Chubb CEO Thinks Men in Women's Restrooms Saves Democracy, But His Company's Name Is Still the Real Crime

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on October 01, 2025
Imgflip

There are lots of things that are a threat to democracy. For example, having open borders, not ensuring there are legitimate voter rolls and trying to expand the Supreme Court. One thing that is not a threat to democracy ... keeping men from using the women's restroom. 

Oof, indeed. Maybe he should stick to selling insurance. 

That's a mild way to describe it. 

Chubb is also a horrible name for an insurance company. It sounds like something a man wouldn't be proud of.

The government should charge them for choosing a horrible name for an insurance company. 

Most Americans won't want their insurance monies going to a guy who believes men should get to shower and change with their daughters. 

He really shouldn't be politically vocal when he has such stupid ideas. 

Evan Greenberg and the Chubb owe the American people some answers.

