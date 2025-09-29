VeggieTales’ Phil Vischer’s X Gloat: Smirking While Bragging About Helping Illegals Skirt ICE

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on September 29, 2025
The White House

Barbara Manatee would be so disappointed. The Creator of 'Veggie Tales' is crowing on X about helping people in the country illegally evade law enforcement. 

Phil should know rotten tomatoes could put 'Bob the Tomato' in danger and that's why it's important to protect our borders. 

There is a really easy way for parents to not worry about being separated from their kids. They could go to their home countries where they have a right to live and take their kids with them. 

Does Phil consider the crimes people in this country illegally commit? How they drive without driver's licenses and insurance and put all of society's lives and properties at risk? People like Phil think they are being benevolent and kind and don't realize others are taking advantage of their kindness. 

Does Phil hide drug dealers and robbers so they don't get arrested, too? People here illegally are also criminals. 

Illegals are choosing to keep their families at risk by remaining here illegally. That's on them. 

Phil just doesn't want to come right out and say he doesn't think America has the right to have secure borders. That is what it boils down to.

BORDER SECURITY CRIME ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES

