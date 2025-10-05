VIP
Cato Institute Vice-President's Epic Meltdown: Calling ICE an 'Occupying Army' Ignites X Firestorm

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on October 05, 2025
AP Photo/Matt York, File

The Cato Institute guys are really covering themselves in glory the last couple of days. Yesterday, one of them spread the lie toddlers were handcuffed by ICE and now today, this. Apparently, DHS and ICE trying to protect our borders is an 'occupying' army. 

One would think someone who is part of a 'think tank' would know this.

Learn something new every day. 

Apparently, he wants all the cheap labor. 

It's working.

The odds are very high apparently, because here he is, doing just that.

They aren't even trying to hide it. 

For once, the federal government is actually doing one of the things they are supposed to do. 

They really don't get it. People want secure borders. 

 

