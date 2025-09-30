Prolific Liar Randi Weingarten’s Paperclip Stunt: Peak Hypocrisy from Education’s Chief Authoritarian

Randi Weingarten is really a loathsome human being. Truly.

Randi Weingarten says she wears a paperclip now because teachers wore paperclips "when there was a Nazi occupation" in Norway. pic.twitter.com/yO6hgy0Ih8 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 30, 2025

She even has the paperclip in her bio.



Resign, @rweingarten. pic.twitter.com/ElxkSn2YSA — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 30, 2025

Just a truly terrible person. She caused so much harm to American young people, but still has the nerve to get on television promoting her book (which is Leftist propaganda) lecturing the rest of America.

She knows if the authoritarians she pretends are in charge, were actually in charge, she would be in a camp, right?



Kind of like when Biden’s DOJ wanted to persecute parents who objected to the sexualized & racialized content Randi pushes? — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) September 30, 2025

Also, she was the authoritarian in charge during COVID. She was wholly responsible for forcing kids into masks and keeping schools locked. She was calling the shots.

Is she sure they weren’t wearing paperclips to stand in solidarity with their fellow Nazi teachers…seeing as teachers made up an inordinately large percentage of Nazi party members early on & around 97% of German teachers by 1937 were members of the Nazi party. @DeAngelisCorey pic.twitter.com/HsBJOpTdV9 — Nathan Dahm (@NathanDahm) September 30, 2025

Anyone who knows the history of WWII should know that a paperclip isn't exactly the thing you want to wear. — James R. Harrigan (@JamesRHarrigan) September 30, 2025

She isn't exactly a smart person.

Operation Paperclip was hiring Nazis and placing them in NASA. Looks like @rweingarten is supporting Nazis. pic.twitter.com/9PPAkx5tmW — Dog in a Bunker (@PresidioBunker) September 30, 2025

"No, I think we have to go all out. I think that this situation absolutely requires a really futile and stupid gesture be done on somebody's part!" - Animal House (1978) pic.twitter.com/3RS2KFDsRh — Jim Walker (@Walker47030Jim) September 30, 2025

Everything Randi does is useless and performative.

The constant need to paint everything in the most dramatic and extreme way possible is so the most dramatic and extreme reactions would be legitimized. People need to realize that these radicals are not going to give up their radicalism on their own terms. They want power,… https://t.co/9SQj8rkQJz — Agologist (@Agologist) September 30, 2025

All she cares about is power. She certainly doesn't care about kids getting a good education.

I don't want to hear this woman rage about Trump's "dangerous rhetoric" ever again.



She could get someone killed.

She knows it.

And she keeps going. https://t.co/SZ10P2FFbf — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) September 30, 2025

It isn't even a month since Democrats watched Charlie Kirk be assassinated and Democrats can't be decent enough to tone down the rhetoric even a little bit. It's very sad.

GP Randi Weingarten wouldn’t be around to wear a paperclip if today were anything like living under Nazi occupation.



Why are increasingly more “mainstream” Democrats engaged in violent behavior?



Because of @ssholes like Weingarten who insist on pushing violent ideations. https://t.co/GGp8Tmfjc8 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 30, 2025

Nailed it.

