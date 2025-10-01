Chubb CEO Thinks Men in Women's Restrooms Saves Democracy, But His Company's Name Is Still the Real Crime

There are lots of things that are a threat to democracy. For example, having open borders, not ensuring there are legitimate voter rolls and trying to expand the Supreme Court. One thing that is not a threat to democracy ... keeping men from using the women's restroom.
.@Chubb CEO Evan Greenberg is VERY politically vocal — repeatedly lashing out at America First policies, while openly championing woke causes...— Will Hild (@WillHild) October 1, 2025
Here he is saying that preventing men from using women's bathrooms is a "threat to democracy."https://t.co/f25qYPGOoA pic.twitter.com/AeIF64CaLO
Ooof. https://t.co/IoRCuPy6L2— Jason Rantz on Seattle Red (@jasonrantz) October 1, 2025
Oof, indeed. Maybe he should stick to selling insurance.
Insanity. https://t.co/i8P9qRfHvy— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 1, 2025
That's a mild way to describe it.
But @Chubb's CEO isn't just politically vocal, he's using his company's power to advance the woke agenda.— Will Hild (@WillHild) October 1, 2025
From promoting DEI to funding an org that promotes trans ideology to kids and one that defended a known cop killer, Chubb has gone fully woke ⬇️https://t.co/f25qYPGOoA
Chubb is also a horrible name for an insurance company. It sounds like something a man wouldn't be proud of.
That's why we're sending a letter to @AGPamBondi at @TheJusticeDept and @SecScottBessent at @USTreasury calling for an investigation into @Chubb for potential violations of President Trump's Executive Orders and anti-discrimination laws.https://t.co/f25qYPGOoA pic.twitter.com/x6FqyVjtrb— Will Hild (@WillHild) October 1, 2025
The government should charge them for choosing a horrible name for an insurance company.
The American people deserve to know what @Chubb and CEO Evan Greenberg really stand for.— Will Hild (@WillHild) October 1, 2025
They're all in on DEI, going to the furthest extremes, and ordinary Americans are paying the price.
Learn more at: https://t.co/f25qYPGOoA
Most Americans won't want their insurance monies going to a guy who believes men should get to shower and change with their daughters.
Hey @Chubb Board: You're CEO should be politically vocal. Tell him to stop or resign.— J'aime Velo (@JaimeVelo) October 1, 2025
He really shouldn't be politically vocal when he has such stupid ideas.
Loser and pervert. No children in your family?!?!?— Jeff (@mauitym) October 1, 2025
.@Chubb is the world's largest publicly-traded property & casualty insurer. With over $250B in total assets, their reach is massive...— Will Hild (@WillHild) October 1, 2025
They're led by CEO Evan Greenberg — a vocal critic of America First policies and a proud proponent of the woke agenda.https://t.co/f25qYPGOoA pic.twitter.com/X6ZQtsygtD
Evan Greenberg and the Chubb owe the American people some answers.
