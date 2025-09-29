VeggieTales’ Phil Vischer’s X Gloat: Smirking While Bragging About Helping Illegals Skirt ICE

Barbara Manatee would be so disappointed. The Creator of 'Veggie Tales' is crowing on X about helping people in the country illegally evade law enforcement.

ICE agents were hanging out at local schools to grab parents when they came to pickup their kids. Within an hour our community organized to meet the at-risk kids and get them home safely.



We can secure the border and manage immigration without being cruel. — Phil Vischer (@philvischer) September 28, 2025

It's sad ICE can't deport rotten tomatoes. https://t.co/jJSmvofAjc — Captain Santa - Pastor ex Nihilo (@PauleyMo67) September 29, 2025

Phil should know rotten tomatoes could put 'Bob the Tomato' in danger and that's why it's important to protect our borders.

Good point. We should let criminals finish their week and then find an agreeable time to arrest them. Makes total sense https://t.co/q9p4ciwf18 — Jayson York (@jaysonyork) September 29, 2025

I believe Phil Vischer just admitted interfering with a government investigation. At minimum, he should be under investigation. https://t.co/gkGOAPbqrW — Emory Moynagh (@MoynaghEmory) September 29, 2025

There is a really easy way for parents to not worry about being separated from their kids. They could go to their home countries where they have a right to live and take their kids with them.

Tim still thinks what the cartels do to these people and isn’t cruel and that we should keep right on the way we are.

Now what would you think of someone who whistled happily while evil was done before their eyes? https://t.co/AqalhYuBND — C, temporarily Anon, often right, never in doubt (@SphereOverInch) September 29, 2025

Does Phil consider the crimes people in this country illegally commit? How they drive without driver's licenses and insurance and put all of society's lives and properties at risk? People like Phil think they are being benevolent and kind and don't realize others are taking advantage of their kindness.

Anyone arrested for any criminal act in this country is separated from their family, sometimes indefinitely up to and including incarceration. Is that less cruel? — August Siedel (@alexgs) September 28, 2025

Does Phil hide drug dealers and robbers so they don't get arrested, too? People here illegally are also criminals.

These parents who entered the U.S. illegally put their children in this position. — John William Sherrod (@jwsherrod) September 28, 2025

Illegals are choosing to keep their families at risk by remaining here illegally. That's on them.

‘Grab parents’?????



Do you mean apprehending individuals who have broken the law?



I am also missing the ‘cruel’ part. — Brandon (@BBPGangsta) September 28, 2025

Upholding the law is not cruel. — Jesse Hitefield (@hitefield) September 29, 2025

Just say you don’t want them sent home. That’s fine if that’s your position, but don’t beat around the bush. — The Daily Noticer (@DailyNoticer_) September 29, 2025

Phil just doesn't want to come right out and say he doesn't think America has the right to have secure borders. That is what it boils down to.

