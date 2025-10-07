Jack Smith Spied on Senate Republicans, X Unimpressed by Republican 'Outrage'
Shaun King Has Studied the Evidence and No Israeli Woman Was Sexually Assaulted...
Judge Sets Two ICE Vehicle Ramming Suspects Free After Detention Hearing
MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Admits Dem Senators Are Failing to Rebut Pam Bondi's 'Personal...
Sen. Eric Schmitt Goes on Righteous Rant Detailing 10-Year Weaponization of the DOJ...
EXCLUSIVE: My Conversation with Republican Study Committee Chairman Pfluger, Rep Alford, &...
'That Era Is Over': FBI Fires Agents After Probe Unveils Monitoring of GOP...
Democrat Hypocrisy is at an All-Time High: Shutdowns, Jay Jones, Jack Smith, and...
VIP
Kentucky Child Killer Ronald Exantus, Who Got a 'Get Out of Jail Free'...
Shocking Reveal: DHS Drops Mugshots of Murderers, Pedophiles, and Drug Lords Arrested in...
¡Olé! BAHAHAAAA! The White House Just UPPED Their Sombrero Meme Game and CUE...
RUH-ROH RAGGY! Sounds Like Some Dems Are Quietly FRETTING Over Jay Jones (Avoiding...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Stephen Miller Causes Media Hysteria: CNN, MSNBC Realize They're Doomed

New Ad Drops: VA Democrat Jay Jones’ Diabolical Texts Exposed ... So Damning He Must Drop Out NOW

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on October 07, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

'Club for Growth Action' is out with a new ad against Jay Jones and it's a doozy. 

Advertisement

Any sane person would never vote for this guy to be their Attorney General.

Instead they keep re-electing it and covering it up.

With any luck ...

It's actually a problem that he feels that way. Since he's tasked with enforcing the law if he wins Attorney General. It's just as scary there are people willing to vote for him even after they've heard about the text messages. 

Recommended

Sen. Eric Schmitt Goes on Righteous Rant Detailing 10-Year Weaponization of the DOJ by Dems
Brett T.
Advertisement

Fitting.

Apparently, Jay Jones thinks his hate has a place in the Commonwealth. 

It shows he has deep seated issues.

Non-stop.

Advertisement

Excellent ideas!

They should never be in power again. 

That's the scariest part. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GLENN YOUNGKIN TIM KAINE VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Eric Schmitt Goes on Righteous Rant Detailing 10-Year Weaponization of the DOJ by Dems
Brett T.
Shaun King Has Studied the Evidence and No Israeli Woman Was Sexually Assaulted on Oct. 7
Brett T.
Judge Sets Two ICE Vehicle Ramming Suspects Free After Detention Hearing
Brett T.
¡Olé! BAHAHAAAA! The White House Just UPPED Their Sombrero Meme Game and CUE the Lefty Shrieking
Sam J.
MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Admits Dem Senators Are Failing to Rebut Pam Bondi's 'Personal Attacks'
Brett T.
'That Era Is Over': FBI Fires Agents After Probe Unveils Monitoring of GOP Senators
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sen. Eric Schmitt Goes on Righteous Rant Detailing 10-Year Weaponization of the DOJ by Dems Brett T.
Advertisement