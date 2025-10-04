Zohran Mamdani: DSA’s Puppet Mayor-in-Waiting, Ready to Dance to Their Radical Tune
Cuomo Exposes Mamdani's Hypocrisy: Socialist NYC Candidate Owns Land While Opposing Private Property

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on October 04, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File and Vincent Alban/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File

Andrew Cuomo is calling out Zohran Mamdani for claiming to be against private property ownership, yet owning property himself in Uganda. It's actually quite common for commies to have a 'property for me, but not for thee', so it's really not that surprising. 

Socialist NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is a hypocrite for owning lucrative land in Uganda while cosplaying on the campaign trail as a working-class savior, ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo told The Post.

“Being a wealthy landowner with foreign investments, while holding a rent-stabilized apartment in the tightest housing market in the nation is the height of hypocrisy,” said Cuomo, who is running as an independent and polling second behind frontrunner Mamdani in the mayoral race.

“Zohran Mamdani can call himself a working class champion all he wants, but it’s just an act from an award-winning director’s son. Working men and women don’t live in mansions with armed guards and have family homes around the world — oligarchs’ sons do.

Mamdani and other 'elites' don't see themselves the same way they see the normies. They are allowed to own property and earn lots of money. They just think other people should not have that option. They believe they know what is best and they'll ensure they force you to do it. 

The price or worth of the property isn't really the point. It's owning your own property that matters. 

Florida is going to get more crowded.

Honestly, there are no good option. This is what Democrats in charge does. 

It's a real 'Sophie's Choice', honestly. 

Words to live by.

Is it possible to root for both of them to lose?

