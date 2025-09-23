Rep. Dan Goldman Asks X to Name ONE Member of 'Antifa'
Katie Pavlich Assures Kamala Harris the UN Is Not Laughing at Trump
FEEL-GOOD Story of the Day: Man Gets Bear Sprayed Trying to Vandalize Charlie...
WATCH: London Cop Threatens to Arrest a Man for Being ‘Openly Jewish’
Apple TV+ Indefinitely Delays New Show About Undercover Investigator of Online Hate Groups
You Don't Hate the Media Enough: NBC Claims ICE Used a 5 Year...
WATCH: Ohio School Official on 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' Policy Regarding Gender Identity...
Expectant Libs Post TikTok Videos of Themselves Gobbling Down Tylenol to Spite Trump,...
Pastor Gets a Face Full of Pepper Spray at ICE Protest—Cue the Holy...
U.K. Labour Party Wants to Redefine 'Islamophobia' to Make it Illegal to Discuss...
Sunny Hostin Asks Kamala Harris About 'Pulling the Pin on the Hand Grenade'...
Jake Tapper: Jimmy Kimmel Suspension ‘Most Direct Infringement on Free Speech’ in His...
This VA School Allegedly Coerced Minors To Abort Their Babies.
Dearborn Dude's Wild 'America Must Fall' Rant: What in the Actual Heck is...

Teachers Union VP’s Vile Rant on Charlie Kirk’s Murder Proves Leftist Lunacy Runs the Show

justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 PM on September 23, 2025
Twitchy

In the days after Charlie Kirk's murder, there were many insane takes by the Left. This one by Randi Weingarten's Union Vice President is particularly disturbing. It once again proves the only goal of the Teacher's Union is to advance Leftism. 

Advertisement

First of all, there was never any evidence the shooter was a white supremacist or a follower of Nick Fuentes. Yes, his parents are Republicans, but they made it very clear, very soon he had left home because of political disputes. We then found out he was dating a trans man and participated in online 'furry' activities. That's the opposite of what someone on the Right would do. 

It's no wonder college campuses are dumpster fires.

He should have tweeted an apology instead. 

Recommended

FEEL-GOOD Story of the Day: Man Gets Bear Sprayed Trying to Vandalize Charlie Kirk's Memorial and LOLLL
Laura W.
Advertisement

Commies of a feather flock together.

Heavy on the audited part.

He absolutely is.

So, he's a keyboard warrior. Such a great example for students about civility of the internet for the VP of the national Teacher's Union to agree that a political opponent should eat poo (that's the kind word, but not the word he used).

Advertisement

That's (D) Different. 

She agrees with him.

By any means necessary.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CAMPUS CARRY CRITICAL RACE THEORY EDUCATION GUN VIOLENCE TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FEEL-GOOD Story of the Day: Man Gets Bear Sprayed Trying to Vandalize Charlie Kirk's Memorial and LOLLL
Laura W.
Rep. Dan Goldman Asks X to Name ONE Member of 'Antifa'
Brett T.
Katie Pavlich Assures Kamala Harris the UN Is Not Laughing at Trump
Brett T.
WATCH: London Cop Threatens to Arrest a Man for Being ‘Openly Jewish’
Aaron Walker
You Don't Hate the Media Enough: NBC Claims ICE Used a 5 Year Old as Bait and Gets Bodied By DHS
Eric V.
Pastor Gets a Face Full of Pepper Spray at ICE Protest—Cue the Holy Hypocrisy Debate
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

FEEL-GOOD Story of the Day: Man Gets Bear Sprayed Trying to Vandalize Charlie Kirk's Memorial and LOLLL Laura W.
Advertisement