Hello New Jersey: Another Democrat Wishing Death on a Republican Must Be a...
Left Caught Lying Again: Fake ICE Video Exposed as Year-Old Chicago Police Arrest
Senator Kennedy’s Wild Plan: Trap Thune & Schumer with Katie Porter’s Crazy to...
Political ‘Pastor’ John Pavlovitz Unveils Plan to Paint Targets on ICE Agents and...
@NRA Reasons Why 'Trust in the Media Has Collapsed to Single Digits Among...
Dem Kamala Harris Says the DOJ Can No Longer Be Trusted Since Justice...
'He Pretends Not to Understand': The Speaker of the House Blasts the Senate...
That's How It's Done: Pam Bondi Shows the RIGHT Way to Respond to...
James Woods Takes Abigail Spanberger and VA Democrats DOWN With 1 Pic As...
PISSED YET? Democrat Party Set TO PARTY at Luxury Spa After Voting to...
VIP
VA Democrats Continue to Show Us Who They Really Are By Bullying Woman...
DAAAMN SON! LOL! JD Vance DOG-WALKED George Stephanopoulos SO Bad They Actually CUT...
OH NO, NOT THAT! Lefties Flip OUT After Trump Foils Democrats' EVIL Political...
Democrats Shut Down Government as Pres. Trump Makes Middle East Peace

Billionaire's Backtrack: Benioff's Leftist Funding Fuels San Francisco Chaos, Begs Trump for Help

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on October 12, 2025

Oh, is it the consequences of your actions coming back to bite you in your ample, but very wealthy booty? It seems that way. 

Advertisement

Tech billionaire Marc Benioff is shifting his tone toward President Donald Trump, saying he "fully" supports the president and is now urging him to deploy the National Guard to Benioff's home city of San Francisco.

"We don’t have enough cops, so if [the National Guard] can be cops, I’m all for it," Benioff said in an interview with The New York Times.

"I fully support the president," he added. "I think he’s doing a great job." His comments come a week before his annual Dreamforce conference in San Francisco. He complained to the Times that he has to pay out of pocket for off-duty police officers to bolster security in the convention area every year. 

"You’ll see. When you walk through San Francisco next week, there will be cops on every corner," he promised. "That’s how it used to be."

The friendly words for Trump are an about-face for the California billionaire, however, having spent recent years funneling tens of millions of dollars toward left-wing activist groups. Benioff's company, Salesforce, has also a championed transgender ideology.

Recommended

That's How It's Done: Pam Bondi Shows the RIGHT Way to Respond to Satire (Even Lame Satire from SNL)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

So, he spent years funding all these crazy Leftist ideals, but now that they are implemented, and the city is a dystopian nightmare, he supports bringing in backup to get it all under control. Typical. 

Don't hold your breath. 

Advertisement

They've been hamstrung by lawmakers.

It means they are sick of losing money because shoppers are too scared to come out and shop and people steal from then with no consequence. That isn't sustainable. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA CRIME DONALD TRUMP MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That's How It's Done: Pam Bondi Shows the RIGHT Way to Respond to Satire (Even Lame Satire from SNL)
Grateful Calvin
Left Caught Lying Again: Fake ICE Video Exposed as Year-Old Chicago Police Arrest
justmindy
Hello New Jersey: Another Democrat Wishing Death on a Republican Must Be a Day That Ends in Y
Eric V.
James Woods Takes Abigail Spanberger and VA Democrats DOWN With 1 Pic As Only HE Can and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Senator Kennedy’s Wild Plan: Trap Thune & Schumer with Katie Porter’s Crazy to End Shutdown
justmindy
Political ‘Pastor’ John Pavlovitz Unveils Plan to Paint Targets on ICE Agents and Their Families
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

That's How It's Done: Pam Bondi Shows the RIGHT Way to Respond to Satire (Even Lame Satire from SNL) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement