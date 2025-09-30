Joe Walsh’s Hypocritical Flip: From Tea Party Star to Lying ‘Never Trump’ Twitter...
Prolific Liar Randi Weingarten’s Paperclip Stunt: Peak Hypocrisy from Education’s Chief Authoritarian

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on September 30, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig,File

Randi Weingarten is really a loathsome human being. Truly. 

Just a truly terrible person. She caused so much harm to American young people, but still has the nerve to get on television promoting her book (which is Leftist propaganda) lecturing the rest of America. 

Also, she was the authoritarian in charge during COVID. She was wholly responsible for forcing kids into masks and keeping schools locked. She was calling the shots. 

She isn't exactly a smart person. 

Everything Randi does is useless and performative. 

All she cares about is power. She certainly doesn't care about kids getting a good education.

It isn't even a month since Democrats watched Charlie Kirk be assassinated and Democrats can't be decent enough to tone down the rhetoric even a little bit. It's very sad. 

Nailed it.

