Vance Torches Obama Bro Favreau in ICE Shooting Clash, Slaps Him with a Hilarious New Spicy Moniker

Do the Obama Bros turned Podcasters ever stop lying? Like ever? Jon Favreau, host of 'Pod Save America' and former Obama bro decided today to start one with Vice President Vance. That didn't go so well for him.

The Vice President is not a reliable source of information.



This is now the fifth or sixth time he’s posted a political take contradicted by facts from his own law enforcement agencies. pic.twitter.com/O0mfLNaoXI — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 24, 2025

So, Vice President Vance made a very normal statement in the wake of yet another tragedy. He called for the end to the violence. Jon Favreau then quote tweeted him and said he was not a 'reliable source' of information. What the heck?

The gunman had anti-ICE messaging carved on the bullets he used. What, precisely, did I get wrong, dipsh@t? https://t.co/XRtFm4vdVB — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 24, 2025

First of all, Vance is the Vice President, so he likely has more information about the situation than a pod bro. Secondly, the information he was dispensing was accurate.

The last few weeks has really opened my eyes to the amount of gas lighting the left subjects themselves in. All it takes is for an individual to do a double take and do their own research and now they've lost that person. (Example: the left lost many supporters once they really… https://t.co/wXLBjMg2N8 — Marcelino Quito (@marsyjr) September 24, 2025

I love Vance. He's starting to become as snarky as Trump. More of this please. https://t.co/cdnbxL34hT — Marc Whittemore (@MarcWhittemore) September 24, 2025

He is absolutely hilarious.

We don't deserve you 🤣 https://t.co/YaA5YxlBS0 — Two Weeks LOL (@TwoWeeksLOL) September 24, 2025

We really don't.

48 is holding nothing back! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 24, 2025

He is going 'Full Send'.

According to news reports, it sounds like Vance is exactly right. Someone should tell, Jon.

Wonder what radicalized the gunman? https://t.co/TobdcBCGaN — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) September 24, 2025

Yeah, it's a real mystery.

Leftists are good at engaging in the active denial of reality. “This isn’t happening, you liar, but I’m going to celebrate how it’s good that it happens and I encourage it, actually.” — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 24, 2025

I asked him the same question.



Interesting how you ask them to be specific and instantly they fall apart in their lies... pic.twitter.com/TyGFBlB54a — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 24, 2025

They never want to actually defend their positions. That's the crazy part.

"Anti-ICE" could mean anything. The shooter's parents might have been killed by Mr. Freeze. — Moog Rogue (@MoogRogue) September 24, 2025

Could be anything! Maybe the killer was European and just hates the way Americans love ice.

Keep calling out the liars. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 24, 2025

Every.single.day.

