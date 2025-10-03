SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE 74% Off VIP Memberships!
JOIN THE FIGHT
Scott Jennings Schools Kaitlan Collins’ Medicaid Masquerade: Feigning Ignorance with a Smi...
WATCH: Shawn Farash, Trump’s Best Impersonator, Gets a YUGE Boost From the Man...
Bari Weiss’s CBS Takeover: From NYT Slack Exile to Smacking Down Woke News
Dem Tim Walz Says European Allies Are Speed-Dialing Him Over Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Sombrero...
Despite Foot-Stompy Denials, Left-Wing Violence Has a Long History
FLASHBACK: CNN ‘Journos’ Loved Pushing Their Dem Party’s TACO-Themed Meme Campaign Against...
CNN & MSNBC Cut Off Speaker Mike Johnson As He’s Explaining Dems Want...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
VIP
NBC News Re-Litigates Shooting of Illegal Who Dragged ICE Agent With His Car
Mamdani Says He Ain't No Commie: The Democratic Socialist Just Embraces Communist Ideology
Stephanie Ruhle Goes on ALL-CAPS RANT About Emergency Medicaid for Illegals
VIP
Breaking Free from the Happy Birthday Song Outrage and the Culture of Seeking...
Karoline Leavitt Dismantles Desperate Dem Spin on the Schumer Shutdown With 1 Short...
Harry Sisson Posts ‘Trump’s Worst Nightmare’: Kimmel, Colbert, and Meyers Onstage

Rejoice, Yanks: Canada's Begging Trans Tourists to Stay Home – Courtesy of Trump 2.0

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on October 03, 2025
Meme

Americans should rejoice that Canada had to make this announcement. This is what most of America voted for. 

Advertisement

The Canadian government has updated its travel advice to warn citizens with gender-neutral passports that their documents may no longer be accepted at the U.S. border.

“While the Government of Canada issues passports with a ‘X’ gender identifier, it cannot guarantee your entry or transit through other countries,” Canada’s new travel advisory for the United States reads. “You might face entry restrictions in countries that do not recognize the ‘X’ gender identifier.”


The page also states that U.S. federal systems “are changing to no longer accept markers of gender identity,” adding that information on the sex an individual was assigned at birth may now be requested on U.S. forms and processes such as visa and passport applications, as well as passenger manifests.

Recommended

WATCH: Shawn Farash, Trump’s Best Impersonator, Gets a YUGE Boost From the Man Himself
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

The winning is so fun. 

That's a great idea!

If they hate it, it's wonderful!

We have enough of our mentally ill people in America to go around. 

Don't bother explaining it to them again. They refuse to listen. 

Advertisement

Also, it's playing pretend. Government documents aren't children's games. They are necessary and need to be factual and accurate. 

Way too many of our own.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY CANADA TRANSGENDER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Shawn Farash, Trump’s Best Impersonator, Gets a YUGE Boost From the Man Himself
Aaron Walker
Scott Jennings Schools Kaitlan Collins’ Medicaid Masquerade: Feigning Ignorance with a Smirk
justmindy
Dem Tim Walz Says European Allies Are Speed-Dialing Him Over Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Sombrero Memes
Warren Squire
Bari Weiss’s CBS Takeover: From NYT Slack Exile to Smacking Down Woke News
justmindy
Iowahawkblog’s Hilarious Take on Des Moines’ Superintendent Scandal: A Modern Music Man Grift
justmindy
CNN & MSNBC Cut Off Speaker Mike Johnson As He’s Explaining Dems Want Taxpayer Money for Illegal Aliens
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WATCH: Shawn Farash, Trump’s Best Impersonator, Gets a YUGE Boost From the Man Himself Aaron Walker
Advertisement