New Ad Drops: VA Democrat Jay Jones’ Diabolical Texts Exposed ... So Damning He Must Drop Out NOW

'Club for Growth Action' is out with a new ad against Jay Jones and it's a doozy.

Virginia Democrat Jay Jones wanted “two bullets to the head” of then VA House speaker Gilbert. Jones “hoped” Gilbert’s kids “would die.” Jones is completely unfit to hold public office. pic.twitter.com/MLz3tFulpm — David M. McIntosh (@DavidMMcintosh) October 7, 2025

Any sane person would never vote for this guy to be their Attorney General.

Dems have to root this sickness out of their party. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 7, 2025

Instead they keep re-electing it and covering it up.

How does this guy survive for another month? He'll doom the ticket. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 7, 2025

With any luck ...

Sen Tim Kaine still supports him and reasons it by saying he's known him for 25 yrs. Jones is 36 yrs old, so Kaine has known him since he was 11 yrs old. — Patti Collins (@lmcplc20169) October 7, 2025

This guy HAS to drop out. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) October 7, 2025

The problem isn’t that he feels that way. The problem is that a significant portion of the country agrees with him. — Cabaret Macabre (@macabaret_17) October 7, 2025

It's actually a problem that he feels that way. Since he's tasked with enforcing the law if he wins Attorney General. It's just as scary there are people willing to vote for him even after they've heard about the text messages.

Boy you think you know a guy. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) October 7, 2025

Fitting.

@jonesjay hate has no place in the Commonwealth pic.twitter.com/Tz1PeLN4mC — Goat Fieri (@FieriGoat) October 7, 2025

Apparently, Jay Jones thinks his hate has a place in the Commonwealth.

I’m beginning to think that Jay Jones may have been a bad choice for attorney general. — ⚔️🔥West Coast Chud🔥⚔️ (@WestCoastChud) October 7, 2025

“It’s not just shocking. It’s sick.” 💯 — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) October 7, 2025

It shows he has deep seated issues.

he will eventually drop out, the longer he takes the worse the dems look. — Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TippingOddsLV) October 7, 2025

Need on every channel, every hour in Virginia https://t.co/U6CI0N6hVD — RedSun (@red_sun23) October 7, 2025

Non-stop.

Virginia has been humiliated by Jay Jones. We can do better with @JasonMiyaresVA ! https://t.co/8fAGQdawHg — Tim (@Griffin4VA) October 7, 2025

This is who HE is. This is who THEY are. If you’d prefer a world where you & your children won’t be murdered for political beliefs, DON’T ever vote Democrat again. https://t.co/rhS1PNuKW4 — Sumner K Phillips (@sumnerkphillips) October 7, 2025

Excellent ideas!

Absolutely gasped at this ad. Insane he’s still being supported and won’t drop out. https://t.co/ZelpZRpy60 — 𝔧𝔬𝔯𝔡𝔞𝔫 🐝 (@jortron) October 7, 2025

They need to ram this ad down his and the Democrats throats. When you let socialists take over your party this is the kind of human excrement that you get! You deserve to be out of power. https://t.co/oE48qGayRY — Politicus (@Politicus1) October 7, 2025

They should never be in power again.

Virginia Dems have shown that they have no problem with this message https://t.co/TAU1K6CXY0 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 7, 2025

That's the scariest part.

