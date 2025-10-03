Rejoice, Yanks: Canada's Begging Trans Tourists to Stay Home – Courtesy of Trump 2.0

Americans should rejoice that Canada had to make this announcement. This is what most of America voted for.

The Canadian government has updated its travel advice to say it can not guarantee gender-neutral passport holders will be granted U.S. entry.



Under the Trump administration, the U.S. now only recognizes two sexes. https://t.co/gQ8MBkdU90 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 2, 2025

The Canadian government has updated its travel advice to warn citizens with gender-neutral passports that their documents may no longer be accepted at the U.S. border. “While the Government of Canada issues passports with a ‘X’ gender identifier, it cannot guarantee your entry or transit through other countries,” Canada’s new travel advisory for the United States reads. “You might face entry restrictions in countries that do not recognize the ‘X’ gender identifier.”

The page also states that U.S. federal systems “are changing to no longer accept markers of gender identity,” adding that information on the sex an individual was assigned at birth may now be requested on U.S. forms and processes such as visa and passport applications, as well as passenger manifests.

One time open asylum for trans people to move to Canada would solve all the trans violence issues — Cadessbor-x (@CadessborX) October 2, 2025

This was always going to be the problem with gender-neutral passports: foreign countries are not obliged to recognize them. https://t.co/w6dmQJw9dF — Tim Newman (@whitesundesert) October 2, 2025

Also, it's playing pretend. Government documents aren't children's games. They are necessary and need to be factual and accurate.

