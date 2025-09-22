NYT's Palestinian Author Sob Story: Skips the Part Where She Cheers Hamas and Calls Israelis Nazis

It seems like 'The New York Times' is leaving out a bit of the story.

Explain to me how the NYT published this post insinuating that a Palestinian author was unfairly being targeted for her views without detailing the actual posts that led to the concerns?



Why would "journalists" intentionally omit central information from a story? pic.twitter.com/yqofIrYtLQ — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 22, 2025

Advertisement

Of course the answer is that if they had detailed the posts, then the concerns of the community would make a lot more sense and the narrative being sold would fall apart. They want to tell readers what to think, not inform them.



This isn't journalism. https://t.co/gg0Da7ffGo pic.twitter.com/iz02AioJCX — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 22, 2025

The most glaring omission: Jenan Matari’s social media. Matari herself directed the Times to her feeds. Yet reporters Taylor Robinson and Samantha Latson apparently didn’t bother looking. Just a sampling of her posts (all publicly available): Comparisons of Israel to Nazi Germany and calls Israelis “Nazis.”

Accusations that the U.S. is under “Zionist occupation.”

Posts just hours after October 7 describing Hamas’s atrocities—massacres, rapes, and the murder of children—as legitimate “resistance.”

Explicit celebration of the Hamas attacks as a “Palestinian uprising” against “colonialism.”

Oh, so maybe that was the problem and not that she was a 'Palestinian author'. That's a bit of a different story.

The scare quotes are the icing on the cake. If the author was spewing disgusting, violence-promoting rhetoric, then yes, there would be concerns from other communities. — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) September 22, 2025

It's almost like if you call whole communities 'Nazis', they won't want to work with you.

“Young Adolf was doing what most first-time authors do, promote his book at local retailers. But the bookshop canceled over ‘community’ concerns led by a local rabbi, who took a few out-of-context comments from the author’s ‘My Struggle.’” - today’s NYT in 1925, probably. — BearFlagFan (@BearFlagFan) September 22, 2025

Basically.

Journalists now assume that people won't read past the headline — James David Dickson (@downi75) September 22, 2025

They're mostly probably right.

Again - they are coming with whatever they can to push/encourage their readers towards hate.



They know their readers have a letter limit when reading. Once the limit is reached, next headline. — justathreeringcircus (@ezroll234) September 22, 2025

stop using the word journalist, it's narrativist. — EpsteinListDidNotHangItself (@tinleyharrier) September 22, 2025

Fair point.

"Democracy Dies in Darkness" isn't a warning, it's an aspiration. — David Gerstman (@soccerdhg) September 22, 2025

Advertisement

Because it’s the @nytimes. They have an agenda to push — KoolRock🇺🇸 (@JF_Adams73) September 22, 2025

Their agenda is always what the Left wants to put out. That's their agenda.

A lot of NYT journalists probably aren’t quite ready to grapple with the reality that most Americans don’t want to associate with someone who celebrates a horrific terrorist attack, or—worse—calls for it to happen “on a global scale.” https://t.co/dKM4hz6oYK pic.twitter.com/3cVCVDF1tk — Kathryn Paisner (@KathrynPaisner) September 22, 2025

Imagine that.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.