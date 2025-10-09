Axelrod’s Outrageous Fabrication: ICE Zip-Tying Tots, Democrat’s Lies Obliterated

ABC News: Emergency Medicaid for Illegals Counts for Less Than 1 Percent of...
justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on October 09, 2025
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file

There are two options: Either David Axelrod is not aware the 'kids in zip ties' story has been debunked which means he doesn't keep up with news stories (a horrible trait for someone who comments on the news) or he is a liar. Since he turned off the replies, he is likely lying. Also, a terrible trait for someone who is a political pundit. It's a favorable trait if you're a Democrat, though. 

File it under 'typical Democrat behavior'. Le sigh.

Not in the least. 

Those conservatives aren't worried because it's actually not 'government overreach' for the government to enforce the laws. The laws include being in this country legally. 

Oh, look it's Joy Behar's burner account. 

David is going to get ICE employees killed if he doesn't stop lying. 

It's not possible. 

No one is buying it anymore. 

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

CHICAGO DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

