Dearborn Dude's Wild 'America Must Fall' Rant: What in the Actual Heck is This Dude Talking About

Twitchy is fun and snarky, but occasionally, we share genuinely terrifying stories. This is one of those times.

🇺🇸 Meanwhile in Dearborn, Michigan



“America must fall”



This City is already over 55% Muslim & they clearly don’t have plans at stopping there. pic.twitter.com/bPVr2aLuTl — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) September 22, 2025

Obviously, this is just one man and his partner with crazy eyes, but one has to imagine there are many more who think like him. That could be a problem for the American way of life since he is clear his goal is to make America fall (or fail ... depending on what you hear).

Democratic Party wants the American empire to fall, and white liberal women approve this message. Got it, thanks https://t.co/9Fz704y7hN — johnnysouk (@johnnysouky) September 23, 2025

Videos like this, scares me for the western world, being politically correct.



England, France and Germany should be worried, at how bold these people are becoming. https://t.co/XPijyrzF10 — משרת אגח של ישו (@Etubom__) September 23, 2025

Those who are not citizens should be deported. Those who are citizens and are threatening America’s security should be investigated for immigration violation. @Sec_Noem @SecRubio @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/Y8qdrmzsMd — Marie Baldwin (@d1baldwin) September 23, 2025

This should absolutely be the blueprint for dealing with these matters.

I just don’t get it. Why wouldn’t you go live in a Muslim country instead of living in America and complaining about it?? I just don’t get it. — Thomas (@WayBack69420) September 22, 2025

It seems he would be much happier.

She looks like she’s being held captive pic.twitter.com/zlV0CSoHjO — Mike Fishhook (@_Fishhook_) September 23, 2025

Where’s @ICEgov when you need them?! If these people are not assimilating they shouldn’t be allowed in our country. 🤨 — Denise Crabtree ✝️🦋🇺🇸🇷🇺 (@Keystones943) September 22, 2025

Clearly, ICE needs more personnel to monitor social media and investigate people making these types of claims.

the woman beside him : "bro stop, this is getting us deported" pic.twitter.com/DD6eurF7TB — Ava 🌸 (@booktalkava) September 23, 2025

Chuck E. Cheese is worried.

Sir, would you like to clarify that? Because that sure sounds like a threat, but we don't have the full context.



I live within 20 minutes of your city and I wouldn't take kindly to you or anyone else coming into our community and being willing to give your life to take down this… — Peter S. Lee (@pleemirage) September 23, 2025

It's always important to know who you are dealing with.

