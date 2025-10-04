Leftist Lunatic Yanks ICE Agent’s Mask, Thinks She’s Untouchable—Time to Slap Her with Reality and a Cell

Something has to be done about the crazy Leftists and their belief they are above the law. It's putting the lives of ICE officials and their families in danger and enough is enough.

ICE posted a video of a protester "violently" grabbing and pulling down the mask of an agent in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/JHRn7Wt6FJ — New York Post (@nypost) October 3, 2025

Why he even wearing it? 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/ynMjnYPDTn — Grogu 👽 (@d_wright25) October 4, 2025

Great question! There are people who have social media accounts dedicated solely to doxxing ICE agents. They share their addresses, faces and personal information. That puts their family's lives in danger. That's why.

There’s a fine line between protesting and terrorism. Take pictures of all of them. https://t.co/C1MbDitDO9 — ICE Raid News (@ICERaidNews) October 4, 2025

This account would be a great example of that.

If she isn’t locked up yet, we are failing. https://t.co/8qgmok9ZaL — Stacks (@comic_stacks) October 4, 2025

Absolutely. People shouldn't walk up to an everyday citizen they don't know and pull down their masks. To think it's acceptable to walk up and do that to an officer of the law is crazy work.

I hope she was arrested! https://t.co/yZBqoSfAYd — Robbie Mouton (@mcgmouton57) October 4, 2025

This is the same woman from couple weeks ago pic.twitter.com/hdsmODuj6s — Doggonit (@Doggonitagain) October 4, 2025

She should get a job.

Hey @AGPamBondi, That’s a federal agent. You said if anyone touches them, they’d feel the full force of the law. Can we get an update on this? — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) October 4, 2025

She needs to back those words up now. When these protestors believe they can get away with anything, their behavior just gets worse and worse.

They better be charged. https://t.co/Agn3HSwLS5 — Anthony Sisk (@AnthonyJSisk) October 4, 2025

No surprise a big phat white liberal woman did it?! — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) October 3, 2025

I hope that peotester was arrested and charged with assault on an officer. Prison time. Not jail time. Prison. — Gary McPhee 🇨🇦 (@tin_gary) October 4, 2025

It's time to get serious or this will just escalate.

That one act should cost him years and taxpayers nothing.



Fast-track the charges, convict, and make him an example.



We don’t pay law enforcement to be punching bags for anarchist cowards. — Mo (@mo_free_nig) October 4, 2025

It was actually a woman who did it, but the point remains.

That's assault. — Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) October 3, 2025

Much worse going to happen if you let them.. crowd seeing a woman do this it will embolden the men twice as much, encourages more women to try it, and their kids see the clips and would like to join in the fun too!



Very simple logic, so I know our gov't is purposefully holding… — Spiritual Warfare (@SpiritualWarfa8) October 4, 2025

The Left is very good at making examples of conservatives. Think of the J6 Defendants or the people thrown in jail for peacefully protesting outside abortion clinics. The 'Right' is too principled to our own detriment. It's time conservatives start to play hard ball or continue to get railroaded.

