Shocking Reveal: DHS Drops Mugshots of Murderers, Pedophiles, and Drug Lords Arrested in Portland

DHS has released the names of some of the people they've arrested in Portland so far. From the looks of it, Americans should be very grateful.

Our country is much safer.

NEW: DHS IDs to @FoxNews some of the egregious criminal aliens ICE arrested in Portland last month as anti-ICE protests continued every night. They include a convicted fentanyl trafficker who is wanted for murder in Denver, sex predators, pedophiles, drug traffickers, etc.… pic.twitter.com/2Aj5IcwZML — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 7, 2025

JOSE AGUILAR-ZUNIGA, a Honduran illegal alien convicted of fentanyl trafficking, criminal attempt to commit murder, illegal discharge of a gun, and actively wanted in Denver, CO on an outstanding homicide warrant from 2022. STEVEN CARTER BELL, a Canadian illegal alien convicted of two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, constituting domestic violence, and invasion of personal privacy in the first degree. Flavio Ricardo Ledezma Nuno, a Mexican illegal alien convicted four times of possessing a controlled substance, & multiple previous charges for weapons possession. Gumercindo Remigio-Ortega, a Mexican illegal alien convicted of attempted unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree, and sexual abuse in the first degree. Rofino Gomez-Reyes, a Mexican illegal alien convicted of carrying a concealed firearm and driving under the influence. Luis Rolando De Leon Woodward, a Mexican illegal alien previously convicted of heroin trafficking. Agustin Garibay-Garibay, a Mexican illegal alien convicted of attempted sodomy in the second degree, a probation violation, delivery of marijuana, harassment, and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Suani Hernandez-Escoto, a Honduran illegal alien convicted of trafficking a controlled substance. Carlos Lopez-Maya, a previously deported Mexican illegal alien convicted of attempt to commit homicide, DUI, burglary, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. Jairzinho Joseph Runciman Garcia, a Peruvian illegal alien convicted of luring a minor.

Yikes! It's terrifying to think those people were walking the streets, honestly.

DHS/@TriciaOhio statement to @FoxNews:



“Pedophiles, murderers, sexual predators, and drug traffickers. These are the heinous criminals Antifa domestic terrorists are trying to obstruct law enforcement from removing from our communities. We are not allowing domestic terrorists to… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 7, 2025

Apparently, 'Antifa' wants criminals to stay in the streets.

Yes! This is the way!!! Get every single one of their photos and criminal history out there for the world to see. Thank you!!! https://t.co/ZGxEj1bFq1 — 🪽Decadent Angel🪽 (@Decadent_Angel) October 7, 2025

The democrat/marxists favorite people. These are the scum they want to keep in this country to terrorize, torture and kill the American public. And yet, people still believe the marxist media and vote for them. https://t.co/2bCG2zYOse — Tongo44 (@tongo4457819) October 7, 2025

This is who the Democrats are.

I’m genuinely shocked at how many of these illegals have criminal records. How many countries have been *deliberately* sending us their most corrupt souls? — Socratic Sandpiper (@SocraticSand) October 7, 2025

That's an excellent question.

