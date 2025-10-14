Law School’s ‘Generous’ Scholarships Magically Match Trump’s $50K Federal Loan Cap

It's almost like when the government subsidizes literally anything, the price of that thing goes up immeasurably. Perhaps, this is why the government should stay out of things

Earlier this year the Trump Administration capped federal PLUS student loans at $50k/year. Recently, Santa Clara School of Law announced a scholarship for all admitted students that will cut tuition from about $65k/year to…$50k per year.



So, because Trump capped the loan amount, he just saved students money. That will matter when they repay their student loans.

Just another thing Obama ruined.

Every single time.

It's like they'll never learn.

Everything Biden touched was a loser.

The first of many universities to do this.



Hopefully, others catch on quickly.

As it should be.

And take advantage of naive students.

end all federal subsidies, loans, and tax breaks.



It would be the best thing to ever happen to prospective students.

