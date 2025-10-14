Illegal Aliens Not Able to Renew CDLs After Trump Closed Loopholes CA Was...
Rep. Steny Hoyer, 86, Taunts 'The Grim Reaper', but This Fossil’s Been Fleecing Congress Since Disco Died

justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 PM on October 14, 2025
AP Photo/Harry Hamburg

Russ Vought is the Budget Director and he has warned the Democrats there are more layoffs coming if they don't stop this shutdown. Steny Hoyer is a Democratic Representative who is very very old. He should fear the 'Reaper' simply because he is WELL passed life expectancy for men in America.

And the song has now been out decades.

Or his pacemaker.

They just pretend to worry.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

