Cuomo Exposes Mamdani's Hypocrisy: Socialist NYC Candidate Owns Land While Opposing Private Property

Andrew Cuomo is calling out Zohran Mamdani for claiming to be against private property ownership, yet owning property himself in Uganda. It's actually quite common for commies to have a 'property for me, but not for thee', so it's really not that surprising.

Cuomo: ‘Mansion Boy’ Mamdani a ‘hypocrite’ for owning Uganda land while championing ‘abolition’ of private property https://t.co/CjGX1zaOGS pic.twitter.com/XKAJRqPjtO — New York Post (@nypost) October 4, 2025

Socialist NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is a hypocrite for owning lucrative land in Uganda while cosplaying on the campaign trail as a working-class savior, ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo told The Post. “Being a wealthy landowner with foreign investments, while holding a rent-stabilized apartment in the tightest housing market in the nation is the height of hypocrisy,” said Cuomo, who is running as an independent and polling second behind frontrunner Mamdani in the mayoral race. “Zohran Mamdani can call himself a working class champion all he wants, but it’s just an act from an award-winning director’s son. Working men and women don’t live in mansions with armed guards and have family homes around the world — oligarchs’ sons do.

As @WilkowMajority says. Socialism for you but not for the socialist https://t.co/6ceYYvFEMG — Jd (@ursula3069) October 4, 2025

Mamdani and other 'elites' don't see themselves the same way they see the normies. They are allowed to own property and earn lots of money. They just think other people should not have that option. They believe they know what is best and they'll ensure they force you to do it.

Homie owns a vacant lot in Uganda worth perhaps 1/10 the value of a 2 bedroom condo in Manhattan lol https://t.co/Cm3uNy6lrN — Brad Pearce (@WaywardRabbler) October 4, 2025

The price or worth of the property isn't really the point. It's owning your own property that matters.

It's pretty standard for communists. The commissars always lived well while their serf, I mean comrades, suffered. — DILLIGAF (@grumpyvet10) October 4, 2025

Florida is going to get more crowded.

They're both douchebags. If Adams wasn't corrupt and incompetent, these two leftists wouldn't stand a chance. Adams is also to blame for the destruction NYC is about to experience. So are clueless NYC voters. — Alan Dell (@agent000seven) October 4, 2025

Honestly, there are no good option. This is what Democrats in charge does.

The people of NYC have destroyed their city! Now they are choosing between a communist and a man that sent over 11k seniors to their deaths. — Marina Portilla (@Allitrop26) October 4, 2025

It's a real 'Sophie's Choice', honestly.

Mamdani = do as I say not as I do. — Rich (@racerx8579) October 4, 2025

You can't trust a communist. — the politics... (@Political_Kevin) October 4, 2025

Words to live by.

Two lowlife scums competing, more popcorn please! — MakinBacon (@EC_Merc350) October 4, 2025

Is it possible to root for both of them to lose?

