New York Voters’ Bizarre Poll: Obsessed with Commie Politicians and Capitalism in a Total Trainwreck

There is something really wrong with New York City voters. Maybe the smell of urine and weed in the air is getting to their brains.

Amazing finding in the new Fox News mayoral poll: The only things New York City voters have net favorable views of are Bernie Sanders, Kathy Hochul, Zohran Mamdani, and capitalism pic.twitter.com/i3nTS87N4n — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) September 25, 2025

I'm putting together a team pic.twitter.com/IUv1TgPMck — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) September 25, 2025

What is wrong with these people? Do they not understand even basic economics? Are they all nepo babies so they've never had to think about monetary principles because money is just always available to them?

One of those four is not at all like the others! — Gulfside Sluggers (@Gulfside_Life) September 25, 2025

It's like they understand capitalism is what gave them this really nice life they enjoy and it is the only way out of abject poverty, but at the same time they think it's kind and woke to support Socialism.

The cognitive dissonance in this poll is off the charts. — Sophia (@RedNationx2) September 25, 2025

Wait, what? Those names do NOT mix with that other word. — Gina Beana Fofina (@Ginasassyass) September 25, 2025

Those names also don't mix with successful economic policy.

Good. I hope he wins. NYC voters who put him in office will deserve him. Can't wait to see the increase in wealthier people moving out. — GrilledTomatoes (@TomatoesGrilled) September 25, 2025

proof of insanity — Joe Dean (aka Jaded Joe) (@Myjdean3) September 25, 2025

Ny's are the craziest self absorbed useful idiots in the entire world except for maybe Hollywood — Star Buck (@StarBuc504) September 25, 2025

It's a tight race.

welcome back FDR — mustelid (@forgottene75) September 25, 2025

But worse.

Post-literacy America — Spice Boy Forever (@ForeverSpi80761) September 25, 2025

Some of the dumbest, but most educated people in America.

life for the 3% of new yorkers who have “never heard of” capitalism https://t.co/gXku8zw1KD pic.twitter.com/ongtI6QBiu — li@🔻online (@lllliatttt) September 25, 2025

i am going to become the joker https://t.co/2U2RwMIO0y — eko_dot_swf (@ek0zi3) September 25, 2025

People can now understand the origin story.

Funny result. I *hope* this means New Yorkers don’t see Zohran as enough of a disruptive force to be a threat to NY’s industrious spirit. https://t.co/Pk04JKnTFB — Michael Rio Stover (@RioStover) September 25, 2025

If they don't, they're wrong and very naive.

