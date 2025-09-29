NYT Publishes Sob Story of Woman Who Lost Her Job Over a Post...
VIP
Compassion, Not Condemnation: A Christian Call for Love After the LDS Church Attack
More than 100,000 Federal Employees Reportedly Set to Resign on Tuesday
As a Black Woman, Rep. Ilhan Omar Tells Don Lemon Charlie Kirk Has...
Don Lemon's Sour Take: White Men Are 'Broken' and Cause the Most Violence...
Zohran Mamdani’s Free Bus Program Would Cost Taxpayers $700 Million a Year
Trump's Quest for World Peace Continues with Self-Led 'Board of Peace' for Israel-Gaza
Mar-a-Gaza Memes Fly as Trump Reveals Plan to Redevelop Gaza
'She's Ignorant of How Ignorant She Is': JK Rowling Follows Up on Emma...
Iowa Revokes Illegal Alien Ian Roberts' License to Serve as a Superintendent
This Could Be Dinesh D’Souza’s Most Explosive Film Yet
Be READY: Jillian Michaels Uses Ilhan Omar's HATE for White Men to Motivate...
YIKES! Dem-Hired Illegal Superintendent Was Pushing for Something MORE Than Reading, Writi...
Rosie O'Donnell Tells Nicolle Wallace She's Diagnosed Her Therapist As Not Having Enough...

Stephen King's Bill Clinton History Rewrite Flops as X Swiftly Schools the Big Dummy Horror Maestro

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on September 29, 2025

Stephen King should stick to scaring readers with his fiction. His grasp of history is horrifying all on its own. 

Advertisement

Apparently, Elon was making a point about how far Left the Democrats have shifted and that Clinton would have been basically a Republican (with a few policy differences). King took umbrage with this remark. 

Oh, there was that time and also many people died. 

Oh, and that other time the Clinton Admin busted into the home of Elian's relatives and shipped him back to Cuba even though his mother died trying to get him here? Did King remember all that?

Or that time Clinton also had huge concerns about immigration? What about then, Stephen?

Recommended

More than 100,000 Federal Employees Reportedly Set to Resign on Tuesday
Brett T.
Advertisement

Funny how the Democrats don't mind calling in the National Guard when it's their decision. 

This has been a good history lesson for Stephen. Will he apologize? Of course not. 

Advertisement

That would be the Democrats under Bill Clinton.

Back when the Democrats were sane. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ELON MUSK GUN CONTROL HISTORY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

More than 100,000 Federal Employees Reportedly Set to Resign on Tuesday
Brett T.
NYT Publishes Sob Story of Woman Who Lost Her Job Over a Post on Her Private Facebook Account
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'She's Ignorant of How Ignorant She Is': JK Rowling Follows Up on Emma Watson With DEVASTATING Post
Grateful Calvin
And BOOM: Guy Benson OWNS Obama by Asking Him THIS Short But Definitely NOT Sweet 2-Word Question
Sam J.
Don Lemon's Sour Take: White Men Are 'Broken' and Cause the Most Violence in America
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

More than 100,000 Federal Employees Reportedly Set to Resign on Tuesday Brett T.
Advertisement