Stephen King's Bill Clinton History Rewrite Flops as X Swiftly Schools the Big Dummy Horror Maestro

Stephen King should stick to scaring readers with his fiction. His grasp of history is horrifying all on its own.

You're kidding, right? So far as I know, Clinton never sent National Guard troops to southern cities. https://t.co/qjojHm3zsC — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 29, 2025

Apparently, Elon was making a point about how far Left the Democrats have shifted and that Clinton would have been basically a Republican (with a few policy differences). King took umbrage with this remark.

You stupid, ridiculous clown. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 29, 2025

The National Guard was involved in the Waco siege. Last time I checked Texas was in the south. pic.twitter.com/MUASl7wqa5 — Andrew (@andrewfibonacci) September 29, 2025

Oh, there was that time and also many people died.

Did you forget Elian? The internet is FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/ZUiM6Lz26q — ParticipationTrophyWife - (@cynkirkland) September 29, 2025

Oh, and that other time the Clinton Admin busted into the home of Elian's relatives and shipped him back to Cuba even though his mother died trying to get him here? Did King remember all that?

Or that time Clinton also had huge concerns about immigration? What about then, Stephen?

Waco would like a word. pic.twitter.com/aDz9xbpU9V — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) September 29, 2025

Well. The National guard does have a history of being used to enforce the law when Democratic governors didn't want to. pic.twitter.com/f6ijefONed — John Wilson (@therealjcwilson) September 29, 2025

Funny how the Democrats don't mind calling in the National Guard when it's their decision.

@StephenKing

You’re wrong—Clinton DID send National Guard troops to southern cities.

He ordered Texas National Guard support for the Waco siege in '93.

And he deployed Guard units to Miami during the Elian Gonzalez case in 2000.

Check the facts.



Believe it.

For the… — Doug Billings (@DougBillings) September 29, 2025

Operation Gatekeeper, 1994, although, as far as I know, you might have been on a bender, no shame.



Also, don’t forget his blazingly, literally, disastrous failure using federal agencies in Waco, TX for no good reason, precipitating the Oklahoma City bombing a year later. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) September 29, 2025

This has been a good history lesson for Stephen. Will he apologize? Of course not.

Stephen King hates America! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DHN9mdICrq — Austin Capps (@AustinCappsMO) September 29, 2025

That would be the Democrats under Bill Clinton.

Under Clinton, the National Guard participated in federally funded counterdrug missions, including border interdiction programs under Title 32 supporting law enforcement in drug detection, surveillance, and logistics along the U.S.-Mexico border. — Okie_Rancher (@Okie_Rancher) September 29, 2025

🇺🇸 Bill Clinton’s policies had surprising overlaps with MAGA principles:

•signed 1996 immigration reform boosting deportations & border security

•passed tough-on-crime laws

•enacted welfare reform with work requirements

•achieved budget surpluses by cutting (DOGE) spending. — Freedom 2 Fart (@Freedom2Fart) September 29, 2025

Back when the Democrats were sane.

