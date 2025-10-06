Taylor Swift's Wedding Plans Spark Femi-Nazi Leftist Meltdowns Over Her 'Trad Wife' Dreams

For years, Taylor Swift has written about failed love, men letting her down, bad break ups, and basically being an independent boss babe. Now, she is getting married and the brain dead libs are losing it.

taylor swift getting her white picket fence ending is going to mentally holocaust an entire generation of millennial liberal women who were told everything is going to be okay and you dont need no man or babies.



its going to get ugly pic.twitter.com/zErCYdiyTL — wyatt (@goookpussy) October 5, 2025

They don't want anyone to be happy.

POV you are getting told by a HR "professional" that she's going to review your resume with a hiring manager and reach out "by the end of the week" to schedule next steps.



(You'll get an email a month later saying they are moving forward with another candidate). https://t.co/DDSBbxXg0n pic.twitter.com/2pm43a50i6 — stone (@StoneOnTheRoof) October 6, 2025

Same energy.

Actually watched this crap lol



Total and complete Brainrot. This chick swallowed a sh@tload of propaganda and the rest splashed all over her face



She rants about "White people" and "White babies" like seven times in a five minute video



She's mentally ill, and it was induced https://t.co/3aw0l6sgAe pic.twitter.com/mmMXroKGpg — Ryan (@RyanMorganx10) October 6, 2025

They can't stand that Taylor Swift is now living the American dream of marrying, babies, and settling down. They know this will inspire young women to do the same. It's their worst nightmare.

A generation of little girls bought the bubblegum package believing the little comic included was a Feminist Manifest0.



Instead, they got🪝, begged Ma & Pa to buy the outrageously expensive concert 🎫, albums & merch - only to discover TS’s biological ⏰ started ticking? 🤣 https://t.co/5lQJhH6p4m pic.twitter.com/UzEa78bm5T — EyezTowardHeaven 👁 👁 ✝️ 🇻🇦 🇺🇸 (@Gunz_go_boom) October 6, 2025

At the end of the day, even with all the money and access in the world, Taylor Swift wants what every other woman desires ... love and babies.

This level of crazy used to get you involuntary committed. https://t.co/cMql4SIt0y — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 6, 2025

I was having a great laugh at the videos in this thread and then I realized these chicks are probably going to be suic*de b*mbing churches in fifteen years or so, this is precisely who the radical left preys on because they can be radicalized so far so easily https://t.co/CKKV0mtemX — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 6, 2025

The Left takes advantage of their desperation and loneliness and radicalizes them.

TikTok appears to be the place that mentally unwell single cat ladies go to complain about a society that doesn't believe women should end up mentally unwell single cat ladies.



Maybe I should get a TikTok account... https://t.co/IeO7piXFdM — David Chavous (@DACDAC4DAC) October 6, 2025

Amazing threat. itt, “leftists feminists” are crashing out. saying Taylor Swift is a part of the “alt right pipeline,” and she is “trad wife coded” and she’s “giving Nazi vibes” all because she wants to do normal human woman things. things like get married, have kids, live in the… https://t.co/GzNVmmXRuX — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) October 6, 2025

Their grasp on reality is tenuous at best. This is really throwing them for a loop.

