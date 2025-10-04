John Pavlovitz Calls Out Gutless Coward JD Vance Over Murder of Girls for...
Lawrence O’Donnell Melts Down Over Trump’s Cussing ‘Forgetting’ the Potty-Mouthed Biden He...
Trump Admin Announces Investigation Into Portland Police for Biased Policing/Nick Sortor’s...
Dan Goldman Celebrated Biden’s ‘Sharpness’ In 2024 But Is Now Laughably Questioning Trump’...
Zohran Mamdani: DSA’s Puppet Mayor-in-Waiting, Ready to Dance to Their Radical Tune
SICK: VA State Senators Vouch for AG Candidate Who Posted Execution Fantasy of...
BREAKING: JD Vance Calls on Dem Virginia AG Nominee Jay Jones to Drop...
High Hat Symbol: The GOP Trolls the DNC With New Burro Logo Featuring...
DHS Leadership Condemns ANOTHER Example of Dem ICE Demonization Putting Officers In Danger...
Cuomo Exposes Mamdani's Hypocrisy: Socialist NYC Candidate Owns Land While Opposing Privat...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
RATIO INCOMING! Jill Filipovic Gets BURIED on X for Implying Pete Hegseth's Son...
Pete Buttigieg Says Claims Biden-Era FEMA Discriminated Against Trump Supporters Are Consp...
VIP
Look Who's Very Concerned That Trump's DOJ Is Being Politicized (and Try Not...

Mark Kelly’s Bald-Faced Lies: Democrats Launder Cash for Illegal Healthcare

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on October 04, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Democrats really are such scummy politicians. It's now been proven over and over again, states receive federal dollars and since money is fungible, they then offer free healthcare to illegals under the guise of 'state dollars'. It's money laundering, in essence. Apparently, Senator Mark Kelly is still trying to deny that. Liar. 

Advertisement

He knows exactly what he is doing.

Love when the receipts call him a liar right to his bald head.

Recommended

RATIO INCOMING! Jill Filipovic Gets BURIED on X for Implying Pete Hegseth's Son Is a Killer
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

If they had, they would know every Emergency Room in America is swamped with illegals seeking healthcare for minor issues. They use the ER as their primary care doctor and it bogs down the while system. 

Bingo!

Are his lips moving? He's lying.

Advertisement

And Mark Kelly knows that. This is no different than the illegal Superintendent hired in Iowa. Any time he was questioned about anything, he pulled the race card to deflect. That is what Kelly is doing here. He knows Democrats are losing on the immigration issue. They are losing on the issue of the American government paying for the healthcare of illegals so he'll just say 'look over here' and use the race card. Squirrel!

He hopes that will keep the public from realizing he is a lying liar who lies. Too bad, Mark. America is on to you. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY HEALTHCARE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MARK KELLY MEDICAID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

RATIO INCOMING! Jill Filipovic Gets BURIED on X for Implying Pete Hegseth's Son Is a Killer
Grateful Calvin
Trump Admin Announces Investigation Into Portland Police for Biased Policing/Nick Sortor’s Arrest
Aaron Walker
Lawrence O’Donnell Melts Down Over Trump’s Cussing ‘Forgetting’ the Potty-Mouthed Biden He Voted For
Warren Squire
John Pavlovitz Calls Out Gutless Coward JD Vance Over Murder of Girls for ‘Joking About Charlie Kirk’
Brett T.
High Hat Symbol: The GOP Trolls the DNC With New Burro Logo Featuring Sombrero and Maracas
Warren Squire
BREAKING: JD Vance Calls on Dem Virginia AG Nominee Jay Jones to Drop Out of Race Due to Violent Texts
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

RATIO INCOMING! Jill Filipovic Gets BURIED on X for Implying Pete Hegseth's Son Is a Killer Grateful Calvin
Advertisement