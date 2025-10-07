Democrat Hypocrisy is at an All-Time High: Shutdowns, Jay Jones, Jack Smith, and...
VIP
Kentucky Child Killer Ronald Exantus, Who Got a 'Get Out of Jail Free'...
¡Olé! BAHAHAAAA! The White House Just UPPED Their Sombrero Meme Game and CUE...
RUH-ROH RAGGY! Sounds Like Some Dems Are Quietly FRETTING Over Jay Jones (Avoiding...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Stephen Miller Causes Media Hysteria: CNN, MSNBC Realize They're Doomed
VIP
Kamala's Newest Character She's 'Playing' on Her Book Tour Looks Like EVERY Angry,...
Oilfield Rando NUKES Dems By Listing Three Things Jay Jones Could Say That...
AFP’s Kurt Couchman: It’s Time to Fix the Broken Budget Process
HOLY FAFO! Pam Bondi Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Dick Blumenthal During CRAZY Heated...
PMI CEO Stacey Kennedy: Investing in American Innovation and a Smoke-Free Future
DISGRACEFUL: Zohran Mamdani Victim-Blames on Steroids in Statement on October 7 Anniversar...
TEARS in His Eyes?! LOL! WATCH Pam Bondi OBLITERATE Dick Durbin for Whining...
Lefties and Democrats TRY Saving Face After Blaming 'Extreme Right' for Judge's House...

Shocking Reveal: DHS Drops Mugshots of Murderers, Pedophiles, and Drug Lords Arrested in Portland

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on October 07, 2025
Twitchy

DHS has released the names of some of the people they've arrested in Portland so far. From the looks of it, Americans should be very grateful. 

Our country is much safer.

Advertisement

JOSE AGUILAR-ZUNIGA, a Honduran illegal alien convicted of fentanyl trafficking, criminal attempt to commit murder, illegal discharge of a gun, and actively wanted in Denver, CO on an outstanding homicide warrant from 2022. STEVEN CARTER BELL, a Canadian illegal alien convicted of two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, constituting domestic violence, and invasion of personal privacy in the first degree. Flavio Ricardo Ledezma Nuno, a Mexican illegal alien convicted four times of possessing a controlled substance, & multiple previous charges for weapons possession. Gumercindo Remigio-Ortega, a Mexican illegal alien convicted of attempted unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree, and sexual abuse in the first degree. Rofino Gomez-Reyes, a Mexican illegal alien convicted of carrying a concealed firearm and driving under the influence. Luis Rolando De Leon Woodward, a Mexican illegal alien previously convicted of heroin trafficking. Agustin Garibay-Garibay, a Mexican illegal alien convicted of attempted sodomy in the second degree, a probation violation, delivery of marijuana, harassment, and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Suani Hernandez-Escoto, a Honduran illegal alien convicted of trafficking a controlled substance. Carlos Lopez-Maya, a previously deported Mexican illegal alien convicted of attempt to commit homicide, DUI, burglary, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. Jairzinho Joseph Runciman Garcia, a Peruvian illegal alien convicted of luring a minor.

Recommended

¡Olé! BAHAHAAAA! The White House Just UPPED Their Sombrero Meme Game and CUE the Lefty Shrieking
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yikes! It's terrifying to think those people were walking the streets, honestly. 

Apparently, 'Antifa' wants criminals to stay in the streets.

This is who the Democrats are. 

Advertisement

That's an excellent question. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY CRIME DHS FENTANYL ILLEGAL ALIEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

¡Olé! BAHAHAAAA! The White House Just UPPED Their Sombrero Meme Game and CUE the Lefty Shrieking
Sam J.
HOLY FAFO! Pam Bondi Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Dick Blumenthal During CRAZY Heated Back and Forth (WATCH)
Sam J.
RUH-ROH RAGGY! Sounds Like Some Dems Are Quietly FRETTING Over Jay Jones (Avoiding Him 'Like the Plague')
Sam J.
WOOF: If Nicolle Wallace Had a REAL JOB She'd Get Fired for the Huge Mistake She Made Here (Watch)
Sam J.
Stephen Miller Causes Media Hysteria: CNN, MSNBC Realize They're Doomed
Twitchy Video
Kentucky Child Killer Ronald Exantus, Who Got a 'Get Out of Jail Free' Card for Murder, Moves to My Town
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

¡Olé! BAHAHAAAA! The White House Just UPPED Their Sombrero Meme Game and CUE the Lefty Shrieking Sam J.
Advertisement