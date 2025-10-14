Western Europe’s Epic Faceplant: Geopolitically Irrelevant, Morally Bankrupt, and Too Weak...
Law School’s ‘Generous’ Scholarships Magically Match Trump’s $50K Federal Loan Cap
Heckle Spectacle: Theatre Major Zohran Mamdani’s Cringey Rally Plagued With Production Pro...
John Oliver Slams, Roasts and Owns Bari Weiss on 'Last Week Tonight'
Middle East ‘Expert’ Harry Sisson Says Trump’s Israel-Hamas Peace Plan Is Doomed to...
Emotional Scott Adams Says Middle East Peace Has Made Supporting Trump and Losing...
VIP
NBC News: ‘Man’ Arrested for Threatening ‘Conservative Influencer Who Has Deep Ties to...
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
Actor Martin Sheen Laughably Lectures Trump on How to Be President Because He...
Dem Chris Murphy Pushes ‘No Kings’ Protest Rallies After Trump’s Non-Authoritarian Gaza Ce...
Egyptian President Thanks Trump for Bringing Peace, Presents Him the 'Order of the...
Karoline Leavitt Caps Off Why Trump's the 'Hardest Working POTUS Ever' (We're Tired...
Christiane Amanpour Apologizes for Suggesting Hostages Had It Better Than Gazans
Columbus Day Chaos: Greta Thunberg Morphs into Christopher Columbus, Sparking Hilarious X...

Cathy Young and The Bulwark's Bitter Spin: Twisting a Peace Deal Biden and Harris Couldn't Even Dream Of

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on October 14, 2025
Twitter

Listen, Republicans would have been shocked had Biden done anything because he was quite literally a vegetable. So, yes, Cathy Young is right that the GOP would have been shocked, but for way different reasons than she imagines. 

Advertisement

They didn't support Israel and other countries did not respect Biden.

Recommended

Western Europe’s Epic Faceplant: Geopolitically Irrelevant, Morally Bankrupt, and Too Weak to Care
justmindy
Advertisement

It's bizarre how they can watch these beautiful videos of families being reunited after years in captivity and all she can think to do is be argumentative. 

She hates Trump and can't imagine he can do anything good.

When partisanship has cooked your brain.

Advertisement

What a shame!

Thank goodness they are no longer in charge. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOP HAMAS ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Western Europe’s Epic Faceplant: Geopolitically Irrelevant, Morally Bankrupt, and Too Weak to Care
justmindy
John Oliver Slams, Roasts and Owns Bari Weiss on 'Last Week Tonight'
Gordon K
Emotional Scott Adams Says Middle East Peace Has Made Supporting Trump and Losing Friendships Worth It
Warren Squire
Law School’s ‘Generous’ Scholarships Magically Match Trump’s $50K Federal Loan Cap
justmindy
Middle East ‘Expert’ Harry Sisson Says Trump’s Israel-Hamas Peace Plan Is Doomed to Fail
Warren Squire
Heckle Spectacle: Theatre Major Zohran Mamdani’s Cringey Rally Plagued With Production Problems
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Western Europe’s Epic Faceplant: Geopolitically Irrelevant, Morally Bankrupt, and Too Weak to Care justmindy
Advertisement