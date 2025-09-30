Ep. 1: ICE Protesters Go Nude, Leftist TERRORISM Hits New Highs, and...British Incest?
‘Say It To My Face!’ Hakeem Jeffries Screams at Trump Over Sombrero Parody...
Leo Zacky: The Outsider Who Wants to Finally Defeat Newsom’s Machine
Tears to Typewriters: White House Politico Reporter’s Past Tweets Raises Eyebrows on Trump...
Scott Jennings Talks Government Shutdown, the American Dream, and More With AFP
Let's Talk About Free Speech in America
Kamala Harris SO Dumb She 'Lifted' Incorrect Information on Trans People for Her...
Trump Sends Woke Generals Packing! Schumer & Jeffries Go Berserk?
'Unnamed Sources' Strike Again! The Daily Beast Pens Desperate Hit Piece on Pete...
Winsome Sears' New Ad MOCKING What Abigail Spanberger Did When Asked About Men...
HOOBOY: DataRepublican Drops MASSIVE Receipt on Democrat Who Hired Illegal Supt. Claiming...
Kurt Couchman Breaks Down This Week's Possible Government Shutdown
'Lookin' At YOU, Dems': Trump WH Proves They Want to Help Democrats by...
TX Dem's Attempt to Prove Illegals DO NOT Receive Medicaid Only Proves They...

Photojournalist’s Oscar-Worthy Flop: Man Claims Female ICE Agent Gave Him a Boo-Boo in 2025 Tumble Drama

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on September 30, 2025
Twitchy

If there is an award for 'Best Actor in a Fake ICE Injury Scenario', this photojournalist should be a front runner.

Advertisement

He could also be a soccer player.

This dude was committed to the bit. He left on a stretcher with a neck brace. 

His hand on the wall is the cherry on top. 

A photojournalist was taken to a local hospital Tuesday morning after being pushed to the floor by a federal law enforcement officer outside an immigration court in Lower Manhattan.

The photojournalist, whom a coworker identified as L. Vural Elibol with Turkey-based Anadolu Agency, was placed in a neck brace and transported by EMTs on a stretcher, after a physical confrontation with a federal officer shortly before 10:30 a.m. on the 12th floor of 26 Federal Plaza.

We are in the midst of the 'Sassy Man Apocalypse'.

Bless his heart. 

Recommended

‘Say It To My Face!’ Hakeem Jeffries Screams at Trump Over Sombrero Parody Video + Here Comes the Memes
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Bringing him a fainting couch and smelling salts. 

ICE officers are doing a hard job. They don't need goofy Lefties claiming they are 'working' stopping them from doing that job. Stay out of the way.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘Say It To My Face!’ Hakeem Jeffries Screams at Trump Over Sombrero Parody Video + Here Comes the Memes
Warren Squire
HOOBOY: DataRepublican Drops MASSIVE Receipt on Democrat Who Hired Illegal Supt. Claiming She Didn't KNOW
Sam J.
Tears to Typewriters: White House Politico Reporter’s Past Tweets Raises Eyebrows on Trump Coverage
justmindy
Kamala Harris SO Dumb She 'Lifted' Incorrect Information on Trans People for Her Book ... and Got CAUGHT
Sam J.
Winsome Sears' New Ad MOCKING What Abigail Spanberger Did When Asked About Men in Girls' Spaces Is FIRE
Sam J.
TX Dem's Attempt to Prove Illegals DO NOT Receive Medicaid Only Proves They Do and LOL, We're HERE FOR IT
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

‘Say It To My Face!’ Hakeem Jeffries Screams at Trump Over Sombrero Parody Video + Here Comes the Memes Warren Squire
Advertisement