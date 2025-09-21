Erika Kirk's Powerful Public Proclamation of Forgiveness for Husband's Killer Radiates Christian Grace

Today, at her dear husband's memorial service, Erika Kirk gave one of the bravest testamonies to Christianity our country has ever seen, she publicly forgave Charlie's killer.

If you watch one thing today, let it be this — the truly remarkable display of grace and compassion from Mrs. Erika Kirk as she forgives her husband's assassin because that's what Christ would do.



We love you, Erika. pic.twitter.com/EsSUgeJx1F — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 21, 2025

What a brave wife and mother.

This is Erika Kirk’s full eulogy for Charlie. It’ll leave you with chills. She has Charlie’s heart and ability to connect with everyone on a personal level where it doesn’t seem like there’s a stadium of people around. Almost no one could meet this moment. She absolutely did. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qYZIr9SR3B — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 21, 2025

Erika Kirk is the epitome of grace, strength, and courage.



We love you. We are with you. pic.twitter.com/3W2TQ7LJlN — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) September 21, 2025

Women, we can never say that we don't have a role model. Here she is: Erika Kirk.



Strength, faith, intelligence, honor, inspiration, beauty... the list goes on and on. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HWYz94fTFk — Lily* (@300mirrors) September 21, 2025

Charlie wanted to help young men be better husbands and fathers and Erika is a modern example of Christian womanhood for young people.

This is the antidote to the hurt your soul experienced when you witnessed the horrible video of Charlie murdered. Witness now his widow, Erika Kirk, frankly and honestly forgive the murderer. This is a moment I will never forget. pic.twitter.com/FhqDHUqrCe — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) September 21, 2025

This is the embodiment of Christianity. Forgiving the man who assassinated your husband while you’re grieving at his funeral because that’s what Christ did for you. God bless Erika Kirk. pic.twitter.com/JeKjpL3W24 — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) September 21, 2025

That eulogy was a victory for Christ, a victory over stereotypes of Christian and conservative women, a word for anyone listening who wants to have a good marriage, a word for men seeking purpose, an example of forgiveness, and a victory for her kids to see their Mama soar. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 21, 2025

Erika Kirk forgiving her husband’s killer in front of an audience of millions … it audits the heart of every professing Christian and introduces Christ’s grace to many who’ve never known it until today. Perhaps the most important public moment for Christianity in the modern era — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) September 21, 2025

“O love that will not let me go,

I rest my weary soul in thee;

I give thee back the life I owe,

That in thine ocean depths its flow

May richer, fuller be.



O Light that follows all my way,

I yield my flick'ring torch to thee;

My heart restores its borrowed ray,

That in thy… — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) September 21, 2025

May we all follow Erika's powerful example and extend more grace and love to our fellow Americans.

ERIKA KIRK “We didn’t see rioting after Charlie’s de*ath. Instead, we saw a Christian revival” 🙏



MIC DROP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GOFLcY2u3E — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) September 21, 2025

May it continue from sea to shining sea.

