Ossoff’s Confession: Dems Lied About Biden’s Mental Decline to Cling to Power, Media Happily Played Along

At least he's honest.

Gotta credit Ossoff for admitting Democrats were lying about Joe Biden being completely gone mentally because they were worried about hurting their party



And importantly, they could count on the media to help them lie in support of the party too

pic.twitter.com/bbueFXnV7D — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) September 27, 2025

He admitted he cared more about the Democratic Party keeping power than his actual constituents, but at least he is telling the truth. Credit where it is due. Hope Georgians remember this when they go to the ballot box when he is up for re-election.

@benleo444

Your Dem guest seems like a very nice man Ben,although listening to him defend the indefensible about Joes condition I was reminded of that Orwell quote about the Party instructing people not to believe the evidence of their eyes & ears . . . . 😉 great show! https://t.co/VAinKTlQhk — Helen O'Driscoll (@boggywood) September 27, 2025

It's exactly what Orwell warned against.

Because they lie with impunity. Lying is breathing to a Democrat and the lust for power is insatiable.



He speaks calmly and the little truth he lets out is redeeming but understand he does it in service to the lie and the lust for power. He remains the scorpion. https://t.co/H0SQED9YCs — ValleyHeir (@ValleyHeir25) September 27, 2025

If you look at MSM Media journalists as partisan Democrat operatives it all makes sense. https://t.co/CeMICyNwRz — The Last Account on X (@SAK68) September 27, 2025

Always remember the Corporate Media is always working in service to the DNC. Always keep that in mind.

I think this gets the dynamic mostly wrong tho. If Donald Trump is a terrible threat and your candidate is unpopular and collapsing both physically and mentally, the logical move is to dump him ASAP. https://t.co/U85xCvR3Mg — Peter Spiliakos (@petespiliakos) September 27, 2025

They knew the alternative was just as bad or worse. They finally dumped Biden and quickly discovered Kamala couldn't cut it either.

They lied and covered up because of the threat posed by Trump. Does anyone doubt that they would've done exactly the same because of the threat posed by, say, Romney?



The threat that they're talking about isn't to the Republic. The threat is to their hold on power. — Mark Bowlin (@MLBowlin) September 27, 2025

It has nothing to do with Trump. They make Trump a 'boogey man' as an excuse. They would behave this way with any Republican. It's about power, not 'fear' of Trump being in charge.

Zero credit for stating the obvious once it doesn’t matter anymore — Man of the People (@MOTP42) September 27, 2025

Real journalists would be ashamed and try to do better in the future. — JeffC (@JeffChrz) September 27, 2025

Well yeah. There is no cost to him admitting it now. Good grief. — RT (@CorgiSquirrel) September 27, 2025

It's not like he has a spine of steel.

And weird how the 'spectre of Donald Trump' is never assessed after the fact to be completely hyperbolic. — Steve (@UberSteve) September 27, 2025

It's almost like he has been President before for four years and America survived so their 'Hitler' narrative is basically meaningless.

