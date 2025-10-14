Law School’s ‘Generous’ Scholarships Magically Match Trump’s $50K Federal Loan Cap

Western Europe’s Epic Faceplant: Geopolitically Irrelevant, Morally Bankrupt, and Too Weak...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on October 14, 2025
AP Photo/Mel Evans

It's almost like when the government subsidizes literally anything, the price of that thing goes up immeasurably. Perhaps, this is why the government should stay out of things 

So, because Trump capped the loan amount, he just saved students money. That will matter when they repay their student loans. 

Just another thing Obama ruined.

Western Europe’s Epic Faceplant: Geopolitically Irrelevant, Morally Bankrupt, and Too Weak to Care
justmindy
Every single time.

It's like they'll never learn.

Everything Biden touched was a loser.

Hopefully, others catch on quickly.

As it should be.

And take advantage of naive students.

It would be the best thing to ever happen to prospective students. 

