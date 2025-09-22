David Pakman’s Hot Take: Smearing Charlie Kirk’s Touching Memorial as ‘Disgusting’ Rage-Bait

Youtube host David Pakman was not at all happy with the Charlie Kirk Memorial today and he wanted to be sure Twitter knew about it.

The Charlie Kirk funeral is absolutely disgusting, riddled with speeches that only dial up the temperature. Stephen Miller's was particularly vile. — David Pakman (@dpakman) September 22, 2025

Anyone who watched the memorial saw a beautiful service with moving praise and worship music, lovely speeches and preaching The Gospel, and stories shared of a great man. Apparently, Pakman saw something entirely different. He should maybe get checked for his paranoia.

In moments like these, the warmth of people united by prayer and forgiveness shines through.



Yet, people like David are blinded by their hateful, disgusted mental narrative and cannot feel the light. https://t.co/RFo0AxyPrj — Pablo (@pablothethinker) September 22, 2025

The party of open gleeful murderers is upset about a funeral. https://t.co/YZwjIOv27h — Mr. Ant over lord secret burger (@chewyantz) September 22, 2025

I honestly don’t know how much higher the temperature can be than political assassination in broad daylight https://t.co/UWWbuBFIPJ — The Paper Mache Egg (@StaudNBecker) September 22, 2025

That sounds like a boiling point. Thankfully, the Right is calling for calm, prayer and peaceful debate.

It's disgusting that Charlie was assassinated for speaking to college students. It's obvious the left wants us all dead. https://t.co/SVuKyZsqPT — Liberty🗽Bella (@DreamWeaver61) September 22, 2025

At minimum, they want us all to shut up.

Really David? Did they put Kirk in a golden casket & have every politician kissing it as they filed out? Just like the Leftist Democrat did for Floyd? 🤔 They would have put Floyd on the same "absolutely disgusting" memorial service if they had the time & funding. 🤨 https://t.co/g6zrqTw2ut — Sincerious (@Sincerious4u) September 22, 2025

No, instead there were people talking about Jesus and Love and kindness.

The wife of the murdered man literally forgive the killer and the Left pisses on it. https://t.co/DjxI2SPQcX — Jay Murray the Brade Runner (@jmscotsman31) September 22, 2025

They couldn't even wait 24 hours.

Yet another example of the demonic left.

David thinks conservatives are turning up the temperature..



Hey loser lying libtard. Just go watch the evil spewing from Crockett and Omar today.



Then sit down and rethink your life. https://t.co/A3zEqXLuzK — FastEddie Felson (@rdeh20) September 22, 2025

The leftist worldview is an inversion of reality. https://t.co/jkKc5FQOUu — Yuri Bezmenov's Ghost (@Ne_pas_couvrir) September 22, 2025

Dial up the temperature for who, David? Christians mourning at a funeral is a ‘threat’ now? Are you signaling for more violence? https://t.co/xtLWtUGqYE — Bernard (@ClastonB) September 22, 2025

It certainly feels that way.

Thank you for showing the world the hate in your heart. https://t.co/9I6NOMZVeT — 𝐿𝒾𝒻𝑒𝐿𝑜𝓃𝑔 𝒫𝒶𝓉𝓇𝒾𝑜𝓉 (@LL_PATRIOT) September 22, 2025

Personally I think assassinating Charlie Kirk then celebrating it is a lot more disgusting than having a memorial service filled with prayer and messages about forgiveness https://t.co/r2eJGoDUky — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) September 22, 2025

That seems much more offensive, honestly.

