Sen. Wyden's Truth-Trouble: Labeling Hard-Working Journalists 'Influencers' Because He Can't Handle Facts

justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 PM on October 06, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Another day, another Democratic politician attacking independent journalists. 

Katie Daviscourt has been on the ground in Portland covering all the goings on for months. She did the work none of the Corporate Media wanted to do. She stood for truth and put herself in danger. She received threats from 'antifa' thugs. Now, a US Senator is belittling her and another journalist. 

Senator Wyden is using his account to target an independent journalist and attempting to discredit her. So much for the First Amendment the Democrats keep crowing about. Remember, when they cried about Jimmy Kimmel, a late night comic with terrible ratings, being taken off the air for a few days for lying through his teeth? Katie is telling the truth and presenting facts and a Democrat is trying to shut her down. What is he afraid of?

ICE will let other journalists up on the roof if they bother to show up. They should try that.

The Senator doesn't like Media he can't control. 

It certainly doesn't seem like Wyden actually cares about what the people of Oregon need. One of those needs is protection from antifa goons. 

Bingo!

They haven't just 'mingled' with the crowd before. They go and publish content, they share stories, they post video and explain what is actually happening with no spin. Sorry, you're so butthurt because no one cares what you have to say. Build a platform. 

Senator Wyden owes them an apology.

