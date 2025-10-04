Seems Pretty Schiffty, Adam: Look Who's Hiring Non-Essential Employees During the Schumer...
Diddy's Meltdown Masterpiece: Court Sketch Immortalizes His Sentencing Tantrum
Leftist Lunatic Yanks ICE Agent’s Mask, Thinks She’s Untouchable—Time to Slap Her with...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Newly Signed 'Iryna’s Law' Ends Cashless Bail for Violent Offenders in North Carolina
JOURNALISM! NBC News' Description of Would-Be Kavanaugh Assassin Transitioned Quickly
Portland Police Claim Nick Sortor Arrest Not Based on 'Political Affiliation Or Public...
VIP
Doom Scrolling Blues: When Justice and Free Speech Take a Hit in a...
The Shocking Reason Why a Judge Gave the Man who Attempted to Kill...
Ribbiting Encounter: Cosplaying Trantifa ‘Frog’ Gets Pepper-Sprayed by Police at Portland...
Baby Clinton Plays Doctor: The Grift Goes Pod with a Side of Smug...
SPLC Wannabe Doxxer Gets the ‘Eagle Eye’ From Homeland Security Then Deletes Post...
Chris Murphy: Schumer Shutdown Is to Make Dems Look Tough and Push Midterm...
Red Hat Trick: Gavin Newsom Feigns Outrage Over Trump’s Trolling While Trying to...

From NH Suspicions to Iowa Deception: The Parent Who Saw Through Dr. Roberts' Fraud Before the $300K Gig

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on October 04, 2025
ICE via AP

Ahhh ... Dr. Ian Roberts was quite the expert at dodging questions. What a cad.

Advertisement

So, basically a parent grew suspicious and asked questions. The parent had every right to be suspicious because Roberts was lying. The parent rightfully asked questions (the one about Roberts' dad's career may have been a bit much), but rather than just answer the concerns of a parent, Roberts refused to talk to them any longer and referred them to his attorney or the NAACP. 

Recommended

Leftist Lunatic Yanks ICE Agent’s Mask, Thinks She’s Untouchable—Time to Slap Her with Reality and a Cell
justmindy
Advertisement

They didn't want to check. They didn't want to know the truth. They knew things were suspicious and they just didn't care. 

This sounds like an excellent plan. 

Now, you know what this parent had suspicions about him. This guy's story is full of holes. 

Advertisement

It's almost like he had something to hide and that's why he lashed out. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS CRITICAL RACE THEORY EDUCATION GUN CONTROL LAWSUIT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Leftist Lunatic Yanks ICE Agent’s Mask, Thinks She’s Untouchable—Time to Slap Her with Reality and a Cell
justmindy
Seems Pretty Schiffty, Adam: Look Who's Hiring Non-Essential Employees During the Schumer Shutdown
Grateful Calvin
Diddy's Meltdown Masterpiece: Court Sketch Immortalizes His Sentencing Tantrum
justmindy
WHOO-DAWGIE! JD Vance CATCHES Jamie Raskin Subtweeting Him and Just GUESS How That Works Out for Him
Sam J.
SPLC Wannabe Doxxer Gets the ‘Eagle Eye’ From Homeland Security Then Deletes Post and Scurries Away
Warren Squire
Baby Clinton Plays Doctor: The Grift Goes Pod with a Side of Smug Self-Appointed Expertise
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Leftist Lunatic Yanks ICE Agent’s Mask, Thinks She’s Untouchable—Time to Slap Her with Reality and a Cell justmindy
Advertisement