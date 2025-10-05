Cato Institute Vice-President's Epic Meltdown: Calling ICE an 'Occupying Army' Ignites X Firestorm

The Cato Institute guys are really covering themselves in glory the last couple of days. Yesterday, one of them spread the lie toddlers were handcuffed by ICE and now today, this. Apparently, DHS and ICE trying to protect our borders is an 'occupying' army.
If you act like an occupying army long enough then the local people are going to treat you like an occupying army.— The Alex Nowrasteh (@AlexNowrasteh) October 4, 2025
The federal government has a few legitimate jobs.— These fruits are loopy (@cerealsthatkill) October 5, 2025
One of those is removing people here illegally.
You get dragged here so much. https://t.co/Zp4XvJ2wKr
One would think someone who is part of a 'think tank' would know this.
The CATO Institute, ladies and gentlemen. https://t.co/pFeYSicxcW— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 5, 2025
Didn’t expect him to be defending the confederacy, but here we are. https://t.co/wlOnkrNuie— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 5, 2025
Learn something new every day.
Yes, hence the deportation efforts. https://t.co/2ooSZoIz8h pic.twitter.com/SdQpxZuTN2— Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) October 5, 2025
I don’t think any executive officer of a public interest nonprofit so openly advocates for lawlessness like this dude does.— Chris (@chriswithans) October 5, 2025
Shocking that Cato retains its 501(c)3 status. https://t.co/GgULc3cPtA
Apparently, he wants all the cheap labor.
This guy is on a quixotic mission to make sure every American becomes anti-immigration. https://t.co/1f1dJXEn7Z— Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) October 5, 2025
It's working.
Oh look the liar who cooked the political violence stats is endorsing political violence. What are the odds? @zbofanclt https://t.co/x7ZviZ47YP— Bearded Miguel (@beardedmiguel) October 5, 2025
The odds are very high apparently, because here he is, doing just that.
"Sure professional libertarians can be annoying, but no way they'd side with violent antifa types who've been going after federal facilities in liberal cities for years, right?"— HoodlumDoodlum (@HoodlumDoodlum) October 5, 2025
No matter how little you think of the current CATO crew, they're actually worse. https://t.co/kjJEoFRRM3
They aren't even trying to hide it.
"The Right needs to turn down the rhetorical temperature." https://t.co/pMqWIYb8I2— Craig S. Bell (@craig_s_bell) October 5, 2025
These Libertarians are retarded. Congress enacted the laws that the executive branch is enforcing, which aligns precisely with its constitutional responsibilities. Just because you think the federal laws should be different gives you no right to obstruct, impede its lawful… https://t.co/5zDtfQRwDf— Audeamus, J.D. (@RegalCathedral) October 5, 2025
For once, the federal government is actually doing one of the things they are supposed to do.
Libs will post stuff like this and then think people vote for Trump because they're evil. https://t.co/ToUmSv8Znp— Emergency System (@OnlyaTestofthe1) October 5, 2025
They really don't get it. People want secure borders.
