Taylor Swift's Wedding Plans Spark Femi-Nazi Leftist Meltdowns Over Her 'Trad Wife' Dreams

justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 PM on October 06, 2025
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

For years, Taylor Swift has written about failed love, men letting her down, bad break ups, and basically being an independent boss babe. Now, she is getting married and the brain dead libs are losing it. 

They don't want anyone to be happy.

Same energy.

They can't stand that Taylor Swift is now living the American dream of marrying, babies, and settling down. They know this will inspire young women to do the same. It's their worst nightmare.

Iowahawkblog Mocks CBS Newsroom's Bari Weiss Panic and Jay Jones’ Vicious Texts with Savage Satire
justmindy
At the end of the day, even with all the money and access in the world, Taylor Swift wants what every other woman desires ... love and babies. 

The Left takes advantage of their desperation and loneliness and radicalizes them.

Their grasp on reality is tenuous at best. This is really throwing them for a loop. 

 

