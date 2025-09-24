Kamala's 'Brat' Bust: A Charisma-Free Campaign Cringe-Fest with Audiobook Monotony

Sniper Shoots Several People at ICE Facility In Texas; JD Vance and Kristi...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 AM on September 24, 2025
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Kamala can't even talk about a pop culture moment in her campaign with any excitement. She really has zero personality or charisma. Just listen ... it sounds like she is talking about getting a root canal, for goodness sake. 

She acts like she is recounting a national security event or something. 

It's all downhill from here for Kamala's political career.

Is it possible to hope they both lose the argument? 

Trump is definitely a dictator as you can see by David feeling just fine calling him names on the internet because he knows there will be no consequences. 

Kamala is the opposite of funny or cool, so that makes sense. 

Like Russia launched a missile at Alaska. 

She won't ever be President, period.

