Cathy Young and The Bulwark's Bitter Spin: Twisting a Peace Deal Biden and Harris Couldn't Even Dream Of

Listen, Republicans would have been shocked had Biden done anything because he was quite literally a vegetable. So, yes, Cathy Young is right that the GOP would have been shocked, but for way different reasons than she imagines.

Strong suspicion that some of the same people triumphantly claiming that Biden or Harris could have never achieved this peace deal would be calling it a gift to Hamas if Biden or Harris had done it — Cathy Young 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱🇬🇪🇹🇼🇲🇩 (@CathyYoung63) October 13, 2025

I'm sorry, but this is just total cope. Biden & Harris couldn't do a deal because they were fundamentally antagonistic to Israel. The Democratic Party has been this way since 2009.



The reason the deal worked is that America backed Israel to the hilt, diplomatically & militarily. https://t.co/ugrDdrjTNu — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) October 14, 2025

They didn't support Israel and other countries did not respect Biden.

(If they had wanted to do it, they would have done it) https://t.co/GJwawCB8sS pic.twitter.com/s9izUNdklh — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 14, 2025

Cathy’s so desperate to avoid giving Trump a win on this she’s building elaborate strawmen to somehow make Republicans the bad guy based on how she thinks they would have acted if Biden had done what Trump did… We’ll of course never know because Biden couldn’t and didn’t https://t.co/37HSJuLQh9 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 14, 2025

It's bizarre how they can watch these beautiful videos of families being reunited after years in captivity and all she can think to do is be argumentative.

I too enjoy conjuring up an imaginary scenario where the people I have aligned myself with did something good and the people I don't like behaved badly, since in the real world the situations are exactly reversed. This way I can tweet about the fake scenario instead of asking: https://t.co/9fohtNhzpD pic.twitter.com/I2D6scx80P — Constantine (@SinnerSaved45) October 14, 2025

She hates Trump and can't imagine he can do anything good.

The proper response is “what wonderful news,” not “here is a line that allows me to avoid challenging the priors of my audience.” https://t.co/JEX9xINrFX — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) October 14, 2025

When partisanship has cooked your brain.

Oh, then what Trump did didn’t count



You’re a total embarrassment, Cathy https://t.co/Pm8ydP8IDz — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 14, 2025

Cathy spends enough time feigning outrage at enough things that she doesn't have to invent hypotheticals to upset her.



But she will https://t.co/48mdLFINqg — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) October 13, 2025

Thank you, Cathy, for once again demonstrating that TDS lowers your IQ by at least one standard deviation. https://t.co/rn6WB4xfpb — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) October 14, 2025

What a shame!

I’m still waiting for Biden to cure cancer as he promised during his campaign. https://t.co/K47vG4LTKr — Charlie’s Army (@DaeneyDey) October 14, 2025

Considering that Biden and Harris were very much terrified of antagonizing their leftist base, and employed almost zero effective tactics militarily, or diplomatically, to accomplish this hypothetical as a result, guess we'll never know. https://t.co/TkUNzAFhgq — Magnus (@JacksonTDawes) October 14, 2025

Thank goodness they are no longer in charge.

