Leftist Lunatic Yanks ICE Agent’s Mask, Thinks She’s Untouchable—Time to Slap Her with Reality and a Cell

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on October 04, 2025
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

Something has to be done about the crazy Leftists and their belief they are above the law. It's putting the lives of ICE officials and their families in danger and enough is enough. 

Great question! There are people who have social media accounts dedicated solely to doxxing ICE agents. They share their addresses, faces and personal information. That puts their family's lives in danger. That's why. 

This account would be a great example of that.

Absolutely. People shouldn't walk up to an everyday citizen they don't know and pull down their masks. To think it's acceptable to walk up and do that to an officer of the law is crazy work. 

She should get a job.

She needs to back those words up now. When these protestors believe they can get away with anything, their behavior just gets worse and worse. 

It's time to get serious or this will just escalate. 

It was actually a woman who did it, but the point remains. 

The Left is very good at making examples of conservatives. Think of the J6 Defendants or the people thrown in jail for peacefully protesting outside abortion clinics. The 'Right' is too principled to our own detriment. It's time conservatives start to play hard ball or continue to get railroaded. 

Tags:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE LAW AND ORDER

