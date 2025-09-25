WaPo Says SecDef Pete Hegseth Calling a Meeting With Hundreds of Generals and...
New York Voters’ Bizarre Poll: Obsessed with Commie Politicians and Capitalism in a Total Trainwreck

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on September 25, 2025
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

There is something really wrong with New York City voters. Maybe the smell of urine and weed in the air is getting to their brains. 

What is wrong with these people? Do they not understand even basic economics? Are they all nepo babies so they've never had to think about monetary principles because money is just always available to them?

It's like they understand capitalism is what gave them this really nice life they enjoy and it is the only way out of abject poverty, but at the same time they think it's kind and woke to support Socialism. 

Those names also don't mix with successful economic policy. 

It's a tight race. 

But worse.

Some of the dumbest, but most educated people in America. 

People can now understand the origin story. 

If they don't, they're wrong and very naive. 

