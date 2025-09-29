NBC's Law & Order Paints ICE as the Villains in a Snarky Propaganda Hit Job

Monday Morning Meme Madness
justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on September 29, 2025
Comedy Central

If you ever wonder how ICE has gotten such a bad reputation, so quickly, look no further than this week's Law and Order episode on NBC. 

It's extremely dangerous to ICE officers. 

It's really disturbing. 

Well, the Left is, at least. They are the only ones shooting at conservatives. 

It's almost like the answer is right in front of our faces. 

They've expanded their list of people they hate. 

Politics is downstream to culture. The Left knows this.

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM HOLLYWOOD ICE LAW AND ORDER WOKE

