Chicago Mayor Pulls Race Card Like a Debit Card Amid Trump’s Arrest Call-Out
Marco Rubio Hands Note to President Trump Regarding Peace Deal in Middle East
DHS Sets Record Straight: Senator Murphy's Lies Distort Truth of Border Patrol Pepper...
Illinois Gov. Pritzker Says He's Defending People In the Country Illegally Who Haven't...
MSNBC: Far-Right Extremist Violence Has Body Count Six Times That of Left-Wing Attacks
Bernie Sanders' January Attempt to Basically Blame Trump for the Palisades Fire Just...
Man Arrested Outside Annual Red Mass Had Hundreds of Explosive Devices, Leftist Manifesto
So It Wasn’t Climate Change? Man Arrested for Starting Palisades Fire
Taylor Swift Gets Cancelled, Zach Bryan Gets Clowned, & Katie Porter Gets Humiliated.
Dem Sen. Merkley Suggests Trump's DOJ/FBI Staged Portland Riots to Justify Federal Involve...
VIP
Debunking the 'Schumer Shutdown' Myths: Why Democrats Own This Government Standoff
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Challenges CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to Visit Embattled ICE Facility...
Tim Kaine: The Lesson From Jay Jones Is Dems Can Wish Republicans and...
Iowahawk Roasts Slate Writer Who Said CBS News Has Fallen From ‘Dan Rather...

Nancy Pelosi’s Blind Loyalty: Cheering the VA AG Candidate Who Dreams of Bullets for Republicans

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on October 08, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Nancy Pelosi is the epitome of Party over all else. Even though Virginia's Jay Jones said he would put bullets in the head of a Republican and wanted Republicans to watch their kids die, Nancy Pelosi thinks he would still be the best candidate for Attorney General. Gross. 

Advertisement

Republicans have some standards.

She's a sick woman.

Recommended

DHS Sets Record Straight: Senator Murphy's Lies Distort Truth of Border Patrol Pepper Ball Incident
justmindy
Advertisement

Remember, Democrats say 'silence is violence'. 

It isn't about getting the best person elected for Virginia Attorney General to Democrats. It's about ramming their disgusting candidate through no matter how awful he really is. 

It's a long list, but she is definitely near the top of it. 

Advertisement

It's certainly incompatible with the person who is tasked with ensuring justice is served in Virginia. 

It's a hard pill to swallow, but there is no other way to interpret it. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY NANCY PELOSI REPUBLICAN PARTY VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DHS Sets Record Straight: Senator Murphy's Lies Distort Truth of Border Patrol Pepper Ball Incident
justmindy
Iowahawk Roasts Slate Writer Who Said CBS News Has Fallen From ‘Dan Rather to Bari Weiss’ (and a Fisking)
Aaron Walker
Chicago Mayor Pulls Race Card Like a Debit Card Amid Trump’s Arrest Call-Out
justmindy
Marco Rubio Hands Note to President Trump Regarding Peace Deal in Middle East
Brett T.
MSNBC: Far-Right Extremist Violence Has Body Count Six Times That of Left-Wing Attacks
Brett T.
Bernie Sanders' January Attempt to Basically Blame Trump for the Palisades Fire Just Aged Wonderfully
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

DHS Sets Record Straight: Senator Murphy's Lies Distort Truth of Border Patrol Pepper Ball Incident justmindy
Advertisement