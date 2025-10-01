Chubb CEO Thinks Men in Women's Restrooms Saves Democracy, But His Company's Name Is Still the Real Crime

There are lots of things that are a threat to democracy. For example, having open borders, not ensuring there are legitimate voter rolls and trying to expand the Supreme Court. One thing that is not a threat to democracy ... keeping men from using the women's restroom.

Advertisement

.@Chubb CEO Evan Greenberg is VERY politically vocal — repeatedly lashing out at America First policies, while openly championing woke causes...



Here he is saying that preventing men from using women's bathrooms is a "threat to democracy."https://t.co/f25qYPGOoA pic.twitter.com/AeIF64CaLO — Will Hild (@WillHild) October 1, 2025

Ooof. https://t.co/IoRCuPy6L2 — Jason Rantz on Seattle Red (@jasonrantz) October 1, 2025

Oof, indeed. Maybe he should stick to selling insurance.

That's a mild way to describe it.

But @Chubb's CEO isn't just politically vocal, he's using his company's power to advance the woke agenda.



From promoting DEI to funding an org that promotes trans ideology to kids and one that defended a known cop killer, Chubb has gone fully woke ⬇️https://t.co/f25qYPGOoA — Will Hild (@WillHild) October 1, 2025

Chubb is also a horrible name for an insurance company. It sounds like something a man wouldn't be proud of.

That's why we're sending a letter to @AGPamBondi at @TheJusticeDept and @SecScottBessent at @USTreasury calling for an investigation into @Chubb for potential violations of President Trump's Executive Orders and anti-discrimination laws.https://t.co/f25qYPGOoA pic.twitter.com/x6FqyVjtrb — Will Hild (@WillHild) October 1, 2025

The government should charge them for choosing a horrible name for an insurance company.

The American people deserve to know what @Chubb and CEO Evan Greenberg really stand for.



They're all in on DEI, going to the furthest extremes, and ordinary Americans are paying the price.



Learn more at: https://t.co/f25qYPGOoA — Will Hild (@WillHild) October 1, 2025

Most Americans won't want their insurance monies going to a guy who believes men should get to shower and change with their daughters.

Hey @Chubb Board: You're CEO should be politically vocal. Tell him to stop or resign. — J'aime Velo (@JaimeVelo) October 1, 2025

He really shouldn't be politically vocal when he has such stupid ideas.

Loser and pervert. No children in your family?!?!? — Jeff (@mauitym) October 1, 2025

.@Chubb is the world's largest publicly-traded property & casualty insurer. With over $250B in total assets, their reach is massive...



They're led by CEO Evan Greenberg — a vocal critic of America First policies and a proud proponent of the woke agenda.https://t.co/f25qYPGOoA pic.twitter.com/X6ZQtsygtD — Will Hild (@WillHild) October 1, 2025

Evan Greenberg and the Chubb owe the American people some answers.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.