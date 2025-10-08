Trump's Border Triumph: Crossings Plunge to 1970s Low ... The Securest Wall in U.S. History

Some good news to start your hump day!
Under this Trump Administration, border crossings have dropped to their lowest level since 1970. That's incredible.
The Trump Effect:— Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 7, 2025
“Unlawful crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal year 2025 plummeted to the lowest annual level since the early 1970s, amid the Trump administration's sweeping clampdown on illegal immigration.”https://t.co/mhhQBLqO0j pic.twitter.com/5zIZZ15EoK
This is what I voted for.— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 7, 2025
Isn't it lovely?
Illegal border crossings drop to lowest level since 1970: ‘Most secure border in American history’ https://t.co/LsH158tItf pic.twitter.com/H1WebDXDkr— New York Post (@nypost) October 7, 2025
Illegal crossings along the US-Mexico border plummeted to a 55-year low in fiscal year 2025 – with the vast majority of unlawful attempts to enter the country taking place during the final months of the Biden administration.
Federal authorities apprehended a total of 237,565 migrants along the southwest border during the period between Oct. 1, 2024 and Sept. 30, 2025, according to data released Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
The figure is the lowest fiscal year total for apprehensions since 1970, when authorities caught 201,780 migrants attempting to cross the US-Mexico border.
It is also 87% less than the average number of apprehensions over the last four fiscal years, which was about 1.86 million, according to DHS.
“We have had the most secure border in American history and our end of year numbers prove it,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement. “We have shattered multiple records this year and once again we have broken a new record with the lowest number of Southwest border apprehensions in 55 years.”
“Under President Trump, we have empowered and supported our law enforcement to do their job and they have delivered.”
Thank you President Trump! https://t.co/bfQaTCcRtG— Ben Weiner (@bencweiner) October 7, 2025
This is what REAL Border protection looks like... Biden and the Dangerous Democrats put every single American in Danger while in office... https://t.co/zkhRrQMr8E— David Mitchell (@mitch72700) October 8, 2025
Now, the Trump Administration just has to work on getting all the illegals out Biden let in.
Dems: "that's evil!"— Clayton Sterling (@Claytoncyre) October 8, 2025
Their evidence: pic.twitter.com/C3YBBjfwHU
Maybe we pause the politics for two seconds and actually celebrate something that’s working. People should immigrate legally— Justice (@JustS4none) October 8, 2025
That's what's fair.
Let's keep it that way @POTUS @ICEgov— KevHead (@kevhead8888) October 8, 2025
The Dems will send Antifa to the Southern Border to fake protest that too.— Fabio Gucci (@FabioGucci1) October 8, 2025
Don't give them any ideas.
They illegally bring in 12-14 million unvetted immigrants. Then fight for no voter ID and mailin ballots. Nefarious charlatans— David the American (@David77456769) October 8, 2025
Democrats are lawless.
