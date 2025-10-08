Nancy Pelosi’s Blind Loyalty: Cheering the VA AG Candidate Who Dreams of Bullets for Republicans

Nancy Pelosi is the epitome of Party over all else. Even though Virginia's Jay Jones said he would put bullets in the head of a Republican and wanted Republicans to watch their kids die, Nancy Pelosi thinks he would still be the best candidate for Attorney General. Gross.

CNN: "The Democrat candidate for Attorney General in Virginia said a Republican deserved two bullets in his head... Should he get out of the race?"



Pelosi: "What I understand is they say, on balance, he is a better person to be Attorney General."pic.twitter.com/WOgV0EXk0v — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 8, 2025

A reminder that Republican leadership was desperately trying to remove Roy Moore from his senate race a month before his election for an unsubstantiated decades old story in 2017. https://t.co/gaMBALCsK3 pic.twitter.com/21rk2FWXG0 — Tho Bishop (@ThoBishop) October 8, 2025

Republicans have some standards.

Pelosi says the guy who fantasizes about murdering his political opponent and his children should stay in the race https://t.co/pHqynBExtj pic.twitter.com/GcXMJnPzGL — charlie 🌋 (@baconmctrouble) October 8, 2025

She's a sick woman.

The balance Pelousy uses ?



He’s a DEMOCRAT https://t.co/cmOhukeStX pic.twitter.com/2nIRo67ekO — Ann Marie (@AnnMariegram15) October 8, 2025

What they say explicitly and what they refuse to denounce, tells you everything you need to know. https://t.co/jBdIUMcOys pic.twitter.com/6y3m52aJfl — Matt (@Matt_Bro_WI) October 8, 2025

Remember, Democrats say 'silence is violence'.

This is a data point against the Longwellesque argument that denouncing Trump at every turn uniquely equips someone to uphold norms and standards across the board. https://t.co/LvVPvOondm — Jim Antle (@jimantle) October 8, 2025

They all subscribe to the philosophy Jones lays out in his texts. It literally doesn't matter what Jones says or does. The other guy is Hitler/Pol Pot. They rally around the guy who substitutes murder ideation for persuasion to beat the REAL VIOLENT THREAT, normie Republican AG. https://t.co/6Y8ORy8GHj — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 8, 2025

It isn't about getting the best person elected for Virginia Attorney General to Democrats. It's about ramming their disgusting candidate through no matter how awful he really is.

Pelosi is perhaps the biggest slime ball in American politics. https://t.co/m7zj9FVDJH — Demosthenes (@DemosthenesGame) October 8, 2025

It's a long list, but she is definitely near the top of it.

Idk how to make it any clearer to you that democrats literally believe it is justified to kill republicans. https://t.co/ii1vK1V3jU — Tom (@thekingofalps) October 8, 2025

Jay Jones’s comments reflect a lack of judgement and respect for human life — qualities that should disqualify anyone from running for public office. It’s hard to see how someone could ignore those characteristics and claim that Jones is the ‘better person’ to be the next… https://t.co/7bk8lrGnVk — Rep. Rob Wittman (@RobWittman) October 8, 2025

It's certainly incompatible with the person who is tasked with ensuring justice is served in Virginia.

There’s not much you can say to this. If Democrats are aligned in believing that a person who wants those who disagree with them politically to be ☠️ (along with their children) would be better than any Republican, it implies that they think the political beliefs of the… https://t.co/IdlOSDhxya — Thomas Parker (@TheThomasParker) October 8, 2025

It's a hard pill to swallow, but there is no other way to interpret it.

