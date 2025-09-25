Sulaiman Ahmed’s Gaza Riddle: Open-Air Prison or Paradise Before Israel’s Just Retaliation

They can't decide if Palestine before was an open air prison or a luxurious vacation locale.

This was Palestine BEFORE the GENOCIDE pic.twitter.com/fZ3Gj3jJBs — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) September 25, 2025

Looks like a pretty nice 'open air prison'.

So starting a war was a bad idea https://t.co/PvX9UPgckM — Dollar Bill (@WilliamMarquar8) September 25, 2025

A really bad idea.

Ah, that prison camp you all whinged about. What a dump. https://t.co/hbwhlFouu8 — KW (@DPAutomation) September 25, 2025

All built by Hamas, I remind you. https://t.co/3PtUbazG7N — Tlemceni Suhayl 🦦 | Doraemon Extremist (@TlemceniSuhayl) September 25, 2025

All built with foreign aid money that was supposed to go toward building schools, hospitals and infrastructure for the civilians.

This is the gaza port area before and after the israeli genocide , It's now completely exterminated https://t.co/7qVGdoR1r7 pic.twitter.com/prPD0vpH3r — Anonymous (@anonymousxoaa) September 25, 2025

It was a very bad idea for them to come into a sovereign country, murder people, rape women and kill babies. They should not have done that.

ohhh so it wasn't an "open air concentration camp"? Filthy rat. Glad it's being flattened now https://t.co/mzBdyNTj3R — emily (@itsreallyemilyy) September 25, 2025

I was reliably informed that Gaza was an open air prison. Maybe Oct. 7th wasn't such a good idea after all. https://t.co/c4L5Oir2LZ pic.twitter.com/M7dNcVpgy2 — Grouchy Old Lady 🍻🏈⚜️🐗 (@oldladysagrouch) September 25, 2025

It seems like they had a real good thing going and they decided to royally screw that up.

Yeah, shame Hamas so desperate to perpetrate the genocide and now they're experiencing the justified consequences of the genocide. https://t.co/rM50p2RkCv — Observant JC (@JcObservant) September 25, 2025

Miami and Palestine got alot in common https://t.co/oAHd5scRcT — 10! (@_TNSKA) September 25, 2025

Except Miami knows how to stay in its lane and not cause trouble.

Nicest open air, concentration camp I've ever seen. https://t.co/rGMOxGkFoF — TM (@TJMCMLXXII) September 25, 2025

When the SEVERELY under-powered Minority picks a fight, they usually get crushed!

I'd like to point out the only historical references that the LITTLE GUY won, I believe that was DAVID. He may have been Jewish, and became a King. Maybe You all should convert to Judaism ✡️ https://t.co/pYmKTXwI7w pic.twitter.com/YcgLe5B0ot — MAGA Patriot Scully (@PatrickScully67) September 25, 2025

Not a bad suggestion.

The open air prison used to look like this?



They had a pretty good deal before they ruined it then https://t.co/HXJuaFro1S — The Highland Knight (@KnightHighland) September 25, 2025

It's very sad they couldn't figure that out before they royally screwed it up. Some folks are their own worst enemy.

Looks good. Probably shouldn’t have carried out that attack on October 7th then. https://t.co/SpjnanvGrj — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 25, 2025

Hopefully, they have learned their lesson. Doesn't seem that way, but maybe.

