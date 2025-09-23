Eric Adams’ Mysterious Absence Sparks Rumors of NYC Re-Election Retreat

Sad news for the folks of New York City if this rumor is true. Yes, Eric Adams is a raging Leftist, but he's way better than Zohran Mamdani and that is who they are going to end up with if things continue on this current trajectory.

Mayor Eric Adams mysteriously took the weekend off — and even skipped the African American Day Parade in Harlem — as resurrected rumors swirled about him dropping his long-shot re-election bid.

Adams had no public events Saturday and Sunday — as mayor or mayoral hopeful — while his three opponents hopscotched the Big Apple with six weeks to go before November’s election.

The flailing, fourth-place-polling incumbent resurfaced Monday for blitz of morning show appearances, where he tried to downplay his conspicuous absence and angrily dodged questions about him potentially dropping his re-election bid.

“Well, you know, unlike the other candidates in the race, I have a day job,” said Adams, who is running as an independent after skipping a June Democratic Party primary.

A sitting New York City mayor’s day job, however, usually consists of showing face at events such as Sunday’s African American Day Parade.

Adams, the city’s second black mayor, had attended the parade each of his previous years in office, starting in 2022.

“Mayor Adams squanders the pulpit power of incumbency with only three months to go in his first term,” said Ken Frydman, a Democratic political operative. “Does the sitting, African American mayor, only the city’s second, have somewhere better to be than the African American Day parade? Looks like he’s thrown in the towel.”

One Harlem Dem who requested anonymity said, “Eric was missed.”