Almost Everyone MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Talks to at DOJ and FBI Since Comey's...
Colombia’s Petro Joins 'Free Palestine' Mob, Urges US Troops to Mutiny—Trump Yanks His...
Chicago Teachers Union Honors Cop-Killer Assata Shakur While Teachers Fund Their Marxist H...
It's Sure Looking Like 'Obama's Presidential Library May Come to Symbolize More Than...
VIP
'Shoot ICE': ONE DAY After a Leftist Fired at an ICE Facility, Dem...
VIP
Here's Where Late Night "Comedy" Shows Started vs. Where They've Gone
Will Democrats Shut Down the Goverment Next Week? This Week on Capitol Hill...
Kamala Harris Would Like Everybody to Believe Trump's Margin of Victory Over Her...
JD Vance Says What Everyone Is Thinking: Listening to Kamala Makes Us Dumber
Paul Mauro’s Thread Exposes Des Moines’ Debacle: Illegal Superintendent with Gun Charge Hi...
Reed College Fires Safety Director for Snitching on Antifa Thug to FBI—Priorities Official...
VIP
Chuck Todd Calls ICE Agents ‘Jackbooted Thugs’ While Claiming Everyone Needs to Tone...
Pentagon Prepares for the First Military Execution in 60 Years as Nidal Hasan...
Demented Des Moines Dems Defend Illegal Superintendent Packing Heat and Dodging Deportatio...

Ossoff’s Confession: Dems Lied About Biden’s Mental Decline to Cling to Power, Media Happily Played Along

justmindy
justmindy | 2:00 PM on September 27, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

At least he's honest. 

Advertisement

He admitted he cared more about the Democratic Party keeping power than his actual constituents, but at least he is telling the truth. Credit where it is due. Hope Georgians remember this when they go to the ballot box when he is up for re-election. 

It's exactly what Orwell warned against. 

Recommended

Almost Everyone MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Talks to at DOJ and FBI Since Comey's Indictment Is Trying to Leave
Doug P.
Advertisement

Always remember the Corporate Media is always working in service to the DNC. Always keep that in mind. 

They knew the alternative was just as bad or worse. They finally dumped Biden and quickly discovered Kamala couldn't cut it either. 

It has nothing to do with Trump. They make Trump a 'boogey man' as an excuse. They would behave this way with any Republican. It's about power, not 'fear' of Trump being in charge. 

Advertisement

It's not like he has a spine of steel. 

It's almost like he has been President before for four years and America survived so their 'Hitler' narrative is basically meaningless.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Almost Everyone MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Talks to at DOJ and FBI Since Comey's Indictment Is Trying to Leave
Doug P.
It's Sure Looking Like 'Obama's Presidential Library May Come to Symbolize More Than Intended'
Doug P.
Colombia’s Petro Joins 'Free Palestine' Mob, Urges US Troops to Mutiny—Trump Yanks His Visa on the Spot
justmindy
Paul Mauro’s Thread Exposes Des Moines’ Debacle: Illegal Superintendent with Gun Charge Hired in Secret
justmindy
Chicago Teachers Union Honors Cop-Killer Assata Shakur While Teachers Fund Their Marxist Hero Worship
justmindy
Reed College Fires Safety Director for Snitching on Antifa Thug to FBI—Priorities Officially Upside Down
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Almost Everyone MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Talks to at DOJ and FBI Since Comey's Indictment Is Trying to Leave Doug P.
Advertisement