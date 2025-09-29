NBC's Law & Order Paints ICE as the Villains in a Snarky Propaganda Hit Job

If you ever wonder how ICE has gotten such a bad reputation, so quickly, look no further than this week's Law and Order episode on NBC.

If you have any curiosity who is stoking the violence against our brave ICE Officers.



This is the premiere episode of @NBC Law and Order this week.



Why is NBC condoning this on their air? pic.twitter.com/K3IPQMfD92 — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) September 29, 2025

Advertisement

If true this is sick. The Leadership at NBC should be ashamed of themselves



Sadly the Marxist Mind Virus has infected so many corporate execs particularly those in the entertainment industry



These people who would accept this given the violence we are already seeing are EVIL https://t.co/LN9TIlge2F — Dennis Amorosano (@Dndog11) September 29, 2025

this used to be my favorite show. Haven’t watched it in years because it got so woke..👇 https://t.co/yOXJl4sjO5 — ✨ BridgetLee✨❤️🇺🇸❤️ (@Bridgetlee1015) September 29, 2025

The Dems have used terms like kidnapping & disappearing ppl to imply it’s a police state terrorizing its citizens. If it was just them saying it, it would be one thing but MSM has joined into to push their dangerous propaganda to add some form of legitimacy to the lies https://t.co/lmczDj3FFL — Rocheleau C A (@c_rochelea37518) September 29, 2025

It's extremely dangerous to ICE officers.

Hollywood is a communist cess pool https://t.co/DgBUnqh0Wc — GeekTime TV (@GeekTimeNet) September 29, 2025

It's really disturbing.

Glad that I turned off broadcast TV altogether in 2020 during Covid Fascism. https://t.co/fSin8fZkOG — Kyle Phoenix ✝️🙏⚔️🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@kylephoenix419) September 29, 2025

We are in a war. https://t.co/2KA4ikKeUc — Kevin (@rocknrollkd) September 29, 2025

Well, the Left is, at least. They are the only ones shooting at conservatives.

@NBC totally out of line.

You are proving hate and violence. https://t.co/zlsHL0A6cB — Likes Dogs more than humans (@Dogs_are_First) September 29, 2025

It's almost like the answer is right in front of our faces.

@nbc, please tell me how this is not political propaganda. @BrendanCarrFCC, as a citizen I am complaining about this program. — Debbie (@dlemoody) September 29, 2025

SVU has been pushing woke / leftist positions for YEARS



They portray it as a moral thing, and they use the characters everyone has grown attached to as the vector



Multiple portrayals of creepy / criminal Catholic and Christian people on Law & Order shows through the years too — Solid Snake 🥓🥓 (@SnakeSnaaaake) September 29, 2025

Advertisement

They've expanded their list of people they hate.

NBC executives know exactly what they’re doing. They’re laundering an ideological agenda through the one pipeline most people can’t defend against: fiction.



Because fiction disarms you. It lowers your guard. You watch it for entertainment, but the images - ICE agents as… — SightBringer (@_The_Prophet__) September 29, 2025

Politics is downstream to culture. The Left knows this.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.