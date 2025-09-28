Pinot Noir Over Portland: Kristof’s Rosy Spin on a City Besieged by Antifa Chaos

Oh, Nicholas Kristof, you are such a silly NYT columnist.

President Trump has dispatched federal troops to what he calls "war-ravaged Portland." Portland has its problems but it is not the "hell" Trump claims; it remains a food-and-wine heaven. "Hell" does not serve Pinot Noir this good. I suspect Trump is sending troops mainly to see… — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) September 27, 2025

Yes, he really tweeted that.

“Leave us alone, we live in a crime-infested sh!t hole but the wine is top drawer!” https://t.co/Si41MzQzeo — Wallys Haircomb (@WallysHaircomb) September 28, 2025

Maybe the trick to living in Portland is staying wine drunk. Explains a lot.

“‘Hell’ does not serve Pinot noir this good” is an all-time clapback. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/2DQC5WB5Ut — Undetached Philosopher Parts (@gavagai70) September 28, 2025

"But have you considered the wine??" https://t.co/NtbU7uWaU9 pic.twitter.com/vuXQzDIYFf — John Edward Yancy (Associate of Science) (@johnyancy84) September 28, 2025

Lots of fire, bombs, rape and fighting, but the wine is a can't miss.

"Hell" does not serve Pinot Noir this good.



For the ages https://t.co/1gjsvr6Iv9 — Eric Engen (@EngenEric) September 28, 2025

Take a moment to appreciate this admission that the Left knows antifas will attack federal troops given the right circumstances, which a small disorganized "idea" would never do, and so is a confirmation they know it's an organization with a structure, resources and leadership https://t.co/7BCjqGbu98 — J.R.E. Haliburt (@JREHaliburt) September 28, 2025

Of course they know it's real. They just have money so it doesn't effect them so they don't care.

"Oh no, not the Pinot Noir" pic.twitter.com/y6J3R2rpBv — The Watchdog (@TheWatchdogDBQ) September 28, 2025

Was the Pinot Noir before or after Ice Cube's bus was fire bombed? — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) September 27, 2025

Oh, that wasn't a fire bombed bus. It was ambiance. Wine by a roaring fire is perfect for autumn. Throw in some reruns of 'Gilmore Girls' and it would be the perfect fall evening.

If you are so determined to leave out the specifics of *why* they are being deployed, then you are just another intellectually dishonest leftist running cover for failed dem cities. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) September 28, 2025

"The wine is excellent, so there's no ANTIFA."



Yeah, brilliant logic there, Kristof. pic.twitter.com/ktVgFtarDP — The Culture Warrior 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@VetWarrior76) September 28, 2025

I don’t know, Nick. When I picture hell, it looks a lot like this. And even good wine won’t take the edge off. https://t.co/zRzkHe0yJx — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) September 28, 2025

Morphine wouldn't take the edge off that.

I like a sparkling rosé while I watch a federal building be attacked by ferals for the fourth straight month. The bubbles add that special something. ✨🥂✨💣 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) September 28, 2025

It's hard to find a good terrorist act and wine pairing.

