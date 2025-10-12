Billionaire's Backtrack: Benioff's Leftist Funding Fuels San Francisco Chaos, Begs Trump for Help

Oh, is it the consequences of your actions coming back to bite you in your ample, but very wealthy booty? It seems that way.

'I'M ALL FOR IT': Tech billionaire Marc Benioff, whose company Salesforce has a history of backing left-wing causes, now says he supports President Trump deploying the National Guard to his home city of San Francisco pic.twitter.com/H73Put82Po — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 12, 2025

Advertisement

Tech billionaire Marc Benioff is shifting his tone toward President Donald Trump, saying he "fully" supports the president and is now urging him to deploy the National Guard to Benioff's home city of San Francisco. "We don’t have enough cops, so if [the National Guard] can be cops, I’m all for it," Benioff said in an interview with The New York Times. "I fully support the president," he added. "I think he’s doing a great job." His comments come a week before his annual Dreamforce conference in San Francisco. He complained to the Times that he has to pay out of pocket for off-duty police officers to bolster security in the convention area every year. "You’ll see. When you walk through San Francisco next week, there will be cops on every corner," he promised. "That’s how it used to be." The friendly words for Trump are an about-face for the California billionaire, however, having spent recent years funneling tens of millions of dollars toward left-wing activist groups. Benioff's company, Salesforce, has also a championed transgender ideology.

So, he spent years funding all these crazy Leftist ideals, but now that they are implemented, and the city is a dystopian nightmare, he supports bringing in backup to get it all under control. Typical.

You know crime is bad when even billionaire Democrats are calling for Trump to send in the National Guard to their leftist strongholds. — Cryptid Politics (@CryptidPolitics) October 12, 2025

Bring the feds and guard! This is everyday reality killing of 2 people a day! https://t.co/noWAgk3dWg — ira (@iraariira) October 12, 2025

I'm seeing more and more situations of people on the left backing common sense actions.



My biggest hope is that the far left is being abandoned by their leaders. Maybe we can have common sense return and the left and right can finally find some common ground. — Jacob Stewart (@JacobStewart__) October 12, 2025

Don't hold your breath.

So, all the tax money that was supposed to go to enforcing laws we have to send the military to do it? What are these police doing in all these agencies besides collecting paychecks? — David W (@DWaz855) October 12, 2025

Advertisement

They've been hamstrung by lawmakers.

As Rush Used to say: come on in, the water is warm. — kwaojai (@kwaojai) October 12, 2025

He’s having a moment of clarity! — Veronica Live 🎙️🇺🇸 (@VeronicaTalk) October 12, 2025

Interesting shift — when business leaders start backing federal intervention, it’s a clear sign local policies aren’t working. Time for results, not rhetoric. — Keilyn Carapia (@Keilyn4238361) October 12, 2025

It means they are sick of losing money because shoppers are too scared to come out and shop and people steal from then with no consequence. That isn't sustainable.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.