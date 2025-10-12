Left Caught Lying Again: Fake ICE Video Exposed as Year-Old Chicago Police Arrest

Every day, Twitter is full of alleged videos of different atrocities committed by ICE. The latest is a video of a teenager being dragged out of a vehicle. It looks bad. Of course, it's all a lie.

In Hoffman Estates, Illinois, ICE dragged a girl out of a car, slammed her to the ground, then pinned her face down and knelt on her neck.



“I’m 15!” she cries out. “I’m not resisting!”



What has America become?

pic.twitter.com/9WVfOMxHrz — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 11, 2025

Here is the reality:

Imagine being so desperate to demonize law enforcement you post a video from a burglary arrest Chicago Police made over a year ago.



This isn’t even ICE. https://t.co/2NhJybMsri — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) October 12, 2025

1) this isn’t an ICE detainment

2) it’s from a year ago

3) this account is run by a lifelong Democrat LARPing as a Republican. https://t.co/UkLM4LO9m7 — Trutown (@Trutown) October 12, 2025

Actually this isn’t ice & it’s over a year old. So, you have either shown yourself to be a liar or just a dumb as*. Neither of which is good. https://t.co/VFJzH3nfY2 — NanceB (@nbatchlett_b) October 12, 2025

The lies are intentional.

The person running that account has never been a Republican, she's LARPing as one.https://t.co/wO24LPzS6q pic.twitter.com/pTTuSbUSFR — Armando Muñoz (@StarSpangledRoy) October 12, 2025

They know and lie on purpose. It's not about truth, it's about narrative. pic.twitter.com/mPlBIENxf1 — Maya of ClownTownVT (@MayaClownTownVT) October 12, 2025

Unfortunately, it is effective because high-profile morons believe these posts and then repost for their moronic followers... pic.twitter.com/MGt7cf5eTN — Chris Musselman (@TakeRightTurn) October 12, 2025

They want to believe it desperately. It confirms their prior belief system, so they just accept it and don't do any research.

This is Hoffman Estates. I live on this street. And the Hoffman P.D

Issued a statement on this. — Chris (@kiche9787) October 12, 2025

We got plenty others if u want more recent.. OF ICE! Show ICE popping the priest in the head with the rubber bullet or whatever it was. pic.twitter.com/WWvc7VqLVS — Big Emoji Guy (@Flibs_MattWalsh) October 12, 2025

The 'Priest' would not move out of the driveway needed for officers to arrive and leave. He was given multiple warnings and then was hit with a pepper ball. He made a choice.

Thanks for setting the record straight on this recycled 2023 Chicago Police footage. Spreading false ICE narratives harms real discussions on immigration and law enforcement. Fact-checking matters. — NxtGen Frontline (@NxtGenfrontline) October 12, 2025

Unfortunately, truth doesn't matter to Leftsts.

