Kamala's 'Brat' Bust: A Charisma-Free Campaign Cringe-Fest with Audiobook Monotony

Kamala can't even talk about a pop culture moment in her campaign with any excitement. She really has zero personality or charisma. Just listen ... it sounds like she is talking about getting a root canal, for goodness sake.

Kamala Harris recalls first learning about Charli xcx’s “kamala IS brat” tweet. pic.twitter.com/d5Lkmgog7M — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 23, 2025

unreal level of ego plus totally tone-deaf https://t.co/lc8vHys7lO — marincountyconfidential (@marindatanow) September 24, 2025

At 5:29 pm https://t.co/K8yLCTy9hD — Squatter In The White House (@__StopBeingJoe) September 24, 2025

did we really need to know the exact time her staff told her?? 😭😭 https://t.co/gUum7KifrQ — 🔥ChrOmARTica💧 (@OmarVladdy) September 24, 2025

She acts like she is recounting a national security event or something.

this. makes me want to vomit 😎 https://t.co/Ze1feListt — syd 🌈✨ (@sydtheOGfangirl) September 24, 2025

This was and will always be the peak moment of her life https://t.co/MvuZf4hqOF — Too Much Context FreddyG 🍉🇵🇸 (@OrangeFreddyG) September 24, 2025

It's all downhill from here for Kamala's political career.

oh shes stupid stupid https://t.co/vYPnbneoHD — Frances Ha Forever 🇵🇸 (@classicfzh) September 24, 2025

Is it possible to hope they both lose the argument?

Is it brat to spend $1.5 billion to lose a winnable election against an unpopular authortarian? Just checking on terminology here… https://t.co/z00mgAx35X — David Sirota (@davidsirota) September 24, 2025

Trump is definitely a dictator as you can see by David feeling just fine calling him names on the internet because he knows there will be no consequences.

close your eyes and it sounds like she's announcing the death of someone https://t.co/yPS6WKtXvV — ieuan (@IeuanWelshey) September 24, 2025

unfortunately i was also at the scene of the crime https://t.co/Fs9rCNbYJR pic.twitter.com/bqJ9iz1DQE — ✰ isla (@grogucent) September 24, 2025

This video is the opposite of brat https://t.co/48CKEvYESb — 𝕶𝖎𝖙𝖙𝖞 🥀 (@Kittypoo997) September 24, 2025

You could not pay me to read this book oh my lord https://t.co/r9bFTDzfph — H-Dog (@H_Dog66) September 24, 2025

The Kamala team embracing the brat meme was when it stopped being funny https://t.co/kvfsXSFj0o — Bloo (@Bloo95) September 23, 2025

Kamala is the opposite of funny or cool, so that makes sense.

They're going to give her a Grammy for this drivel, aren't they? 🙄 https://t.co/OZRASILNFn — Nunya Bees-Niss (@_2plus2makes4_) September 23, 2025

They’re calling it the most natural sounding reading of all time https://t.co/LlkZTvjxsh — Wagner Koop (@WagsKoop) September 23, 2025

She was "alerted". Drama is in their DNA. https://t.co/9vEdHlrnPM — KW🇨🇦 (@BoomersConserv) September 23, 2025

Like Russia launched a missile at Alaska.

Reading this like she’s telling us about when the second tower was hit 😭 https://t.co/NUvXvzWlFQ — Matt (@Yuncle1) September 23, 2025

Yeah, keep acting that way and you'll NEVER be President. — Damon Strong (@DamonStrong) September 23, 2025

She won't ever be President, period.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

