Democrats Shut Down Government as Pres. Trump Makes Middle East Peace

Left Caught Lying Again: Fake ICE Video Exposed as Year-Old Chicago Police Arrest

justmindy
justmindy | 5:35 PM on October 12, 2025
Twitchy

Every day, Twitter is full of alleged videos of different atrocities committed by ICE. The latest is a video of a teenager being dragged out of a vehicle. It looks bad. Of course, it's all a lie.

Here is the reality:

The lies are intentional.

They want to believe it desperately. It confirms their prior belief system, so they just accept it and don't do any research. 

The 'Priest' would not move out of the driveway needed for officers to arrive and leave. He was given multiple warnings and then was hit with a pepper ball. He made a choice. 

Unfortunately, truth doesn't matter to Leftsts.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

