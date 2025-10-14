Rep. Steny Hoyer, 86, Taunts 'The Grim Reaper', but This Fossil’s Been Fleecing Congress Since Disco Died

Russ Vought is the Budget Director and he has warned the Democrats there are more layoffs coming if they don't stop this shutdown. Steny Hoyer is a Democratic Representative who is very very old. He should fear the 'Reaper' simply because he is WELL passed life expectancy for men in America.
Steny Hoyer on Russ Vought: “As Blue Oyster Cult said, we DON’T fear the reaper.” pic.twitter.com/LOsFkT6ey6— Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) October 14, 2025
Never change dems. You corny ass useless boomers https://t.co/ugbXYbn3oy— nanreiK (@nanreik_53) October 14, 2025
Steny Hoyer was already 37 years old when Don't Fear The Reaper came out in 1976 https://t.co/c9QpS36hr2— Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) October 14, 2025
And the song has now been out decades.
lol Stent Hoyer is an 86 y.o. professional parasite. He should be telling this to the guy with his own series of Terry Pratchett books not Russ.— Agathatopian (@MagisFuturum) October 14, 2025
I can’t think of higher praise for Vought than this protesting too much. https://t.co/uGn1C7waJv
Powerful.— JWF (@JammieWF) October 14, 2025
Anyone check his diaper?
Or his pacemaker.
Democrat Senators are SO concerned about layoffs, they’re in… Napa. At a 5 star resort.— BLOCL (@bloc1264) October 14, 2025
🤦♀️ pic.twitter.com/Rievopoedl
They just pretend to worry.
You were almost 40 when that song came out. You might want to consider at least being on alert for the reaper.— Guy (@GuyIsReborn) October 14, 2025
I didn't know he was still alive.— Gil (@Gil1572884Gil) October 14, 2025
Easy mistake to make.
Perhaps it's not the best optics to have an 86 year old say that.— 🇿🇦 (@SALaxJB) October 14, 2025
October 14, 2025
Steny Hoyer's an insufferable, deceitful dem POS.😂 https://t.co/AkT8xLokfl— David Hall (@DHallNole) October 14, 2025
Why so much death talk from the abortion party? https://t.co/lFdwFPLazK— Newzwriter (@Newzwriter) October 14, 2025
Seems appropriate.
Poor ole @RepStenyHoyer doesn’t realize that this IS what we voted for.— @SouthernLadyDr (@southern_dr) October 14, 2025
Emphasis on the old.
This dude has been in Congress for like 50 years. He is truly a "King," and we need Term Limits.— Independent (@SeaSel) October 14, 2025
Desperately.
Did the grim reaper miss his appointment with Rep. Hoyer? He's older than dirt.— Frank DeSantis (@FrankD_DE) October 14, 2025
From a pol who's been in office for nearly half a century!! Give it up, old man. Retire already.— TraderMike (@mikel_trader) October 14, 2025
You just know Steny's closet is chock full of skeletons.— KAGetty (@KAGetty37043) October 14, 2025
If he was wearing a black hood he could pass for the grim reaper himself
They are approximately the same age.
He’s still alive? How long has he been in office?— Denise Griffitts (@DeniseGriffitts) October 14, 2025
Decades and decades.
So I guess Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi fall into this category, the Grim Reapers stealing from America while they need their pockets.— MRPBC (@Mrpbc1) October 14, 2025
They all share the need to retire.
Gosh, how old is Steny now? 98?— Russ Hepler (@hepler10112) October 14, 2025
Not quite, but getting way too close for comfort.
