Shocker: BLM Activist Admits Turning Donations Into Designer Lifestyle and Vacation Vibes

justmindy
justmindy | 12:40 PM on September 23, 2025
AP Photo/Noah Berger

In the least surprising new of the day, a BLM linked activist admitted she scammed donors to fund her own lifestyle. 

A once-celebrated Boston social activist has pleaded guilty to defrauding donors — including Black Lives Matter — out of thousands of dollars that she used as a personal piggy bank.

Monica Cannon-Grant, 44, pleaded guilty Monday to 18 counts of fraud-related crimes that she committed with her late husband while operating their Violence in Boston (VIB) activists group, according to the US Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

The activist scammed money — including $3,000 from a BLM group — while claiming it was to help feed children and run protests like one in 2020 over the murder of George Floyd and police violence. 

Cannon-Grant also conned her way into getting $100,000 in federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits — which she used to pay off her personal auto loan and car insurance policy.

But she has now confessed to transferring funds to personal bank accounts to pay for rent, shopping sprees, delivery meals, visits to a nail salon — and even a summer vacation to Maryland.

Lots of 'activists' claimed the money was going to 'feeding children'. Since they weren't actually feeding kids, what happened to those poor children? Were they really hungry or are there fewer hungry kids than we've been led to believe?

Clearly, some activists are taking advantage of the government and the goodness of people's heart to shake them down. 

Who knew 'activism' were so lucrative. 

This makes it very difficult for people to take actual people trying to help seriously. 

Clearly, she took lots of people for fools.

