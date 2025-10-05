Cato Institute Vice-President's Epic Meltdown: Calling ICE an 'Occupying Army' Ignites X Firestorm

The Cato Institute guys are really covering themselves in glory the last couple of days. Yesterday, one of them spread the lie toddlers were handcuffed by ICE and now today, this. Apparently, DHS and ICE trying to protect our borders is an 'occupying' army.

If you act like an occupying army long enough then the local people are going to treat you like an occupying army. — The Alex Nowrasteh (@AlexNowrasteh) October 4, 2025

The federal government has a few legitimate jobs.



One of those is removing people here illegally.



You get dragged here so much. https://t.co/Zp4XvJ2wKr — These fruits are loopy (@cerealsthatkill) October 5, 2025

One would think someone who is part of a 'think tank' would know this.

The CATO Institute, ladies and gentlemen. https://t.co/pFeYSicxcW — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 5, 2025

Didn’t expect him to be defending the confederacy, but here we are. https://t.co/wlOnkrNuie — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 5, 2025

Learn something new every day.

I don’t think any executive officer of a public interest nonprofit so openly advocates for lawlessness like this dude does.



Shocking that Cato retains its 501(c)3 status. https://t.co/GgULc3cPtA — Chris (@chriswithans) October 5, 2025

Apparently, he wants all the cheap labor.

This guy is on a quixotic mission to make sure every American becomes anti-immigration. https://t.co/1f1dJXEn7Z — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) October 5, 2025

It's working.

Oh look the liar who cooked the political violence stats is endorsing political violence. What are the odds? @zbofanclt https://t.co/x7ZviZ47YP — Bearded Miguel (@beardedmiguel) October 5, 2025

The odds are very high apparently, because here he is, doing just that.

Oh look the liar who cooked the political violence stats is endorsing political violence. What are the odds? @zbofanclt https://t.co/x7ZviZ47YP — Bearded Miguel (@beardedmiguel) October 5, 2025

"Sure professional libertarians can be annoying, but no way they'd side with violent antifa types who've been going after federal facilities in liberal cities for years, right?"

No matter how little you think of the current CATO crew, they're actually worse. https://t.co/kjJEoFRRM3 — HoodlumDoodlum (@HoodlumDoodlum) October 5, 2025

They aren't even trying to hide it.

"The Right needs to turn down the rhetorical temperature." https://t.co/pMqWIYb8I2 — Craig S. Bell (@craig_s_bell) October 5, 2025

These Libertarians are retarded. Congress enacted the laws that the executive branch is enforcing, which aligns precisely with its constitutional responsibilities. Just because you think the federal laws should be different gives you no right to obstruct, impede its lawful… https://t.co/5zDtfQRwDf — Audeamus, J.D. (@RegalCathedral) October 5, 2025

For once, the federal government is actually doing one of the things they are supposed to do.

Libs will post stuff like this and then think people vote for Trump because they're evil. https://t.co/ToUmSv8Znp — Emergency System (@OnlyaTestofthe1) October 5, 2025

They really don't get it. People want secure borders.

