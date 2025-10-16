Lesotho's HIV Meltdown: Apparently, Uncle Sam Is the Only Uncle Who Can Afford to Play Global Lifeguard

Yesterday, the Corporate Media and Leftists (but we repeat ourselves) told America children in Myanmar were starving because America is cutting back on USAID. Today, the failure of an HIV program in a small African nation is being blamed on cuts made by Republicans. Truly, America is keeping the whole world alive apparently.

The tiny African nation of Lesotho had victories in its HIV fight. Then, the US aid cuts came. Now Lesotho’s care system is crumbling. Clinics shut down, workers were let go, and patients stopped treatment. Experts are sounding alarms. https://t.co/evVi6qmsph — The Associated Press (@AP) October 16, 2025

This Lesotho was unimaginable months ago, residents, health workers and experts say. The small landlocked nation in southern Africa long had the world’s second-highest rate of HIV infections. But over years, with nearly $1 billion in aid from the United States, Lesotho patched together a health network efficient enough to slow the spread of the epidemic, one of the deadliest in modern history. Then On Jan. 20, the first day of U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term, he signed an executive order freezing foreign aid. Within weeks, Trump had slashed overseas assistance and dismantled the U.S. Agency for International Development. Confusion followed in nearly all the 130 countries with USAID-supported programs. Nine months later in Lesotho, there’s still little clarity. With the single stroke of a distant president's pen, much of a system credited with saving hundreds of thousands of lives was dismantled. Weeks ago, the U.S. announced it would reinstate some of its flagship initiatives to combat HIV worldwide. Officials here applauded the move. But the measures are temporary solutions that stress countries must move toward autonomy in public health. The State Department told The Associated Press in an email that its six-month bridge programs would ensure continuity of lifesaving programs — including testing and medication, and initiatives addressing mother-to-child transmission — while officials work with Lesotho on a multiyear agreement on funding. Those negotiations will likely take months, and while programs may have been reinstated on paper, restarting them on the ground takes considerable time, Lesotho health workers and experts told AP. HIV-positive residents, families and caregivers say the chaos that reigned most of this year has caused irreparable harm, and they’re consumed with worry and uncertainty about the future. Most feel deep disappointment — even betrayal — over the loss of funds and support. “Everyone who is HIV-positive in Lesotho is a dead man walking,” said Hlaoli Monyamane, a 32-year-old miner who couldn't get a sufficient medication supply to support him while working in neighboring South Africa.

So, a man working in South Africa needs American aid to get his medication? South Africa can't assist him? That's seems very odd. Americans can't put food on their own tables. Regular working Americans are living paycheck to paycheck and being taxed to death. America can't afford to feed children in Myanmar or provide HIV medication in Africa. Other countries need to jump in. It feels particularly egregious when all these world leaders want to make America out as the 'bad guy', yet they all have their hands out.

Breaking news: Trump won.



Have a nice day. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 16, 2025

He won because Americans want to keep more money in our own pockets.

The people who want to take my money can’t make up their minds pic.twitter.com/uZ7vAIdNoW — Double Fish Delight (@FishMcDouble) October 16, 2025

This should be the choice: America can help you, but we will be running your country while you are dependent on us or these countries can take care of themselves.

Feel free to donate to causes that you feel strongly about.



The US government is not a global charity — Savage0914 (@ssavage0914) October 16, 2025

Lesotho votes with the US only about a third of the time at the UN. Either we're vital for them and they owe us a strong measure of loyalty, or they are an independent country with all that entails. pic.twitter.com/3O2dBAvFJB — Beach Wolf (@Beach_Wolf69) October 16, 2025

That doesn't seem very loyal of them.

Why does everyone in the world except me deserve the money taken from me in taxes? — Adam (@Kubik339) October 16, 2025

Why exactly is that our responsibility? How does fighting AIDS in Lesotho advance American interests? Sounds like charity work that individuals should feel free to donate to. We're $38T in debt. Every penny our hard working tax payers give the Treasury needs to be spent within… — Allen Jezouit (@AllenJezouit) October 16, 2025

You know what is closer to Lesotho than America? All of Africa, Europe, and Asia. Why is it America’s responsibility to single handedly fund medicine in a nation that does not advance our interests or is a regional neighbor? — Matt From Florida (@MatTalksTooMuch) October 16, 2025

Americans wants American children cared for, they want Veterans housed and receiving good healthcare, and they want readily available medical care for all CITIZENS. Americans are tired of sending our money all over the world.

