Trump's Border Triumph: Crossings Plunge to 1970s Low ... The Securest Wall in U.S. History

Some good news to start your hump day!

Under this Trump Administration, border crossings have dropped to their lowest level since 1970. That's incredible.

The Trump Effect: “Unlawful crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal year 2025 plummeted to the lowest annual level since the early 1970s, amid the Trump administration's sweeping clampdown on illegal immigration.” https://t.co/mhhQBLqO0j pic.twitter.com/5zIZZ15EoK

Isn't it lovely?

Illegal crossings along the US-Mexico border plummeted to a 55-year low in fiscal year 2025 – with the vast majority of unlawful attempts to enter the country taking place during the final months of the Biden administration.

Federal authorities apprehended a total of 237,565 migrants along the southwest border during the period between Oct. 1, 2024 and Sept. 30, 2025, according to data released Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The figure is the lowest fiscal year total for apprehensions since 1970, when authorities caught 201,780 migrants attempting to cross the US-Mexico border.

It is also 87% less than the average number of apprehensions over the last four fiscal years, which was about 1.86 million, according to DHS.

“We have had the most secure border in American history and our end of year numbers prove it,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement. “We have shattered multiple records this year and once again we have broken a new record with the lowest number of Southwest border apprehensions in 55 years.”

“Under President Trump, we have empowered and supported our law enforcement to do their job and they have delivered.”