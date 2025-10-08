Chicago Mayor Pulls Race Card Like a Debit Card Amid Trump’s Arrest Call-Out

The Mayor of Chicago pulls that race card out like other people pull out their debit cards. If he is being criticized, pull the race card. Someone points out his likeability numbers are in the toilet ... pull out the race card. Anytime he is feeling the heat, pull out that race card.

This is not the first time Trump has tried to have a Black man unjustly arrested. I’m not going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/MQdHtzis3t — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) October 8, 2025

Maybe it's because they both could afford to lose some weight.

It has nothing to do with you being “a Black man.”



It has everything to do with you being horrible at your job. https://t.co/LPvIAEM2q8 — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) October 8, 2025

Accept the truth.

Impeding a federal operation is hardly unjust tiny brain.



How do I know that you're a stupid fck? Because you immediately go for the race card son. https://t.co/CCMzqPQVcM pic.twitter.com/c3MxOsXT7P — Sticklizard (@Sticklizard3) October 8, 2025

It's a sign of a weak mind.

When one has no credibility and no integrity, like @ChicagosMayor Johnson doesn't, they try to race-bait. Guess Johnson didn't get the memo that race-baiting hasn't worked in years. https://t.co/bpps6wMHZf pic.twitter.com/mjZs3qnvxl — Navy⚓Brat (@_NavyBrat) October 8, 2025

It only works on weak-minded Leftists.

It has absolutely nothing to do with race.

Basically!

The race card doesn’t work anymore. That’s played out. Try again. https://t.co/r1HUKV973s — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) October 8, 2025

Is Pritzker black too? He’s mentioned in the same post. https://t.co/Dwua4uMkfx — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 8, 2025

No, Pritzker is just obese and dumb.

Every time Democrats are being held to account for their incompetence, they flip out the race card.



At least they're consistent. And WRONG. https://t.co/6122MMNMma — The Culture Warrior 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@VetWarrior76) October 8, 2025

Always wrong.

This is an actual non parody post by Brandon Johnson. https://t.co/ltCFjBFK3w — JB 🇺🇸 (@BarkosBite) October 8, 2025

To be fair, he is a parody.

You aren't. But hundreds of black men are going to go to the grave because you're their mayor. https://t.co/MRf7IOezBk — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) October 8, 2025

That's a truth bomb.

Hey Brandon Johnson, why do you always yes the color of your skin when you’re answering a question. https://t.co/GpEy3sh3FL — freeamerican (@emss1922) October 8, 2025

It's simply a way to deflect and not have to honestly answer questions.

Weird that he’s playing the race card when Trump is clearly making this about obstruction of federal law as a sitting mayor. https://t.co/qfSV9SgFV4 — rooted.wings (@BrittRooted) October 8, 2025

He knows he's wrong and this is his ploy to distract from the lousy job he's doing.

