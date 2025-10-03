Journos Pushed Dem Shutdown Talking Points at Karoline Leavitt's WH Briefing (and That...
WHOO-DAWGIE! JD Vance CATCHES Jamie Raskin Subtweeting Him and Just GUESS How That...
VIP
Never Tell Me the Odds
Holy Violent LUNATIC, Batman! Democrat AG Nominee Jay Jones Fantasized About Shooting GOP...
Dem Gov. Kathy Hochul Joins Dem Shutdown Blame Game In Hopes That Nobody...
'Nepotistic Creep' Mikie Sherill Learns the HARD WAY That Picking a Fight With...
Senate Democrats Share Ruben Gallego ACCIDENTALLY Admitting Just How Awful Obamacare Reall...
Oh HELL No: Megyn Kelly Is Not ABOUT to Let Writer From The...
VIP
Try Not to Laugh While Chuck Schumer Explains Why NYT Poll Showing Him...
NYC ER Nurse FACT-NUKES Dems for Lying About Illegals Getting Free Healthcare on...
'Going to HATE What's Coming': Nick Sortor Goes STRAIGHT-FAFO on Portland PD and...
Joe Concha Pits CNN Against CNN In a Doozy of a Shot/Chaser About...
¡Ay, Caramba! Tim Kaine SO Triggered by Ted Cruz's Gif He Tries Picking...
'The Hypocrisy Is Astounding'! Dem Who Insisted Biden Was Fine Tells CNN Trump's...

Outrage as Child Killer Ronald Exantus Released Early, Now Under Supervised Release in Florida

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on October 03, 2025
Meme

Ronald Exantus broke into a young boy's home and stabbed him to death. He also attacked the boy's father and sisters. He stabbed the young child so violently in the head he bent the knife. He was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity and then sentenced to 20 years for the assault. He was set to serve 20 years, but released early for good behavior and educational credits. After 10 years, he is getting out. This is actual insanity.

Advertisement

Who could blame the father? This man stole his son's life. Apparently, the jury found he was crazy. So, why are we releasing him back into society. Leave him in a secure mental health facility where he can be monitored daily. 

This is not acceptable. 

Recommended

WHOO-DAWGIE! JD Vance CATCHES Jamie Raskin Subtweeting Him and Just GUESS How That Works Out for Him
Sam J.
Advertisement

Good luck finding a jury to convict a father getting revenge for the death of his son. 

Alert to Florida residents!

That sounds like a great plan. 

If he was too insane to know what he was doing, he should spend the rest of his life in a place where his mental health and his medications can be managed daily. 

Advertisement

It only takes one juror to refuse to find the Father guilty and he is set free. 

Every other father in Florida needs to stay alert. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.=

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you and have a great weekend!

Tags:

CRIME FLORIDA KENTUCKY MENTAL HEALTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOO-DAWGIE! JD Vance CATCHES Jamie Raskin Subtweeting Him and Just GUESS How That Works Out for Him
Sam J.
'Nepotistic Creep' Mikie Sherill Learns the HARD WAY That Picking a Fight With Pete Hegseth Is STUPID
Sam J.
Holy Violent LUNATIC, Batman! Democrat AG Nominee Jay Jones Fantasized About Shooting GOP Speaker (Texts)
Sam J.
Senate Democrats Share Ruben Gallego ACCIDENTALLY Admitting Just How Awful Obamacare Really Is and LOL
Sam J.
Journos Pushed Dem Shutdown Talking Points at Karoline Leavitt's WH Briefing (and That Was a BAD Idea)
Doug P.
NYC ER Nurse FACT-NUKES Dems for Lying About Illegals Getting Free Healthcare on the Taxpayers' Dollar
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WHOO-DAWGIE! JD Vance CATCHES Jamie Raskin Subtweeting Him and Just GUESS How That Works Out for Him Sam J.
Advertisement