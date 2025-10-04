From NH Suspicions to Iowa Deception: The Parent Who Saw Through Dr. Roberts' Fraud Before the $300K Gig

Ahhh ... Dr. Ian Roberts was quite the expert at dodging questions. What a cad.

At a 2022 school board meeting, a parent in Millcreek Township, Pennsylvania, shared an email exchange he had with Superintendent Roberts. After it came to light that Roberts had been cited for a violation of firearms laws, his public response mentioned prior military experience,… pic.twitter.com/lSV1MlOOcM — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) October 3, 2025

So, basically a parent grew suspicious and asked questions. The parent had every right to be suspicious because Roberts was lying. The parent rightfully asked questions (the one about Roberts' dad's career may have been a bit much), but rather than just answer the concerns of a parent, Roberts refused to talk to them any longer and referred them to his attorney or the NAACP.

Your tolerance will be used against you. And if you’re not careful your tolerance can be used to silence you and eventually destroy your way of life. Here’s an example of the former. Jackie Norris did the same when a parent reported erratic driving. When asked for specifics the… https://t.co/FpvXQTcPAu — Ross Peterson (@RossPeterson_) October 3, 2025

As I wrote in The Spectator on Monday:



“Why did no one bother to check before offering him a $300,000-a-year post? Why did no one even question the contradictions? The honest answer is race and ideology. In the current climate, pressing a man with a Caribbean lilt about where he… https://t.co/s34mir2ipi — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) October 3, 2025

They didn't want to check. They didn't want to know the truth. They knew things were suspicious and they just didn't care.

Wow. The entire school board should resign in shame. https://t.co/FX3GbFwSUS — Ruffian (@black3or5) October 3, 2025

Roberts played the race card to silence anyone who asked about his life.https://t.co/l044L0WUDx — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) October 3, 2025

The parents (or maybe @realchrisrufo) should sue the school board for reckless endangerment of school children. https://t.co/Rd4DCpSgOY — Chabria (@ShivenChabria) October 3, 2025

This sounds like an excellent plan.

Wait, his student visa expired in 2004, he was denied a greencard 4 times, yet in 2018 & 2019 he was granted work authorization? How does that happen without a visa or greencard? https://t.co/q2cgzSV10i — Willa, aka Liberty Belle, the 355 🇺🇸🔔 (@LBelle355) October 4, 2025

Now, you know what this parent had suspicions about him. This guy's story is full of holes.

I suspect when he was questioned or checked on things, that was his go-to response. When I shared concerns about his reckless driving, this is the response I received. No, I noticed him because of his reckless driving. pic.twitter.com/YURhUrHbkb — Jennifer Cronin (@jcronincom) October 3, 2025

Wow. Although I believe asking for his father's occupation crossed a line, such an overwrought and defensive response should have raised serious red flags.



How many other such hires have been made by Corporations, Governments and non-profits around the country? — David Ricardo Was Right (@mc_kinl1) October 3, 2025

It's almost like he had something to hide and that's why he lashed out.

