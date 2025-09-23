Teachers Union VP’s Vile Rant on Charlie Kirk’s Murder Proves Leftist Lunacy Runs the Show

In the days after Charlie Kirk's murder, there were many insane takes by the Left. This one by Randi Weingarten's Union Vice President is particularly disturbing. It once again proves the only goal of the Teacher's Union is to advance Leftism.

Advertisement

He is a vice president of Randi Weingarten’s teachers union. pic.twitter.com/yTV3jZ2x0O — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 23, 2025

First of all, there was never any evidence the shooter was a white supremacist or a follower of Nick Fuentes. Yes, his parents are Republicans, but they made it very clear, very soon he had left home because of political disputes. We then found out he was dating a trans man and participated in online 'furry' activities. That's the opposite of what someone on the Right would do.

He is also the president of the university professors union. pic.twitter.com/0n3rAgHWED — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 23, 2025

It's no wonder college campuses are dumpster fires.

How odd, @ProfTWolf accidentally locked his account. pic.twitter.com/eqqJqQVSa4 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 23, 2025

He should have tweeted an apology instead.

Just a reminder: Mussolini was a school teacher before entering politics. So , there's that. — Steve Bartin (@stevebartin) September 23, 2025

Commies of a feather flock together.

Reject @rweingarten and her mentally ill VP need to be investigated and audited — RealRooster (@arriola_real) September 23, 2025

Heavy on the audited part.

These people just can't get any more disgusting! — Teri Batts (@battst76) September 23, 2025

This person is unstable — Maria Pine (@MariaPine10) September 23, 2025

He absolutely is.

Reason 635965 to homeschool your children. https://t.co/fpBsbphdCS — 703 (@UtProsim540) September 23, 2025

Same guy. Now his profile is locked down. https://t.co/9MWGv5MrGB pic.twitter.com/E5Y4PAJSAf — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 23, 2025

So, he's a keyboard warrior. Such a great example for students about civility of the internet for the VP of the national Teacher's Union to agree that a political opponent should eat poo (that's the kind word, but not the word he used).

@EDSecMcMahon abolish the teachers union please. This is unacceptable. https://t.co/GAbJTk293F — Sunshine Diamond Eyes (@sundiamondshine) September 23, 2025

He’s an uneducated, ignorant fool. Just like the Education System has become since Carter started the Department of Education. https://t.co/PCDsGTpjQy — Lisa Nieminski #FJB (@LisaNieminski) September 23, 2025

Advertisement

“Misinformation is good when we do it” https://t.co/gyREbdDEek — Virginia Yankee (@VirginiaYankee1) September 23, 2025

That's (D) Different.

Hey @rweingarten, why do you have someone like this guy as a Vice President of your union? https://t.co/9MWGv5MrGB — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 23, 2025

She agrees with him.

They truly are an immoral bunch. The only prerequisite for most leftists today is “does it benefit my side?” Anything is allowed. https://t.co/P5ZfrPprGt — The Abnormal One (@LFCVegas) September 23, 2025

By any means necessary.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.