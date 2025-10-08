Chicago Mayor Pulls Race Card Like a Debit Card Amid Trump’s Arrest Call-Out

Marco Rubio Hands Note to President Trump Regarding Peace Deal in Middle East
justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on October 08, 2025
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Mayor of Chicago pulls that race card out like other people pull out their debit cards. If he is being criticized, pull the race card. Someone points out his likeability numbers are in the toilet ... pull out the race card. Anytime he is feeling the heat, pull out that race card.

Maybe it's because they both could afford to lose some weight. 

Accept the truth.

It's a sign of a weak mind.

It only works on weak-minded Leftists. 

It has absolutely nothing to do with race. 

Basically!

No, Pritzker is just obese and dumb.

Always wrong.

To be fair, he is a parody.

That's a truth bomb.

It's simply a way to deflect and not have to honestly answer questions. 

He knows he's wrong and this is his ploy to distract from the lousy job he's doing. 

