, 2025

Make no 'mi-steak', the old ways are sometimes still the best ways.

Just come over to the republican side already. I don’t like all your views but we mostly agree on most things that is for sure. https://t.co/8FTxKFA0rm — RG | Christopher TV (@christ0xpher) October 17, 2025

This guy. Suffered brain damage, but the most sane dem out there. https://t.co/Rk0PKQzhis — Rick (@rbojack60) October 17, 2025

Let him cook.

