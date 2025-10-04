Mark Kelly’s Bald-Faced Lies: Democrats Launder Cash for Illegal Healthcare

Democrats really are such scummy politicians. It's now been proven over and over again, states receive federal dollars and since money is fungible, they then offer free healthcare to illegals under the guise of 'state dollars'. It's money laundering, in essence. Apparently, Senator Mark Kelly is still trying to deny that. Liar.

Mark Kelly: “lf you are undocumented in our country, you cannot get healthcare from the Affordable Care Act exchange. You are not eligible for Medicare. You are not eligible for Medicaid. They’re just making that up. They just like to blame brown people.” pic.twitter.com/qXRx1QHcI9 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 4, 2025

Mark Kelly is intentionally lying to voters!! https://t.co/Wbf5U0T3BL pic.twitter.com/pxESrDAD4n — Boomerhunter (TM) 6'2'' IQ 132 (@DoneBe1ngS1lent) October 4, 2025

He knows exactly what he is doing.

Love when the receipts call him a liar right to his bald head.

The federal government has been giving free healthcare to illegals for several decades now.

It's literally on Medicare website and billions of CMS budget are set aside yearly to reimburse hospitals who treat illegals.

Mark Kelly knows this.

But like a good communist, he deceives… https://t.co/xZhWlZONgB pic.twitter.com/izeg7s4RYh — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) October 4, 2025

These politicians are such despicable liars. Clearly, they’ve never worked boots on the ground in any healthcare system arena. https://t.co/ietKre6BbA — Teresa (@impeachment2021) October 4, 2025

If they had, they would know every Emergency Room in America is swamped with illegals seeking healthcare for minor issues. They use the ER as their primary care doctor and it bogs down the while system.

Can illegals walk into the ER and get care? Absolutely. Are they doing it for colds, COVID, injuries and sprains, aches, pains? Yes. You can see it in any ER. It's gaslighting to argue it's just Medicare and Medicaid that fund healthcare costs for illegals. https://t.co/BmxVF9advs — Sean Wilson (@Connectionary) October 4, 2025

Bingo!

Are his lips moving? He's lying.

Remember during Covid when they gave Medicaid to everyone who applied NOBODY got denied…. https://t.co/YX2Ehepsfi — TheLunchLady (@TheLunchLadyOps) October 4, 2025

This is not true- emergency rooms treat everyone & if illegals haven’t any health insurance that’s where they end up https://t.co/dIi1wtExE7 — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) October 4, 2025

And Mark Kelly knows that. This is no different than the illegal Superintendent hired in Iowa. Any time he was questioned about anything, he pulled the race card to deflect. That is what Kelly is doing here. He knows Democrats are losing on the immigration issue. They are losing on the issue of the American government paying for the healthcare of illegals so he'll just say 'look over here' and use the race card. Squirrel!

He hopes that will keep the public from realizing he is a lying liar who lies. Too bad, Mark. America is on to you.

