‘This Is Vile’: DHS Tells the AP to Stop With the Pro-Criminal Propaganda
John Brown Gun Club Recruits on Campus Saying It's the Only Group That...
Brian Stelter Claims Jimmy Kimmel ‘Is at the Peak of His Powers’ Right...
CNN's Kimmel Viewership Analysis 'Said the Quiet Part Out Loud and Didn't Even...
Ilhan Omar Calls to Abolish ICE After NBC News Story About ICE Using...
Kid Ditches School for Epic VP Vance Selfie—Talk About a History Lesson
VIP
This Is RICH! Proven Liars on the Left Now Tell People They Can't...
WATCH: James Comey to Be Indicted Says ... MSNBC? And CNN?
'I Am Furious': Ben Affleck’s Daughter Demands Mask Mandates During UN Speech
Google Busted + Dallas Shooting: America in Crisis
Wajahat Ali's Clueless Crash: White Shooter Isn't Leftist, Spins Lies, Gets X's Savage...
Joy Reid Explains How JD Vance Got Into Yale Through Affirmative Action; Vance...
Jonathan Turley Has Breaking News for Adam Schiff About the FBI's John Bolton...
'Wait for It!' WH Unveils Presidential Walk of Fame (Pay Close Attention to...

Vance Torches Obama Bro Favreau in ICE Shooting Clash, Slaps Him with a Hilarious New Spicy Moniker

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on September 24, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Do the Obama Bros turned Podcasters ever stop lying? Like ever? Jon Favreau, host of 'Pod Save America' and former Obama bro decided today to start one with Vice President Vance. That didn't go so well for him. 

Advertisement

So, Vice President Vance made a very normal statement in the wake of yet another tragedy. He called for the end to the violence. Jon Favreau then quote tweeted him and said he was not a 'reliable source' of information. What the heck? 

First of all, Vance is the Vice President, so he likely has more information about the situation than a pod bro. Secondly, the information he was dispensing was accurate. 

Recommended

CNN's Kimmel Viewership Analysis 'Said the Quiet Part Out Loud and Didn't Even Notice!'
Doug P.
Advertisement

He is absolutely hilarious.

We really don't. 

He is going 'Full Send'. 

According to news reports, it sounds like Vance is exactly right. Someone should tell, Jon. 

Yeah, it's a real mystery. 

Advertisement

They never want to actually defend their positions. That's the crazy part. 

Could be anything! Maybe the killer was European and just hates the way Americans love ice. 

Every.single.day.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA FAKE NEWS GUN CONTROL GUN VIOLENCE JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Kimmel Viewership Analysis 'Said the Quiet Part Out Loud and Didn't Even Notice!'
Doug P.
‘This Is Vile’: DHS Tells the AP to Stop With the Pro-Criminal Propaganda
Brett T.
Jonathan Turley Has Breaking News for Adam Schiff About the FBI's John Bolton Raid
Doug P.
'I Am Furious': Ben Affleck’s Daughter Demands Mask Mandates During UN Speech
Brett T.
John Brown Gun Club Recruits on Campus Saying It's the Only Group That Celebrates When Nazis Die
Brett T.
Joy Reid Explains How JD Vance Got Into Yale Through Affirmative Action; Vance Responds With Meme
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN's Kimmel Viewership Analysis 'Said the Quiet Part Out Loud and Didn't Even Notice!' Doug P.
Advertisement