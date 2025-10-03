Outrage as Child Killer Ronald Exantus Released Early, Now Under Supervised Release in Florida

Ronald Exantus broke into a young boy's home and stabbed him to death. He also attacked the boy's father and sisters. He stabbed the young child so violently in the head he bent the knife. He was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity and then sentenced to 20 years for the assault. He was set to serve 20 years, but released early for good behavior and educational credits. After 10 years, he is getting out. This is actual insanity.

BREAKING: Father says he ‘WILL K*LL’ the man who broke into his Kentucky home and st*bbed his six-year-old boy to death after he was released from prison having served just half his sentence



The boy’s father says, “I’ve had my talks with God… I told the court if I ever cross… pic.twitter.com/QSSVwsmJ9y — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) October 3, 2025

Who could blame the father? This man stole his son's life. Apparently, the jury found he was crazy. So, why are we releasing him back into society. Leave him in a secure mental health facility where he can be monitored daily.

He was not guilty of murder due to “insanity” so they’re putting this ticking time bomb back into society hoping he doesn’t kill again? pic.twitter.com/9tT8WSrPZT — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) October 3, 2025

So let me get this straight, he was found to be out of his mind so the thing to do is release him to the public? Arrest the judge. — Liz (@Zilaesa7) October 3, 2025

This is not acceptable.

People will take matters into their own hands if they don't believe justice was served. — Americano (@moraltreason) October 3, 2025

I fully accept those terms for this case — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) October 3, 2025

Good luck finding a jury to convict a father getting revenge for the death of his son.

The father has EVERY RIGHT and is INNOCENT if He does. — 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) October 3, 2025

And I doubt a jury of his peers would convict him of murder if he did. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 3, 2025

@GovRonDeSantis @RonDeSantis @AGJamesUthmeier This monster is now in FL.



Exantus is now under supervised release in Florida. — LuLu Belle (@BubblesKitty22) October 3, 2025

Alert to Florida residents!

He needs an "it musta been an alligator" moment. — L. James Rice (@LJamesRice) October 3, 2025

That sounds like a great plan.

Why are we allowing someone who did this a premature release? Of course anyone who murders a child is insane. That should not warrant an early release https://t.co/T967GXYTrP — 🇺🇸 (@kat_barre) October 3, 2025

If he was too insane to know what he was doing, he should spend the rest of his life in a place where his mental health and his medications can be managed daily.

Mental illness and under influence must not be an excuse for release. It should be the other way around. https://t.co/IZ9Um9b9pc — USKrypto (@USKrypto) October 3, 2025

Justice has not been done.

Let justice be done.

Father’s justice. https://t.co/kkDqQ3biNt — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) October 3, 2025

Put me on the jury if the father goes to trial, he'll be found innocent. https://t.co/OLUiDeQd7t — Descent of Man (@Descent_of_Man) October 3, 2025

It only takes one juror to refuse to find the Father guilty and he is set free.

As every father should

My heart goes out to him https://t.co/XEYPbysKVL — Dropdahammer72 (@dropdahammer72) October 3, 2025

Every other father in Florida needs to stay alert.

