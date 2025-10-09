Axelrod’s Outrageous Fabrication: ICE Zip-Tying Tots, Democrat’s Lies Obliterated

There are two options: Either David Axelrod is not aware the 'kids in zip ties' story has been debunked which means he doesn't keep up with news stories (a horrible trait for someone who comments on the news) or he is a liar. Since he turned off the replies, he is likely lying. Also, a terrible trait for someone who is a political pundit. It's a favorable trait if you're a Democrat, though.

So far, the ICE gang has shot & killed an unarmed man & lied about the circumstances; shot a woman 5 times for obstructing their vehicle; roughed up elderly women and zip-tied small children; shot a clergyman in the face with a pepper ball; marched through downtown Chicago,… — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) October 8, 2025

This man is an absolute liar. Every single thing he says is a lie and misinformation. https://t.co/FSEt5gUJq5 — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) October 8, 2025

File it under 'typical Democrat behavior'. Le sigh.

Since ICE arrived in Chicago, federal agents have arrested over 500 illegal aliens, recovered over 80 illegal weapons and have located seven missing children.



An utterly shameless man, David Axelrod is deliberately spreading misinformation. https://t.co/IoenK2gx6H — Chicago Contrarian (@ChicagoContrar1) October 9, 2025

Is anyone surprised an ex-Obama serf is tweeting behind locked comments?



No one? Just making sure. https://t.co/DDvU6oFFA8 — Ross Pek (@Rusticpek) October 8, 2025

Not in the least.

Live here and can confirm. Where are my conservative friends who were so worried about govt overreach and creeping authoritarianism when we couldn't go to the gym for 4 weeks during a global pandemic? https://t.co/6OAYYMffpz — Gregory Boettner (@GregoryBoettner) October 8, 2025

Those conservatives aren't worried because it's actually not 'government overreach' for the government to enforce the laws. The laws include being in this country legally.

The end game seems pretty clear: to provoke violence in a Democratically run city and use it as a pretext to invoke the Insurrection Act and send in more troops to instill fear, quell protests, silence critics and maybe even prepare to suppress the vote or steal the next… https://t.co/WaXupVYgrn — Storer H Rowley (@BobSHRowley) October 9, 2025

Oh, look it's Joy Behar's burner account.

This is one of the most disgusting posts about ICE I have seen. The lies, gaslighting and misinformation are next level. https://t.co/tYxDji76U1 — schotts 🇺🇸 American Citizen and Proud of it (@schotts) October 9, 2025

David is going to get ICE employees killed if he doesn't stop lying.

How is it possible to have a reasonable debate with someone capable of lying so casually? https://t.co/JQmISTnucR — David Hamilton (Turtle) (@ElctrcTrtleLnd) October 9, 2025

It's not possible.

Sure.

David is known for his unbiased postions. https://t.co/tgyMDILwSf — Steadman Lucas (@1960Steady) October 8, 2025

Per usual, David is lying.

Any bad outcomes from this are your fault. Your party brought 13 million illegal immigrants into the Country to wreck it and replace people you consider sub-human. Spare me your performative outrage. https://t.co/WkLtuJQfw1 — OhtaniBetts (@jmtomsick) October 9, 2025

No one is buying it anymore.

