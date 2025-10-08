There's Always a Tweet: Jay Jones' Old Post to A Former Rival Is...
Megyn Kelly Declares Loathing and Mocking Katie Porter Could Be the One Thing...
Insane Joy Behar's Wild Conspiracy: Trump’s National Guard Move Is a Plot to...
Democrat Delusion: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Says He’s ‘Defending Humanity’ from Trump
VIP
What Happened to the Democrat Party? A Whole Lot and None of It...
Loudmouth Dems Go Mum as Reporter Confronts Them About Jay Jones and His...
VIP
Newsom Tool Says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Is Ignoring Flood Victims for Chicago...
Illinois Gov JB Pritzker Incites Violence Against ICE and National Guard With Tired...
And? Stephen Miller’s Cousin Grieves What He’s Become
Dem Tim Kaine Defends ‘Indefensible’ Jay Jones Despite His Republican and Children Death...
Oregon Gov Tina Kotek Laughably Claims Federal Agents Are Antagonizing Antifa at Portland...
NYT Says 50 Legal Experts Fear the DOJ Turning Into a Tool of...
Chicago Mayor’s Feckless Folly: Threatening to Arrest Federal Agents While Ignoring City L...
HuffPost: Trump Admin Being Sued for Recordings of Tom Homan Accepting Bags of...

Trump's Border Triumph: Crossings Plunge to 1970s Low ... The Securest Wall in U.S. History

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on October 08, 2025
AP Photo/Moises Castillo

Some good news to start your hump day! 

Under this Trump Administration, border crossings have dropped to their lowest level since 1970. That's incredible. 

Advertisement

Isn't it lovely?

Illegal crossings along the US-Mexico border plummeted to a 55-year low in fiscal year 2025 – with the vast majority of unlawful attempts to enter the country taking place during the final months of the Biden administration. 

Federal authorities apprehended a total of 237,565 migrants along the southwest border during the period between Oct. 1, 2024 and Sept. 30, 2025, according to data released Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). 

The figure is the lowest fiscal year total for apprehensions since 1970, when authorities caught 201,780 migrants attempting to cross the US-Mexico border

It is also 87% less than the average number of apprehensions over the last four fiscal years, which was about 1.86 million, according to DHS. 

“We have had the most secure border in American history and our end of year numbers prove it,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement. “We have shattered multiple records this year and once again we have broken a new record with the lowest number of Southwest border apprehensions in 55 years.” 

“Under President Trump, we have empowered and supported our law enforcement to do their job and they have delivered.” 

Recommended

Megyn Kelly Declares Loathing and Mocking Katie Porter Could Be the One Thing to Unify America
justmindy
Advertisement

Now, the Trump Administration just has to work on getting all the illegals out Biden let in. 

That's what's fair. 

Don't give them any ideas.

Advertisement

Democrats are lawless. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

BORDER PATROL BORDER SECURITY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MEXICO TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Megyn Kelly Declares Loathing and Mocking Katie Porter Could Be the One Thing to Unify America
justmindy
Good GRAVY! Mashed Potato Meltdown: Katie Porter Melts Like Butter Under Journalist’s Gentle Heat
justmindy
Loudmouth Dems Go Mum as Reporter Confronts Them About Jay Jones and His Republican Murder Texts
Warren Squire
And? Stephen Miller’s Cousin Grieves What He’s Become
Brett T.
Insane Joy Behar's Wild Conspiracy: Trump’s National Guard Move Is a Plot to Cancel Elections
justmindy
Democrat Delusion: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Says He’s ‘Defending Humanity’ from Trump
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Megyn Kelly Declares Loathing and Mocking Katie Porter Could Be the One Thing to Unify America justmindy
Advertisement