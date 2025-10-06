Sen. Wyden's Truth-Trouble: Labeling Hard-Working Journalists 'Influencers' Because He Can't Handle Facts

Another day, another Democratic politician attacking independent journalists.

Assuming actual local news outlets like OPB, The Oregonian, Willamette Week, Oregon Capital Chronicle, the Portland Mercury, KATU, KOIN, KGW, KPTV & others would get the same rooftop reporting access as these right-wing influencers https://t.co/DY96Y8A6vy — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) October 6, 2025

Katie Daviscourt has been on the ground in Portland covering all the goings on for months. She did the work none of the Corporate Media wanted to do. She stood for truth and put herself in danger. She received threats from 'antifa' thugs. Now, a US Senator is belittling her and another journalist.

Here we have a Senator from Oregon tweeting an ambiguous, biased, incomplete phrase and getting ratio’d.



Three hours pass and this stands as his latest post.



With an end goal of … more cameras on a rooftop? https://t.co/rF259dIcQ0 — Resilientree (@resilientree) October 7, 2025

Senator Wyden is using his account to target an independent journalist and attempting to discredit her. So much for the First Amendment the Democrats keep crowing about. Remember, when they cried about Jimmy Kimmel, a late night comic with terrible ratings, being taken off the air for a few days for lying through his teeth? Katie is telling the truth and presenting facts and a Democrat is trying to shut her down. What is he afraid of?

1. I’m not an influencer.



2. I’m a full-time employed journalist who has been covering the occupation for the past 4 months, mostly by myself with the exception of another independent photojournalist @hunnybadgermom.



If local news had any ground presence over the last four… https://t.co/bHayOWviFD — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 6, 2025

ICE will let other journalists up on the roof if they bother to show up. They should try that.

Not influencers. Journalists who’ve been beaten and had their lives threatened by your Antifa acolytes. https://t.co/5m0MjqZ0xF — LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) October 6, 2025

The Senator doesn't like Media he can't control.

Maybe they should actually show up with cameras and film antifa goons rioting https://t.co/bcZ26BaIlt pic.twitter.com/WKJz8u1AQE — 🧙🏻‍♂️ GreatestGrandestWizard 🧙🏻‍♂️ (@ReaperStorm69) October 6, 2025

Not an influencer Mr. Wyden. And a constituent. I can see how much you care about actual news. How do you continue to run for office here when you don’t even live in Oregon? https://t.co/g8qDtcGBiO — C.K. Bouferrache aka Honeybadgermom (@hunnybadgermom) October 6, 2025

It certainly doesn't seem like Wyden actually cares about what the people of Oregon need. One of those needs is protection from antifa goons.

The outlets you name haven’t even bothered to step outside at night up close with a camera, unlike the two women you’re smearing — women who actually put themselves in danger to document what’s happening. You showed zero care when they were assaulted. Instead, you’re parroting… https://t.co/LRHQVlEgeo — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 6, 2025

Bingo!

I don't get this reasoning. Because these women have mingled with the crowd before, the reward for that is that now they get to go on the roof?



If there's going to be rooftop access for journalists, it should depend on one's journalistic credentials, not how long someone has… — Dispatches and drama from Seattle protest scene (@bennetthaselton) October 6, 2025

They haven't just 'mingled' with the crowd before. They go and publish content, they share stories, they post video and explain what is actually happening with no spin. Sorry, you're so butthurt because no one cares what you have to say. Build a platform.

Neither of these women are “influencers” — they’re actual journalists. https://t.co/8IQjNjpKvf — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 6, 2025

Senator Wyden owes them an apology.

