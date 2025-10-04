Trump Derangement Syndrome Melts Leftist Brains: Swallowing the ICE Toddler Handcuff Hoax Whole

The 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' has infected the brains of 'Never Trump' and Democrats (but we repeat ourselves) to the point they share completely inane things as fact and never even question the veracity of a post.

A few months ago, there was a 'trend' on TikTok of parents pretending to arrest their toddlers for various funny reasons. The caption might say 'Guilty ... of waking up 5 times last night' or 'Guilty ... of smearing diaper cream all over their walls while Mom went to the restroom'. Funny little parenting quips like that.

One of the parents happened to actually be a police officer in real life and he made a funny video 'arresting his toddler' while he was wearing his uniform. Note: no toddlers were actually arrested for these 'crimes' and no little kid was harmed. That's obvious to most people who aren't Democrats. Anyway, someone took a clip of the police officer Dad 'arresting' his kid and claimed ICE was out handcuffing babies. Eyeroll.

This post and allegation are fake & false, that’s not even an ICE agent or any kind of federal agent. It’s a screenshot from a TikTok video in July compilation on juvenile crime the child in cuffs was a parody. But Cato’s @David_J_Bier couldn’t bother to do 20 secs of research,… pic.twitter.com/sXH1obMLVs — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 4, 2025

One might hope someone from the 'Cato Institute' might have some critical thinking skills. One would be wrong.

Within a year, they went from “we’re only targeting the worst of the worst” to “we’re zip tying American children that we pulled out of their beds in the middle of the night.”#FuckICE pic.twitter.com/9vs9Y71dai — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) October 4, 2025

Then, the posts started going viral. Community Notes was trying to keep up, but a lie spreads halfway round the world before the truth can get its pants on.

The left has an average IQ of maybe 75 https://t.co/uDPSVDYLo4 — The Dude (@statsprovenutn) October 4, 2025

And zero integrity.

A leftist listener on Friday threatened to make me “the next martyr” when I doubted the authenticity of this.🙄 https://t.co/CwIXmc9EFN — Chris Hand (@ChrisHandOnAir) October 4, 2025

That is why lies like this are so dangerous. A mentally unstable person sees this and thinks they should go slaughter ICE agents to protect kids. It puts people's lives in danger.

CATO has been anti-ICE for years. I've countered and gone against David Bier during Congressional testimony last January. He has always been annoying and a leftist. https://t.co/y3QlpzHTI4 — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) October 4, 2025

.@Cato should fire @David_J_Bier for dealing in the exact slanderous misinformation that has gotten law enforcement violently targeted https://t.co/EvekmfL8Ox — will 🌱 (@LatinxPutler) October 4, 2025

ICE agents were literally boxed in by a woman carrying a semi automatic weapon this morning.

Look out for inaccurate pictures like this which depict real events. People who do this don’t help the cause of ICE accountability pic.twitter.com/ZWw3KAbMlL — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) October 4, 2025

When Bier finally admitted the picture was fake, he couldn't even apologize. He said the picture is a fake depiction of a real event. Where is his evidence toddlers are being handcuffed? Just apologize and say you were tricked, for goodness sake.

Translation:

I got caught perpetuating fake news bc I didn't bother to do a few seconds of fact checking and the story fit my preferred narrative. Now I'm deleting my post, putting the origin poster on blast & making myself look like an upstanding citizen.https://t.co/m1irmZw4Dd — I'm Just A Bill ☦️👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🇺🇸 (@ImJustABill1776) October 4, 2025

Wow @David_J_Bier 👇🏻 maybe as Bill says do your research first https://t.co/jE9FgEUGgk — Sabrina (@SabrinaNC10) October 4, 2025

What a concept.

