Mom's Alarm: Des Moines Superintendent's Moves and Lies Echo My Past Fight
Christian School's Betrayal: Lipscomb Academy Silences Students Honoring Assassinated Icon...
Leftists Baffled: Why Dining in Tents Is Cool, But Homeless Camps Blocking Sidewalks...
'That's a Revelation!' Scott Jennings Catches Bakari Sellers Admitting Joe Biden Weaponize...
New York City Mayor Eric Adams Tweet on September 26: 'I'm Not Going...
Teachers Union Prez: Trans Pendant, Whopping Lies, and Fascist Fanfic—Keep Him Away from...
Sen. John Fetterman: 'Political Violence Is Always Wrong—No Exceptions'
The Force Is Strong With Her: Winsome Sears' Star Wars Video Takes a...
BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Michigan Church and Active Fire - Multiple Victims, Shooter...
HOOBOY: Democrats Are Going to FREAK When They See This LEAKED Email From...
So CLOSE! John Harwood REALLY Thought He HAD Pete Hegseth Until Brit Hume...
Neera Tanden Says America's REAL Problem Is Republicans' Character and She Can Kindly...
Scott Jennings OWNING James Comey by Quoting What He Said the Day Trump...
Rep. Ron Wyden Forced to Eat His Own Anti-Trump Words HOURS After He...

Pinot Noir Over Portland: Kristof’s Rosy Spin on a City Besieged by Antifa Chaos

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on September 28, 2025
AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus

Oh, Nicholas Kristof, you are such a silly NYT columnist. 

Yes, he really tweeted that. 

Maybe the trick to living in Portland is staying wine drunk. Explains a lot. 

Lots of fire, bombs, rape and fighting, but the wine is a can't miss. 

Of course they know it's real. They just have money so it doesn't effect them so they don't care. 

Oh, that wasn't a fire bombed bus. It was ambiance. Wine by a roaring fire is perfect for autumn. Throw in some reruns of 'Gilmore Girls' and it would be the perfect fall evening. 

Morphine wouldn't take the edge off that. 

It's hard to find a good terrorist act and wine pairing.

