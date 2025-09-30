Photojournalist’s Oscar-Worthy Flop: Man Claims Female ICE Agent Gave Him a Boo-Boo in 2025 Tumble Drama

If there is an award for 'Best Actor in a Fake ICE Injury Scenario', this photojournalist should be a front runner.

An ICE officer pushed a photojournalist to the ground today at immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza in NYC.



The photojournalist couldn't get up afterwards, and EMS was called. pic.twitter.com/Kpn6T6hQzM — Arya Sundaram (@arya_sundaram) September 30, 2025

He could also be a soccer player.

The photojournalist had to be escorted out with a neck brace and a stretcher. pic.twitter.com/fGyCxrOvSB — Arya Sundaram (@arya_sundaram) September 30, 2025

This dude was committed to the bit. He left on a stretcher with a neck brace.

His hand on the wall is the cherry on top.

A photojournalist was taken to a local hospital Tuesday morning after being pushed to the floor by a federal law enforcement officer outside an immigration court in Lower Manhattan. The photojournalist, whom a coworker identified as L. Vural Elibol with Turkey-based Anadolu Agency, was placed in a neck brace and transported by EMTs on a stretcher, after a physical confrontation with a federal officer shortly before 10:30 a.m. on the 12th floor of 26 Federal Plaza.

We are in the midst of the 'Sassy Man Apocalypse'.

😂 the dramatics here pic.twitter.com/MFtsr2jn5u — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) September 30, 2025

Ok, LeBron — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) September 30, 2025

Bless his heart.

Reminds me of when Senator Padilla started yelling at DHS Secretary Noem and walking aggressively towards her pic.twitter.com/nrLpsgpzU2 — Willie (@WillieDeppMD) September 30, 2025

This looks like a Victorian painting pic.twitter.com/16Bxi3Vzzo — Hugo Saucedo (@HSaucedo83) September 30, 2025

Bringing him a fainting couch and smelling salts.

"I've Fallen and I Can't Get Up!"



I'm gonna need to see a video of the entire incident leading up to and following the "push" before I decide whether or not I care. pic.twitter.com/GXW41hLu1g — Kristi L. Talmadge (@KristiTalmadge) September 30, 2025

That’s so weird that all cameras have video but you chose to post a picture of a man on the floor. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) September 30, 2025

We're done having sympathy for "photojournalists" and "protesters" who get in the way of law enforcement.

This is the only reaction you get now. pic.twitter.com/eGOt1sGJeF — Senator John Blutarsky (@dumbestic) September 30, 2025

ICE officers are doing a hard job. They don't need goofy Lefties claiming they are 'working' stopping them from doing that job. Stay out of the way.

