James Woods Burns Greedy Gavin Newsom for Crying Over Federal Fire Relief Funds
Dem Deflection: Abigail Spanberger Refuses to Answer Boys in Girls’ Restrooms Question -...
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
VIP
DeSantis and Uthmeier Deliver Swift Justice: Child Killer Caught in Florida, Sent Back...
CNN's Kasie Hunt Says US Homeowners Can ALL Relate to Letitia James (Guess...
VIP
Gavin Newsom Press Office Counters White House Post With Pastor Being Hit by...
Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger in the Virginia Gubernatorial Deba...
White House Trolls Schumer Shutdown With Hilarious Furlough Photo Dump
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Talks About RFK’s ‘Strange Kind of Obsession’ With Autism
Florida Law Would Ban Sharia Law Enforcement in the State
Mehdi Hasan Amused That None of the Conservatives Invited to White House Are...
Jon Favreau's Hot Take Misses the Mark: Fake Pastor's Collar Isn't Some Law-Dodging...
NC State Rep Who Opposed Parents' Bill of Rights Charged With Kiddie-Diddling
ABC News: Emergency Medicaid for Illegals Counts for Less Than 1 Percent of...

Wajahat Ali's Peace-Pooping Party: Trump’s Ceasefire Triumph Ruins His Anti-Israel Rage-Fest

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on October 10, 2025
Twitter

Wajahat Ali (possibly the worst person on X), has droned on and on for months about Israel genociding Gaza or Pakistan or whatever they are calling their make believe land these days. One would think he would be THRILLED a peace treaty is in the works and all the fighting might be coming to an end. So, let's check his timeline, shall we?

Advertisement

Oh, that's weird. He's not celebrating this development? There is no measured praise for President Trump. What is wrong with Wajahat?

Lots of mood stabilizers needed.

Recommended

Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger in the Virginia Gubernatorial Debate
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

If they cared so much about the Epstein files, they could have demanded Biden release him all four years he drooled in office. They didn't. This is just their squirrel.

Wajahat is very devoted to 'The Joos are evil' trope so this is a big blow to his worldview.

It was just an excuse to demonize Israel.

Advertisement

It's the latter.

Bingo!

Nailed it.

Too bad there isn't a vaccine for Trump Derangement Syndrome. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL PRO-PALESTINIAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger in the Virginia Gubernatorial Debate
Grateful Calvin
James Woods Burns Greedy Gavin Newsom for Crying Over Federal Fire Relief Funds
Eric V.
White House Trolls Schumer Shutdown With Hilarious Furlough Photo Dump
Amy
Mehdi Hasan Amused That None of the Conservatives Invited to White House Are 'Real' Journalists
Brett T.
CNN's Kasie Hunt Says US Homeowners Can ALL Relate to Letitia James (Guess Why)
Doug P.
Dem Deflection: Abigail Spanberger Refuses to Answer Boys in Girls’ Restrooms Question - but It’s a ‘YES’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger in the Virginia Gubernatorial Debate Grateful Calvin
Advertisement