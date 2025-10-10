Wajahat Ali's Peace-Pooping Party: Trump’s Ceasefire Triumph Ruins His Anti-Israel Rage-Fest

Wajahat Ali (possibly the worst person on X), has droned on and on for months about Israel genociding Gaza or Pakistan or whatever they are calling their make believe land these days. One would think he would be THRILLED a peace treaty is in the works and all the fighting might be coming to an end. So, let's check his timeline, shall we?

Oh, that's weird. He's not celebrating this development? There is no measured praise for President Trump. What is wrong with Wajahat?

I haven’t followed the war. It’s honestly too upsetting for me. But I know my buddy Waj has been posting about it nonstop for two years so I wanted to see how happy he was that it might be over.

I was surprised he spent the day tweeting about the Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/zouWSw2Sfm — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) October 10, 2025

This sort of comes off as a joke but it's not really. I saw a lot of people celebrating so I was wondering how the Waj/Mehdi caucus was doing. Not great as it turns out. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) October 10, 2025

Lots of mood stabilizers needed.

Democrats are down so bad literally the only thing they have left are the Epstein files. If Trump keeps winning expect to hear “where are the files?” on repeat through next November, never mind the fact they didn’t do shit with them for 4 years. pic.twitter.com/9kwZ8CmatM — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) October 9, 2025

If they cared so much about the Epstein files, they could have demanded Biden release him all four years he drooled in office. They didn't. This is just their squirrel.

war and peace is above my pay grade on account of my being dumb as shit so I have no opinion on the actual peace deal. Still, some people seemed genuinely bummed it might be over. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) October 10, 2025

Wajahat is very devoted to 'The Joos are evil' trope so this is a big blow to his worldview.

The left are seriously broken — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) October 10, 2025

I find it pretty telling that all of the people who have been calling for Israel to stop the killing and for the US to step in aren't happy about the ceasefire.



They never cared to begin with. — Bobby Freeman 🇺🇸 (@BobbyFreemanUS) October 10, 2025Its

It was just an excuse to demonize Israel.

No matter how personally affected the left claims to be about any issue, or how dire a civilizational threat they claim it to be, they will drop it the moment it loses its usefulness as political leverage. It's impressive stuff. Like Brady maneuvering in the pocket. — Myshkin (@ode_to_fyodor) October 10, 2025

Maybe they’re just dumbstruck with joy that they finally got their ceasefire.

Or maybe they wanted that ceasefire to only apply to one side. — Campa Spáis (@97_JDD) October 10, 2025

It's the latter.

Are you saying he doesn't really care about peace? Weird. — Walterindenver (@WalterinDenver) October 10, 2025

Bingo!

When Trump doesn’t do the impossible well enough. — ⚔️🔥West Coast Chud🔥⚔️ (@WestCoastChud) October 10, 2025

People like him are pure evil. — Bodhi 🎱 (@WillyLumpLump22) October 10, 2025

Nailed it.

Their entire worldview is “How can we get Trump” — Rest Of Ted (@RestOfTed) October 10, 2025

Too bad there isn't a vaccine for Trump Derangement Syndrome.

