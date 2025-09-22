TikTok's Somaya Spews Lies: Dragging Erika Kirk and Usha Vance Through the Mud
David Pakman’s Hot Take: Smearing Charlie Kirk’s Touching Memorial as ‘Disgusting’ Rage-Bait

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on September 22, 2025
Imgflip

Youtube host David Pakman was not at all happy with the Charlie Kirk Memorial today and he wanted to be sure Twitter knew about it. 

Anyone who watched the memorial saw a beautiful service with moving praise and worship music, lovely speeches and preaching The Gospel, and stories shared of a great man. Apparently, Pakman saw something entirely different. He should maybe get checked for his paranoia.

That sounds like a boiling point. Thankfully, the Right is calling for calm, prayer and peaceful debate. 

At minimum, they want us all to shut up.

No, instead there were people talking about Jesus and Love and kindness.

They couldn't even wait 24 hours. 

It certainly feels that way. 

That seems much more offensive, honestly.

