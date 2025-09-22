Karoline Leavitt TORCHES House Dems Voting No on the Kirk Resolution (AND for...
Erika Kirk’s Challenge Could Change EVERYTHING.
Jim Acosta Seems Proud to Hear How Brave He Is to Interview a...
Brigitte Macron's Gender Reveal Goes to Court: X's Snarky Reply Party Steals the...
WATCH: A Lip Reading Expert Tells Us What President Trump and Elon Musk...
Here's Mamdani's Plan for Turbocharging Dem Sanctuary Policies ('the Midterm Ads Write The...
It Gets WORSE: Abigail Spanberger's Staff Gets PHYSICAL With Journo Asking Her About...
BREAKING: Rob Reiner LIVES! ALSO BREAKING: He's Still a Tool: Bill Maher SPARS...
Kimmel-Defending Howard Stern Says 'We're Not Gonna Bow to the Gov't' (Remember 'F**k...
YIKES! Check Out Ilhan Omar's List of 'Things' She's Proud to Be ......
VA Journo Abigail Spanberger LITERALLY Ran From Who Asked About Men in Girls'...
Douglass Mackey Launches a Self-Awareness Nuke After Hillary Clinton Wraps Herself In the...
Nasty Troll Makes UGLY Dig at Erika Kirk's Memorial Entrance and TPUSA Spokesman...
WHAT Do We Have HERE? Turns Out Things Weren't So Great for Jimmy...

NYT's Palestinian Author Sob Story: Skips the Part Where She Cheers Hamas and Calls Israelis Nazis

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on September 22, 2025
imgflip

It seems like 'The New York Times' is leaving out a bit of the story. 

Advertisement

The most glaring omission: Jenan Matari’s social media.

Matari herself directed the Times to her feeds. Yet reporters Taylor Robinson and Samantha Latson apparently didn’t bother looking.

Just a sampling of her posts (all publicly available):

  • Comparisons of Israel to Nazi Germany and calls Israelis “Nazis.”
  • Accusations that the U.S. is under “Zionist occupation.”
  • Posts just hours after October 7 describing Hamas’s atrocities—massacres, rapes, and the murder of children—as legitimate “resistance.”
  • Explicit celebration of the Hamas attacks as a “Palestinian uprising” against “colonialism.”

Oh, so maybe that was the problem and not that she was a 'Palestinian author'. That's a bit of a different story. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It's almost like if you call whole communities 'Nazis', they won't want to work with  you. 

Basically. 

They're mostly probably right. 

Fair point.

Advertisement

Their agenda is always what the Left wants to put out. That's their agenda. 

Imagine that.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM HAMAS MEDIA BIAS PALESTINIANS THE NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Brigitte Macron's Gender Reveal Goes to Court: X's Snarky Reply Party Steals the Show
justmindy
WATCH: A Lip Reading Expert Tells Us What President Trump and Elon Musk Said at the Charlie Kirk Memorial
Aaron Walker
Here's Mamdani's Plan for Turbocharging Dem Sanctuary Policies ('the Midterm Ads Write Themselves')
Doug P.
BREAKING: Rob Reiner LIVES! ALSO BREAKING: He's Still a Tool: Bill Maher SPARS With Reiner and OOF -Watch
Sam J.
Jim Acosta Seems Proud to Hear How Brave He Is to Interview a Fired WaPo Columnist
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement