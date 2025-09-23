Dearborn Dude's Wild 'America Must Fall' Rant: What in the Actual Heck is This Dude Talking About

U.K. Labour Party Wants to Redefine 'Islamophobia' to Make it Illegal to Discuss...
justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on September 23, 2025
meme

Twitchy is fun and snarky, but occasionally, we share genuinely terrifying stories. This is one of those times. 

Obviously, this is just one man and his partner with crazy eyes, but one has to imagine there are many more who think like him. That could be a problem for the American way of life since he is clear his goal is to make America fall (or fail ... depending on what you hear). 

This should absolutely be the blueprint for dealing with these matters. 

It seems he would be much happier. 

Clearly, ICE needs more personnel to monitor social media and investigate people making these types of claims. 

Chuck E. Cheese is worried.

It's always important to know who you are dealing with.

