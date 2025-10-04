John Fugelsang: Americans Don’t Know Hakeem ‘Sombrero’ Jeffries, Will Blame Trump for Schu...
Trump Derangement Syndrome Melts Leftist Brains: Swallowing the ICE Toddler Handcuff Hoax Whole

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on October 04, 2025
Sarah D.

The 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' has infected the brains of 'Never Trump' and Democrats (but we repeat ourselves) to the point they share completely inane things as fact and never even question the veracity of a post. 

A few months ago, there was a 'trend' on TikTok of parents pretending to arrest their toddlers for various funny reasons. The caption might say 'Guilty ... of waking up 5 times last night' or 'Guilty ... of smearing diaper cream all over their walls while Mom went to the restroom'. Funny little parenting quips like that. 

One of the parents happened to actually be a police officer in real life and he made a funny video 'arresting his toddler' while he was wearing his uniform. Note: no toddlers were actually arrested for these 'crimes' and no little kid was harmed. That's obvious to most people who aren't Democrats. Anyway, someone took a clip of the police officer Dad 'arresting' his kid and claimed ICE was out handcuffing babies. Eyeroll. 

One might hope someone from the 'Cato Institute' might have some critical thinking skills. One would be wrong.

Then, the posts started going viral. Community Notes was trying to keep up, but a lie spreads halfway round the world before the truth can get its pants on. 

And zero integrity.

That is why lies like this are so dangerous. A mentally unstable person sees this and thinks they should go slaughter ICE agents to protect kids. It puts people's lives in danger. 

ICE agents were literally boxed in by a woman carrying a semi automatic weapon this morning. 

When Bier finally admitted the picture was fake, he couldn't even apologize. He said the picture is a fake depiction of a real event. Where is his evidence toddlers are being handcuffed? Just apologize and say you were tricked, for goodness sake. 

What a concept.

