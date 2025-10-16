Lesotho's HIV Meltdown: Apparently, Uncle Sam Is the Only Uncle Who Can Afford to Play Global Lifeguard

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on October 16, 2025
Twitchy

Yesterday, the Corporate Media and Leftists (but we repeat ourselves) told America children in Myanmar were starving because America is cutting back on USAID. Today, the failure of an HIV program in a small African nation is being blamed on cuts made by Republicans. Truly, America is keeping the whole world alive apparently. 

This Lesotho was unimaginable months ago, residents, health workers and experts say. The small landlocked nation in southern Africa long had the world’s second-highest rate of HIV infections. But over years, with nearly $1 billion in aid from the United States, Lesotho patched together a health network efficient enough to slow the spread of the epidemic, one of the deadliest in modern history.

Then On Jan. 20, the first day of U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term, he signed an executive order freezing foreign aid. Within weeks, Trump had slashed overseas assistance and dismantled the U.S. Agency for International Development. Confusion followed in nearly all the 130 countries with USAID-supported programs. Nine months later in Lesotho, there’s still little clarity.

With the single stroke of a distant president's pen, much of a system credited with saving hundreds of thousands of lives was dismantled. 

Weeks ago, the U.S. announced it would reinstate some of its flagship initiatives to combat HIV worldwide. Officials here applauded the move. But the measures are temporary solutions that stress countries must move toward autonomy in public health.

The State Department told The Associated Press in an email that its six-month bridge programs would ensure continuity of lifesaving programs — including testing and medication, and initiatives addressing mother-to-child transmission — while officials work with Lesotho on a multiyear agreement on funding.

Those negotiations will likely take months, and while programs may have been reinstated on paper, restarting them on the ground takes considerable time, Lesotho health workers and experts told AP.

HIV-positive residents, families and caregivers say the chaos that reigned most of this year has caused irreparable harm, and they’re consumed with worry and uncertainty about the future. Most feel deep disappointment — even betrayal — over the loss of funds and support.

“Everyone who is HIV-positive in Lesotho is a dead man walking,” said Hlaoli Monyamane, a 32-year-old miner who couldn't get a sufficient medication supply to support him while working in neighboring South Africa.

So, a man working in South Africa needs American aid to get his medication? South Africa can't assist him? That's seems very odd. Americans can't put food on their own tables. Regular working Americans are living paycheck to paycheck and being taxed to death. America can't afford to feed children in Myanmar or provide HIV medication in Africa. Other countries need to jump in. It feels particularly egregious when all these world leaders want to make America out as the 'bad guy', yet they all have their hands out. 

He won because Americans want to keep more money in our own pockets.

This should be the choice: America can help you, but we will be running your country while you are dependent on us or these countries can take care of themselves.

That doesn't seem very loyal of them. 

Americans wants American children cared for, they want Veterans housed and receiving good healthcare, and they want readily available medical care for all CITIZENS. Americans are tired of sending our money all over the world. 

