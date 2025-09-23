Shocker: BLM Activist Admits Turning Donations Into Designer Lifestyle and Vacation Vibes

In the least surprising new of the day, a BLM linked activist admitted she scammed donors to fund her own lifestyle.

BLM-linked activist admits conning donors to fund her lavish lifestyle https://t.co/FWc39r3Ibr pic.twitter.com/FGRoi2Lf1H — New York Post (@nypost) September 23, 2025

A once-celebrated Boston social activist has pleaded guilty to defrauding donors — including Black Lives Matter — out of thousands of dollars that she used as a personal piggy bank. Monica Cannon-Grant, 44, pleaded guilty Monday to 18 counts of fraud-related crimes that she committed with her late husband while operating their Violence in Boston (VIB) activists group, according to the US Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts. The activist scammed money — including $3,000 from a BLM group — while claiming it was to help feed children and run protests like one in 2020 over the murder of George Floyd and police violence. Cannon-Grant also conned her way into getting $100,000 in federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits — which she used to pay off her personal auto loan and car insurance policy. But she has now confessed to transferring funds to personal bank accounts to pay for rent, shopping sprees, delivery meals, visits to a nail salon — and even a summer vacation to Maryland.

Lots of 'activists' claimed the money was going to 'feeding children'. Since they weren't actually feeding kids, what happened to those poor children? Were they really hungry or are there fewer hungry kids than we've been led to believe?

She was Bostonian of the Year. She got awards from the Celtics. She ran a nonprofit. And she used it all to scam the public. The media won’t touch this—but I will. https://t.co/ir3q9lqYrh — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) September 23, 2025

This is what happens when activist nonprofits operate with zero oversight. Monica Cannon-Grant used BLM donations to fund her lifestyle while the DOJ looked the other way. Time to audit every dime. https://t.co/ir3q9lqqBJ — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) September 23, 2025

Clearly, some activists are taking advantage of the government and the goodness of people's heart to shake them down.

Monica Cannon-Grant stole from donors, scammed the government, and lived it up while preaching about oppression. BLM grift is the only nonprofit where fraud is part of the mission statement. https://t.co/ir3q9lqYrh — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) September 23, 2025

Funny how “activism” sometimes just means funding your own Gucci collection with other people’s cash. — Ⓜ️umo✝️ (@20300Sam) September 23, 2025

Who knew 'activism' were so lucrative.

Her Gofundme will help her through this misunderstanding — Jay Valentine (@LordValentine_) September 23, 2025

i refuse to donate money to anything now after seeing how many charities are just scams



good job poisoning the well of charity people — 1977 (@SamuelB21133919) September 23, 2025

This makes it very difficult for people to take actual people trying to help seriously.

girl really said charity begins at my gucci closet lol — Lily (@lily_raey) September 23, 2025

"A fool and his money are soon parted." — Son of a Sailor (@DSCUSN94) September 23, 2025

Clearly, she took lots of people for fools.

