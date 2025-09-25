Sulaiman Ahmed’s Gaza Riddle: Open-Air Prison or Paradise Before Israel’s Just Retaliation

Mob Rule & Mask Mandates: Exposing the Left’s Lunacy
justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on September 25, 2025
AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi

They can't decide if Palestine before was an open air prison or a luxurious vacation locale. 

Looks like a pretty nice 'open air prison'.

A really bad idea. 

All built with foreign aid money that was supposed to go toward building schools, hospitals and infrastructure for the civilians. 

It was a very bad idea for them to come into a sovereign country, murder people, rape women and kill babies. They should not have done that. 

It seems like they had a real good thing going and they decided to royally screw that up. 

Except Miami knows how to stay in its lane and not cause trouble. 

Not a bad suggestion.

It's very sad they couldn't figure that out before they royally screwed it up. Some folks are their own worst enemy. 

Hopefully, they have learned their lesson. Doesn't seem that way, but maybe.

ANTISEMITISM GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIANS

