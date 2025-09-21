VIP
Erika Kirk's Powerful Public Proclamation of Forgiveness for Husband's Killer Radiates Christian Grace

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on September 21, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Today, at her dear husband's memorial service, Erika Kirk gave one of the bravest testamonies to Christianity our country has ever seen, she publicly forgave Charlie's killer.

What a brave wife and mother. 

justmindy
Charlie wanted to help young men be better husbands and fathers and Erika is a modern example of Christian womanhood for young people.

May we all follow Erika's powerful example and extend more grace and love to our fellow Americans. 

May it continue from sea to shining sea. 

